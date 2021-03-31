U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,987.31
    +28.76 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,092.92
    +25.96 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,283.50
    +238.10 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.76
    +19.96 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.79
    +0.24 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.50
    +22.50 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.21 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7120
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5680
    +0.2150 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,583.08
    +594.64 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.23
    +13.70 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Glastonbury Festival will livestream a concert series for the first time

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The in-person Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping organizers from putting on a show. They're holding their first livestreamed event, Live at Worthy Farm, on May 22nd. The five-hour film shows artists like Coldplay, Haim and Jorja Smith playing at familiar festival locations like the Pyramid and Stone Circle, with "very special guests" providing a spoken-word narrative in between sets.

The proceeds will go toward causes like Greenpeace, Oxfam and WaterAid, and will also help the in-person gathering (hopefully) return in 2022.

Tickets are available now (one per order). Notably, though, there isn't one global livestream. You instead choose the one that best fits your time zone. People in the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East will pay £20 (€23) to watch starting at 7PM BST, while people in the Americas will pay $27.50 to watch either at 7PM Eastern or 7PM Pacific. Australia, New Zealand and Asia attendees pay AUD$35 to watch starting at 7PM AEST on May 23rd.

It's an unusual strategy, and it won't be surprising if people in one time zone end up spoiling moments for another. With that said, it won't be surprising if you see more major online events staggered like this — at least until it's safe to stand in the mud with your fellow concertgoers again.

Recommended Stories

  • Glastonbury Festival organisers announce 'Live at Worthy Farm' virtual event

    The online event will feature artists such as Jorja Smith, Damon Albarn and Haim.

  • Glastonbury Festival sets 2021 livestream return after in-person event was canceled 2 years in a row

    On May 22, fans can watch acts like Coldplay, Damon Albarn, and HAIM from the comfort of their couch.

  • Another state has failed in its attempt at app store reform

    Arizona's app store competition bill has failed after the state Senate pulled the measure.

  • Apple Maps adds information on COVID-19 measures at airports

    Apple is adding a small but handy feature for those who need to travel during the pandemic.

  • Gocycle's G4 e-bikes come with more powerful motors and wider tires

    Gocycle its signature electric bike to add a new, more powerful motor, a redesigned carbon fork and wider tires for better comfort.

  • Global auto recovery to take more hits from Japan chip plant fire, severe U.S. weather: IHS

    A chip-making factory owned by Renesas Electronics Corp, which accounts for 30% of the global market for microcontroller units used in cars, was hit by fire earlier this month. The company said on Tuesday it would take at least 100 days for production to normalize at the plant in northeast Japan. IHS Markit also said vehicle output would be affected by unseasonably cold weather that gripped the southwestern parts of the United States last month, with deadly snowstorms lashing Texas and hurting factory production and retail sales.

  • Hyundai imagines an EV future where cars 'crab drive' sideways to park

    Every urban mobility EV concept needs some kind of fun gimmick, and Hyundai has delivered quite a few with its latest Mobis M.Vision concepts.

  • Clocktower Technology Ventures makes $25M bet on Latin American fintechs

    The fintech space and the Latin American venture scene are both booming. The latest is Clocktower Technology Ventures (CTV), the investing affiliate of Santa Monica, California-based macro investment firm Clocktower Group. Since launching in 2015, Clocktower Technology Ventures has invested in a total of 96 fintech companies in North America, Europe and Latin America -- eight of which are in LatAm specifically.

  • Facebook denies its algorithms are a problem, but launches a tool to more easily view a non-algorithmic News Feed

    Following years of backlash over its algorithms and their ability to push people to more extreme content, which Facebook continues to deny, the company today announced it would give its users new tools to more easily switch over to non-algorithmic views of their News Feed. This includes the recently launched "Favorites," which shows you posts from up to 30 of your favorite friends and Pages, as well as the "Most Recent" view, which shows posts in chronological order. It also introduced new controls for adjusting who can comment on your posts, and other changes.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • Tesla customers say they've been double-charged for their cars

    Tesla buyers have been reporting that they've been double-charged on cars for recent purchases and have had trouble contacting the company and getting their money back.

  • 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' goes away forever on March 31st

    As Super Mario's 35th anniversary comes to end, some titles will be leaving the Nintendo eShop and retailers forever.

  • U.S. Pending Home Sales Fall Most Since April on Low Inventory

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. pending home sales fell in February by the most since April as rising home prices and a shortage of available properties deterred buyers.The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales decreased 10.6% from the prior month to 110.3, the lowest reading since May, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the measure to fall 3%.Surging home prices and low inventory are slowing the pandemic-era housing boom, evidenced by declines in contract signings in all four U.S. regions. In addition, severe winter weather limited purchases during February.At the same time the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has been increasing, which may affect buyer demand in the coming months. Contract signings were down 2.7% from the same period in 2020 on an unadjusted basis.“The demand for a home purchase is widespread, multiple offers are prevalent, and days-on-market are swift but contracts are not clicking due to record-low inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the NAR, said in a statement.By region, contract signings fell the most in the South, where winter storms curtailed business activity and led to a 13% slump in pending home sales. In the Midwest, sales declined 9.5% and in the Northeast they fell 9.2%. In the West, they decreased 7.4%After falling to an all-time low of 2.65% in January, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 3.17% last week, the highest level in more than nine months. While borrowing costs are expected to continue to rise, NAR’s Yun said he doesn’t expect rates to exceed 3.5% this year.(Updates with graphic, additional details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CD Projekt Red is 'reconsidering' Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

    'Cyberpunk 2077' studio CD Projekt Red says it's reconsidering a multiplayer mode for the sci-fi game as it focuses on bringing online elements to all its franchises.

  • Spotify's new personalized mixes focus on artists, genres and decades

    Starting today, all free and premium Spotify users will be able access three new personalized mixes inspired by Daily Mix.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a next wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • "Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story. Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had earlier been hailed by Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Soft

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as we dance around the crucial 1.3750 level yet again.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.