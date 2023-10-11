Glendale-based Sprecher buys Ooh La Lemin Lemonade brand for unknown amount; plans to add a 'all-natural beverage category' to offers

Sprecher Brewing Company continues to expand its non-alcohol offerings to customers.

The Glendale-based company announced Oct. 4 it had acquired the Ooh La Lemin Lemonade brand from Kona Gold Beverages. Sprecher declined to say how much the company spent on the deal.

Ooh La Lemin Lemonade contains no added sugar and is a low calorie beverage with some 12-once cans being as low as 10 calories. Beyond its original flavor, it offers citrus splash, blue raspberry, strawberry lemonade among others.

“This acquisition is very exciting for us,” Sharad Chadha, co-owner of Sprecher, said in a statement. “By adding an all-natural beverage category to our already successful craft sodas and beer divisions we are able maximize our distribution channels and provide even more bold and delicious tasting beverages that consumers love.”

The deal is part of a larger strategy Sprecher has been undergoing since 2020.

“In total, since 2020, Sprecher has experienced a 330% percent increase in distribution of our craft sodas and beers. Our beverages are now in more than 23,000 stores and we have hundreds of new accounts and expanded accounts," Chadha said.

In the last three years the company has upgraded its bottle line, added a new can line and additional warehouse space at its Glendale headquarters. It's also doubled its employees to 135 people.

Chadha expects this latest acquisition will further increase production, warehouse and sales staff in Glendale.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sprecher buys Ooh La Lemin Lemonade brand for unknown amount