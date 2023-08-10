Glencore (LON:GLEN) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Glencore's (LON:GLEN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Glencore:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$15b ÷ (US$122b - US$47b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Glencore has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Glencore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Glencore's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 136% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Glencore has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 90% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Glencore can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Glencore we've found 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

