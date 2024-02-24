Gleaner Life Insurance Society's insurance financial strength rating reaffirmed as 'Stable'

ADRIAN — For the seventh consecutive year, Kroll Bond Rating Agency has affirmed the insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of the Adrian-based Gleaner Life Insurance Society with an “A-” along with an outlook rating of “Stable.”

An “A-” rating is the third-best letter grade of the 11 IFSR ratings given by KBRA, according to a news release issued earlier this month from Gleaner Life Insurance Society.

“The rating reflects Gleaner's conservative balance sheet, historically stable operating results, disciplined product pricing and crediting rate practices, and its diverse asset portfolio,” KBRA stated. “The Society has shifted its strategy to focus more heavily on profitability which has caused a shift in sales tactics towards favoring annuities over life insurance products. KBRA believes that Gleaner continues to employ disciplined product pricing and crediting rate practices on current products and actively adjusts rates to maintain favorable spreads.”

Gleaner Life Insurance Society is a member-owned, nonprofit fraternal benefit society. It was established in 1894 and its home office is in Adrian at 5200 W. U.S. 223.

“Factors balancing these strengths are vulnerability to surrenders and declining membership trends,” KBRA continued. “Gleaner remains exposed to potential spread compression as its portfolio is concentrated in interest sensitive products and remains susceptible to surrenders in the current rate environment. This risk is partially offset by the fact that approximately 94% of Gleaner’s annuity portfolio — net of the reinsurance arrangement — is within the surrender charge period. While membership has exhibited a declining trend, Gleaner views product innovation and sales expansion as keys to drive sustainable membership growth.”

