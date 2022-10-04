U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

GLASSDOOR APPOINTS DANNY GUILLORY AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced that Danny Guillory has joined the company as chief people officer, effective immediately. Guillory is responsible for driving the company's people strategy and operations as Glassdoor leads the conversation around workplace experience and employee insights in a rapidly evolving environment.

Glassdoor
Glassdoor

Guillory brings more than 30 years of people, DEI and recruitment experience to the role. Most recently Guillory served as vice president, chief diversity officer and interim chief people officer at Dropbox, where he focused on integrating DEI into how the company recruited and hired, developed people, identified future leaders and engaged with customers. Earlier, he was head of global diversity & innovation at Autodesk and chief executive officer at Innovations International.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Danny to Glassdoor, as we accelerate our vision for workplace transparency and foster an inclusive and engaged workforce," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "With his strategic people mindset and strong track record for building high-performing company cultures and teams, I'm confident that Danny will help create the best possible workplace experience for our global employees."

"The future of work is now and I'm honored to help people find a job and company they love – starting with our own, talented Glassdoor employees," said Guillory. "I believe we can cultivate a workplace environment where every individual feels welcomed, valued and positioned for success.  I'm energized by the opportunity to build upon Glassdoor's strong reputation as a best place to work, and look forward to empowering and inspiring the team to fulfill our mission."

Guillory will be based out of Glassdoor's San Francisco headquarters and will lead a distributed team that includes Learning & Development, People, Policies & Processes, Talent Acquisition, and Workplace Experience. Glassdoor employees are empowered with the choice to work remotely, from one of its five office locations -  San Francisco, Chicago, Uniontown, Dublin and London  - or a combination of both as part of its Work Where You Want policy.

With more than 59M unique monthly users1 and more than 117M2 reviews and insights, Glassdoor is the authority on workplace experience and committed to radical transparency.  The company has implemented a number of industry-leading policies that Guillory will oversee, including pay transparency, diversity data transparency, employee feedback transparency, and company performance transparency.

Learn more about the Glassdoor Executive Team.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

1Google Analytics, Unique users represents peak monthly unique users in CQ2'22
2Glassdoor Internal Data, Jun 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glassdoor-appoints-danny-guillory-as-chief-people-officer-301639276.html

SOURCE Glassdoor

