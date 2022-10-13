U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Glenbow receives gift of $3.5 million towards Glenbow Reimagined Campaign from Philanthropists Dave Werklund and Susan Norman-Werklund

·2 min read
Museum’s second floor feature gallery to be named in recognition of the gift

Glenbow Museum

Rendering of newly renovated Werklund Exhibition Gallery
Rendering of newly renovated Werklund Exhibition Gallery

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenbow is thrilled to announce that its fundraising campaign, Glenbow Reimagined, has received a $3.5 million gift from Dave Werklund and Susan-Norman Werklund in support of the museum’s ongoing transformation. In recognition of this generous gift, Glenbow will be naming the museum's newly renovated second floor feature gallery the Werklund Exhibition Gallery in their honour.

As passionate supporters of arts and education, Dave and Susan’s contribution to the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign reflects a shared confidence in the benefits a revitalized Glenbow will bring to Calgary’s downtown.

The Glenbow Reimagined Campaign is transforming Glenbow into a people-centered place that celebrates Calgary’s vibrancy. As part of this transformation, the renovated feature gallery will span 11,000 square feet and showcase travelling exhibitions that explore historical and contemporary art, fashion, design and innovation from around the world.

“Glenbow extends its gratitude to Dave and Sue through the honorary naming of the museum’s second floor feature gallery,” said Nicholas R. Bell, President and CEO, Glenbow. “This donation is a gift not only to our ongoing fundraising campaign but also to our community, as it bolsters Glenbow’s impact on Calgary’s cultural and economic landscape on a global scale.”

“We are honored to have the feature gallery named after us,” commented Dave and Susan. “We are thrilled to see the vision for the newly revised Glenbow come to fruition and to be a part of the new and exciting exhibitions that will be part of Calgary’s vibrant cultural and arts scene.”

With the support of the Werklunds and other major donors including all levels of government, the Shaw Family Foundation and individual museum supporters, Glenbow has raised over $158 million to date. However, to sustain Glenbow’s facility, programming, exhibitions, activities and events for years to come, Glenbow is still welcoming additional community contributions. To learn how you can support the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive and gallery, Glenbow cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical objects – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum’s nearly 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow’s main building is closed as it renovates to become the JR Shaw Centre for Arts and Culture. While renovations are underway, visitors can experience exhibitions at the museum’s satellite gallery, Glenbow at The Edison.

Media Contact

Kelsey Wilson
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
C: 403.471.1284
E: kwilson@brooklinepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f914d36-0692-4789-8187-91ef96a5fa3f


