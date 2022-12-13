U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.25
    +16.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,154.00
    +137.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,766.75
    +55.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.70
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    +0.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.73
    +2.90 (+12.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5680
    -0.0470 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,404.49
    +416.83 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.37
    +10.70 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.20
    +20.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Glass tableware market to grow by USD 1,493.77 Mn: Household products market is the parent market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass tableware market has been categorized as a part of the global household products market. The parent market, the global household products market, covers non-durable household products, including detergents, soaps, diapers, and other tissue and household paper products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Tableware Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Tableware Market 2023-2027

The glass tableware market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,493.77 million, at a CAGR of 3.32% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a report sample

Glass tableware Market 2022-2027: Scope

The glass tableware market report covers the following areas:

The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Glass tableware market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global glass tableware market is fragmented. The market comprises several large and small vendors that offer various types of glass tableware. The presence of numerous vendors in the market makes it competitive, which is compelling vendors to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. However, the increasing competition among manufacturers may lead them to reduce the prices of their products, which can have a negative impact on their profit margins. Further, the entry by new players into the market requires high capital investments. Thus, the threat of substitutes is moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Anchor Hocking LLC, Anhui Deli Daily Glass Co. Ltd., arc online, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Cedar Glass SAE, Corelle Brands LLC, Glass Source GmbH, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, LaOpala RG Pvt. Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., and PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Glass tableware market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

Glass tableware Market 2022-2027: Segmentation

  • Product

The dinnerware segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment includes plates and other serving dishes. The demand for these products is on the rise due to the rapid economic growth in developing countries and the shift in the lifestyle of consumers. In addition to this, factors such as the rising disposable income of consumers and westernization are fueling the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising disposable income and increasing economic activities have put a majority of the lower-middle-class population in the upper-middle-class segment. This transformation is creating a significant demand for a wide range of premium consumer goods and items, including glass tableware. Also, many consumers in the region are switching from conventional stainless steel, plastic, and melamine tableware to glass tableware products. All these factors are driving the growth of the regional market.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF Sample

What are the key data covered in this glass tableware market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the glass tableware market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glass tableware market vendors.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 5 reports per month.

Related Reports:

  • The cookware market size is expected to increase by USD 8.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The rapid penetration of regular kitchen stoves using LPG fuel in emerging countries is notably driving the cookware market growth, although factors such as growing threat from the unorganized sector may impede market growth.

  • The crystalware and glassware market size is expected to increase by USD 4.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. The launch of innovative products to gain consumer interest is notably driving the crystalware and glassware market growth, although factors such as the threat of procurement may impede the market growth.

Glass Tableware Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,493.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

2.46

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anchor Hocking LLC, Anhui Deli Daily Glass Co. Ltd., arc online, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Cedar Glass SAE, Corelle Brands LLC, Glass Source GmbH, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, LaOpala RG Pvt. Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd., Steelite International Ltd., Termisil Glass Sp z o o, TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI AS, WMF Group GmbH, and Borosil Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global glass tableware market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Dinnerware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Beverageware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anchor Hocking LLC

  • 12.4 Anhui Deli Daily Glass Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 arc online

  • 12.6 Bormioli Rocco Spa

  • 12.7 Borosil Ltd.

  • 12.8 Cedar Glass SAE

  • 12.9 Corelle Brands LLC

  • 12.10 Glass Source GmbH

  • 12.11 Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • 12.12 Kavalierglass AS

  • 12.13 Krosno Glass SA

  • 12.14 LaOpala RG Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Lenox Corp.

  • 12.16 Libbey Inc.

  • 12.17 Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Glass Tableware Market 2023-2027
Global Glass Tableware Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-tableware-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-493-77-mn-household-products-market-is-the-parent-market--technavio-301700341.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Rio Tinto Looking for Lithium Deals as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group is actively looking for lithium acquisitions, predicting prices for the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries will stay high for a “long period of time.” Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on Arrivals, Contact Tracing

  • Binance’s proof-of-reserves is just another black box

    When the crypto market melted down, Binance appeared as both the main antagonist and market savior. The exchange started the run that felled its rival, FTX, and has since promised to help bail out struggling crypto firms.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • Rolls-Royce rivals gear up for mini-nuke race as power system creaks

    Rolls Royce has long been at the vanguard of Britain's nuclear industry, with more than half of the UK’s £385m fund to support advanced projects in the field allocated to Rolls’s mini-nukes programme.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Just 1 in 3 Americans understands this crucial component of planning smartly for retirement — and that lack of knowledge could prove very costly

    5 charts that show the state of retirement planning in America. Plus, advice from financial advisers on how to plan better and save more for retirement