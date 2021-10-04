U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation Market 2021: Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A downturn in the residential and commercial construction markets due to COVID-19 impact, global demand for Glass Wool insulation (or fiberglass insulation) in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction sectors has declined significantly in 2020 compared to that of in 2019.

Expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels around 2022, Glass Wool insulation demand in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction applications is projected to reach 3.2 MTs and 1.2 MTs respectively by 2026, maintaining 2020-2026 volume CAGRs of 3.9% each.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to record a robust growth of 5.3% per year through 2020 to 2026, attributed to rising building construction activity and growth in industrial, HVAC and appliances sectors. Particularly, China and India are projected to record the fastest growths in glass wool insulation demand. The overall market for Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation is expected to touch nearly US$9 billion in 2021.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • The global market for Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, geographic regions and key countries

  • The study provides market size and extensively analyzes each major end-use application of Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation for the analysis period in each region/country

  • Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation

  • Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 39

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 87 companies

The report analyzes the market for End-use Applications of Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation analyzed including:

  • Residential Construction

  • Commercial & Industrial Construction

  • Industrial & HVAC Applications

  • Appliances & Other

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on the Pandemic impact and Y-o-Y growth for 2019-2020


Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Glass Fiber Product Segmentation
1.1.2 Glass Wool Insulation End-use Application Areas
1.1.3 Other Competing Insulation Materials

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation
2.2 Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

  • Alghanim Industries (Kuwait)

  • CSR Bradford Insulation (Australia)

  • Johns Manville Corporation (United States)

  • Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L. (Belgium)

  • Owens Corning (United States)

  • Saint Gobain S.A. (France)

  • URSA Insulation, S.A. (Spain)

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

Companies Mentioned

  • Alghanim Industries

  • Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd. (AFICO)

  • Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

  • Central Glass Co., Ltd.

  • CertainTeed Corporation

  • China IKING Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

  • CSR Bradford Insulation

  • Eurofibre SPA

  • Fibertec, Inc.

  • Fibertek Insulation LLC

  • Fletcher Insulation

  • GlassRock Insulation Company S.A.E

  • Glava AS

  • Glenwood Private Equity

  • Hankuk Glass Industries

  • Hebei Gerui Glass Wool Products Co., Ltd.

  • HKO Isolier- Und Textiltechnik GmbH

  • Huamei Group

  • Hunter Douglas

  • ISOVER

  • Izocam Ticaret Ve Sanayi AS

  • Johns Manville Corporation

  • KCC Corporation

  • KIMMCO-ISOVER

  • Knauf Exeed Insulation LLC

  • Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L.

  • Mag-Isover K.K.

  • Microfiber Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • ODE Yalitim Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

  • Owens Corning

  • PGF Insulation Sdn. Bhd.

  • Quietflex Manufacturing Company L.P.

  • Sager AG

  • Saint Gobain S.A.

  • Saint-Gobain Isover Korea

  • Sipla Solutions

  • Sonex

  • Superglass Insulation Limited

  • Superior Fibers, LLC

  • U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

  • Union Lesni Brana, AS

  • UPF Corporation

  • URSA Insulation, S.A.

  • vliepa GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ps65az

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


