Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation Market 2021: Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19

A downturn in the residential and commercial construction markets due to COVID-19 impact, global demand for Glass Wool insulation (or fiberglass insulation) in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction sectors has declined significantly in 2020 compared to that of in 2019.

Expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels around 2022, Glass Wool insulation demand in Residential Construction and Commercial & Industrial Construction applications is projected to reach 3.2 MTs and 1.2 MTs respectively by 2026, maintaining 2020-2026 volume CAGRs of 3.9% each.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to record a robust growth of 5.3% per year through 2020 to 2026, attributed to rising building construction activity and growth in industrial, HVAC and appliances sectors. Particularly, China and India are projected to record the fastest growths in glass wool insulation demand. The overall market for Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation is expected to touch nearly US$9 billion in 2021.

Research Findings & Coverage

The global market for Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, geographic regions and key countries

The study provides market size and extensively analyzes each major end-use application of Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation for the analysis period in each region/country

Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation

Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 39

The industry guide includes the contact details for 87 companies

The report analyzes the market for End-use Applications of Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation analyzed including:

Residential Construction

Commercial & Industrial Construction

Industrial & HVAC Applications

Appliances & Other

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on the Pandemic impact and Y-o-Y growth for 2019-2020



Key Topics Covered:





PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Glass Fiber Product Segmentation

1.1.2 Glass Wool Insulation End-use Application Areas

1.1.3 Other Competing Insulation Materials

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Global Warming and Green Concerns to Drive Demand for Fiberglass Insulation

2.2 Global Construction Industry on a Recovery Path Despite Uncertainty over COVID-19

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Alghanim Industries (Kuwait)

CSR Bradford Insulation (Australia)

Johns Manville Corporation (United States)

Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L. (Belgium)

Owens Corning (United States)

Saint Gobain S.A. (France)

URSA Insulation, S.A. (Spain)

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



