Glen Burnie Bancorp First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: US$0.001 (vs US$0.15 in 1Q 2023)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.63m (down 24% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: US$3.0k (down 99% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 0.1% (down from 13% in 1Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$0.001 (down from US$0.15 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are down 3.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Glen Burnie Bancorp that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.