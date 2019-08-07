Glencore Puts a Floor on Cobalt by Halting Mine as Profits Sink

(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc reported the weakest profits in three years and announced plans to halt about a fifth of the world’s cobalt production after prices for the battery metal plunged.

Glencore will shutter the Mutanda project in the Democratic Republic of Congo for about two years in a move to put a floor under the cobalt market, which has seen prices fall more than 70% since April last year. Despite the plunge in profits, Glencore’s billionaire Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg struck an upbeat tone on the outlook for the rest of the year, saying he doesn’t see a big pullback in commodities demand because of the U.S. and China trade war.

“Demand is not that bad,” Glasenberg said on a call. Still, he acknowledged that “sentiment is not that great” from the trade war and customers are running down inventories.

Falling profits are the latest blow to the company that has been hobbled by corruption probes, tumbling prices and operational problems at key copper mines. The decision to shutter Mutanda highlights how quickly cobalt has shifted from a prized asset to a headache.

The shares dropped 3.1% as of 8:26 a.m. in London, falling for a seventh day. The stock has tumbled 23% this year.

Click here for a live blog on the Glencore earnings report

Glencore plans to keep all its Mutanda staff and is continuing to fund hospitals and development programs related to the mine. That suggests the company is working to keep lawmakers on its side despite the government’s hardened stance on the mining industry this year. Congolese officials have introduced a tougher regulation and higher taxes, which are still being contested by companies including Glencore.

On top of the hit from cobalt prices, Glencore has also missed out on an iron-ore rally that delivered windfall profits to its biggest rivals.

Glencore has underperformed its major rivals this year, even after announcing bumper share buybacks. While other producers benefit from the rally in iron ore, the pressure on Glencore’s shares from probes by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Department of Justice has been compounded by a rout in prices for thermal coal, one of the company’s major profit drivers.

Despite concerns about the worsening outlook for commodities and the U.S.-China trade war, the company maintained its plan to purchase $2 billion in shares this year. It said it has $900 million remaining in the buyback program.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Biesheuvel in London at tbiesheuvel@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Liezel Hill

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.