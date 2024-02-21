Glencore Posts Steep Profit Fall as Energy Crisis Fades

(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc reported a steep drop in profits and lowered its dividend after markets retreated from the price spikes and wild swings that drove blockbuster earnings in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Glencore reported core earnings of $17.1 billion, about half the record number it posted a year ago, though still one of its best-ever performances. The commodity trader and miner saw profits soar in 2022 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices to records and dislocated global trade flows, but many of those pressures have now eased.

The company’s sprawling commodity trading business also reported a sharp drop in earnings as the volatility that its traders thrive on began to fade. The unit earned $3.5 billion last year, down from a record $6.4 billion in 2022 but still its third-biggest profit.

Glencore lowered its dividend to $1.6 billion, in line with its payout policy, and for the first time in several years has not announced a new share buyback program. The company had been funneling massive returns to shareholders in recent years, but is temporarily shifting focus to reducing debt after agreeing to buy Teck Resources Ltd.’s coal business last year.

Nickel Plunge

Glencore, which has sought to position itself as a producer of the metals needed to decarbonize the global economy, has also been caught up in a rout of many of the commodities the industry was most bullish about. Nickel prices sank 45% last year, hammered by a surge in supply from Indonesia, while cobalt also plunged. Other metals like copper have also underwhelmed amid a wobbling Chinese economy.

“Although the current macroeconomic environment remains challenging, global economic growth is forecast to bottom out in 2024,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle said. “Expected interest rate cuts and corresponding restocking along the supply chain are likely to bring an improvement in demand conditions in western markets later in the year.”

Glencore agreed to buy Teck’s steelmaking coal business last year, ending a months-long saga that started as a bitter takeover bid by the commodity trader. Once Glencore has completed the deal, it plans to spin off the newly combined coal unit.

