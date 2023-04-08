Glencore’s Big Bid for Teck Extends Canada’s Mining-Deal Heritage

Reuters

Austria's government is monitoring the global banking turmoil although there are so far no signs of it spreading to the country's financial sector, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said in an interview published on Saturday. He also defended Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) which has come under fire for continuing to operate in Russia despite the war in Ukraine. The Austrian lender is now the most important Western bank in Russia, offering a lifeline to people and businesses there seeking to make international payments, but it is under growing pressure from Western officials and investors to quit.