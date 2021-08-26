U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation – A Global Market Overview

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Report Synopsis Downturn in the residential and commercial construction markets due to COVID-19 impact, global demand for Glass Wool insulation (or fiberglass insulation) in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction sectors has declined significantly in 2020 compared to that of in 2019.

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation – A Global Market Overview" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365656/?utm_source=GNW
Expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels around 2022, Glass Wool insulation demand in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction applications is project to reach 3.2 MTs and 1.2 MTs respectively by 2026, maintaining 2020-2026 volume CAGRs of 3.9% each.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to record a robust growth of 5.3% per year through 2020 to 2026, attributed to rising building construction activity and growth in industrial, HVAC and appliances sectors. Particularly, China and India are projected to record the fastest growths in glass wool insulation demand. The overall market for Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation is expected to touch nearly US$9 billion in 2021.

Research Findings & Coverage
• The global market for Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, geographic regions and key countries
• The study provides market size and extensively analyzes each major end-use application of Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation for the analysis period in each region/country
• Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation
• Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19
• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
• Major companies profiled – 39
• The industry guide includes the contact details for 87 companies

Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for End-use Applications of Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation analyzed including:
• Residential Construction
• Commercial & Industrial Construction
• Industrial & HVAC Applications
• Appliances & Other

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
 • The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on the Pandemic impact and Y-o-Y growth for 2019-2020

Geographic Coverage
• North America (United States and Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, The United Kingdom and other EU-27 countries)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of World (Russia, Brazil, Turkey and others)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365656/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


