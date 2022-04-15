U.S. markets closed

Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 1Q 2022 Dividend

GLEN BURNIE, Md., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie®, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share of common stock at their meeting on April 14, 2022. This action marks the company’s 119th consecutive dividend.

The regular dividend is payable on May 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022.

Glen Burnie Bancorp, parent company to The Bank of Glen Burnie, currently maintains consolidated assets totaling $437.4 million at March 31, 2022. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie is a community bank with eight branch offices serving Anne Arundel County, MD (www.thebankofglenburnie.com).

Certain information contained in this news release, which does not relate to historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Contact: Jeffrey D Harris, SVP & Chief Financial Officer Email: JDHarris@bogb.net Phone: 410-768-8883


