Glatfelter Promotes Ramesh Shettigar to ESG Leadership Role and Senior Executive Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Ramesh Shettigar has been promoted to its Senior Executive Team in an expanded role as Vice President, ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer, and has been appointed as an executive officer by the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Shettigar is the first Glatfelter executive leader with dedicated responsibility for advancing the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) program aligned to its long-term growth strategy.

“Ramesh is a proven leader at Glatfelter, whose contributions have been instrumental in advancing our sustainability outcomes and commitment to be a good corporate citizen,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter. “In this expanded leadership role, Ramesh’s knowledge of the evolving ESG landscape, coupled with the trusted relationships he has developed with investors, employees and other key stakeholders, position him well to further accelerate Glatfelter’s sustainability efforts and strategic focus in areas where we can have the greatest impact.”

Mr. Shettigar will continue to report to Sam Hillard, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and will lead the organization’s Investor Relations and Corporate Treasury functions, with expanded responsibility for advancing and communicating the Company’s ESG efforts. He will coordinate with internal teams and key stakeholders to further embed sustainability across operations, product innovation, M&A, and other important business initiatives.

Glatfelter’s strong focus on the environment and operating responsibly has been central to the Company’s Core Values since its inception in 1864. In recent years, Glatfelter has taken significant steps to formalize its sustainability program under the ESG pillars, including:

  • Issuing the Company’s first sustainability report, Enhancing Everyday Life™…Sustainably, in 2020, with plans to enhance its ESG reporting, disclosure and goal setting in future years.

  • Publishing a formal Sustainability Policy and Human Rights Policy, complementing existing governance and operating practices and Human Resource programs.

  • Addressing ESG efforts and impact in the Company’s proxy statement, creating a new level of transparency and accountability with shareholders.

Mr. Shettigar joined Glatfelter in 2014 and has served in leadership roles with responsibilities critical to the Company’s investor relations, treasury, corporate development and strategic initiatives. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Glatfelter
Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Samuel L. Hillard

Eileen L. Beck

(717) 225-2743

(717) 225-2793


