Glenbow announces opening day of Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment at The Edison

·3 min read
Glenbow Museum

Opening April 9, landmark exhibition will be the museum’s first at its temporary satellite space

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenbow is excited to announce Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment will be opening to the public on April 9, 2022. The much-anticipated exhibition will be the first at Glenbow at The Edison, the museum’s satellite space while its building undergoes a $120-million major renovation.

Supported in Calgary by the exhibition’s Presenting Sponsor Masters Gallery Ltd, Uninvited features 200 works of art by a generation of extraordinary women painters, photographers, weavers, bead workers, and sculptors, providing a cross-country survey of the art made by settler and Indigenous women during this pivotal time.

“At Glenbow, we are committed to sharing a more inclusive history of our arts and culture,” said Nicholas R. Bell, President & CEO, Glenbow. “This exhibition is a timely reconsideration of the urgent and powerful work of women who too often created in the shadow of their more celebrated counterparts, and a reminder that the limelight of our past has to expand. We still have so much to learn from these remarkable artists and workers. Glenbow is proud to inaugurate its satellite space with this empowering exhibition.”

The opening of Uninvited at Glenbow at The Edison marks an exciting milestone on the museum’s journey to reimagine arts and culture in Calgary.

Glenbow has been temporarily closed since late 2021 while its building, newly named the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture, is being transformed. An empty office suite in The Edison, located at 150 9th Avenue SW, has been converted into a Class A museum space. Complete with specialized HVAC systems and climate controls to protect the artworks and artifacts, the repurposed space will host Uninvited as well as several other exhibitions over the course of the next few years.

“MobSquad is excited to be supporting Glenbow’s satellite space in The Edison, which will allow audiences to maintain a connection to Glenbow during this time of transformation,” said Arif Khimani, President & COO, MobSquad, Presenting Sponsor for Glenbow at The Edison. “Calgarians and visitors will continue to have access to amazing art and culture experiences, in a location that contributes to a vibrant and resilient downtown.”

Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment is on view at Glenbow at The Edison until May 8, 2022. Admission will be free, thanks to the generous support of the Calgary Downtown Association. Timed tickets must be reserved in advance, available on Glenbow’s website. The exhibition will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive and gallery, Glenbow Museum cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical objects – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum’s nearly 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary. Glenbow is committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture, with a mission to activate art, objects, and ideas so everyone who experiences Glenbow leaves with something to share.

Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment has been organized and circulated by McMichael Canadian Art Collection with the exceptional support of the National Gallery of Canada; Curated by McMichael Chief Curator Sarah Milroy.

Exhibition Presenting Sponsor
Masters Gallery Ltd.

Glenbow at The Edison Partners

Sponsor
MobSquad

Access Partner
Downtown Calgary Association

Facility Partner
The City of Calgary

Media Contact

Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations
C: 403-585-4570
E: smacdonald@brooklinepr.com


