U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.75
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,798.00
    +180.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,944.25
    +75.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.10
    +9.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.16
    -0.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.60
    -22.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.22
    +0.89 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4500
    +0.7620 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,218.40
    -2,018.27 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.84
    -43.41 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.24
    +18.56 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Glen Donovan Appointed Vice President of Investor Relations for Sempra

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRE
    Watchlist

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that Glen Donovan, currently vice president of development for Sempra Infrastructure's LNG and net-zero solutions business, has been appointed vice president of investor relations for Sempra. Manuela "Nelly" Molina, Sempra's current vice president of investor relations, has been named vice president of audit services effective April 2, 2022.

Glen Donovan, Vice President of Investor Relations at Sempra
Glen Donovan, Vice President of Investor Relations at Sempra

"Glen's leadership experience across the Sempra family of companies and contributions to sustainable development at our infrastructure business make him a key asset as he returns to take on a critical leadership role at Sempra," said Trevor Mihalik, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sempra. "In his new role as vice president of investor relations, Glen will help shape how we highlight Sempra's growth and business story to our shareholders to further demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable future."

As vice president of development at Sempra Infrastructure, Donovan oversaw the development of LNG and net-zero opportunities, including exploring existing infrastructure for clean hydrogen production. Donovan previously served as vice president of finance and vice president of project development and structuring for Sempra LNG and held various positions of increasing responsibility at Sempra Renewables, including vice president of business development. In these roles, he was responsible for renewable project finance, mergers and acquisitions, asset management and renewable contract origination.

At Sempra, Donovan has held several corporate finance roles, including director of investor relations, and oversaw the company's planning and analysis functions.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy)
Sempra logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glen-donovan-appointed-vice-president-of-investor-relations-for-sempra-301515470.html

SOURCE Sempra

Recommended Stories

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance beats earnings estimates, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy Now for April 2022

    Stocks are still getting slammed in 2022, though we may be starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Warren Buffett Has Amassed Over 90% of His Wealth Since He Turned 65

    One of the Warren Buffett’s remarkable achievements is that he has generated over 90% of his wealth since he turned 65. This reflects his approach of “getting rich slow,” which was a response he is said to have given  Amazon.com Chairman Jeff Bezos, who asked Buffett how he had achieved such great wealth. The 91-year-old Buffett has continued to guide Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A and BRK.B)–and work his magic—well past an age when nearly all people retire.