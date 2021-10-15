U.S. markets closed

Glenfiddich to be the First Partner to Release Rare Whisky via NFT with BlockBar, World's First Direct-to-Consumer NFT Platform for Wine & Spirits Products

·5 min read

- Trailblazing offering bridges physical and digital marketplace, enabling consumers to directly purchase, authenticate, and redeem a limited edition Glenfiddich 1973 46 year old Single Malt Scotch Whisky finished for 21 years in an Armagnac cask

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenfiddich, the world's most awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky brand, has partnered with BlockBar, the premier non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for luxury wine and spirits products, to launch a series of 15 limited edition liquor NFTs. Each NFT corresponds to a physical, exceptional bottle of a 1973 46 year old Armagnac cask finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky that is sold by Glenfiddich.

The tokens are offered exclusively through BlockBar's innovative NFT platform, which enables Glenfiddich to digitize and sell exclusive spirits products as NFTs directly to consumers, whether for personal consumption, collecting, or investment purposes. Upon purchasing the NFT, the buyer can then become the owner of the real-world physical product represented by the NFT, with the NFT serving as a digital receipt that verifies the buyer's ownership and the authenticity of the product. The buyer has the choice at any time to resell or transfer the NFT through the BlockBar platform or to redeem it for the physical version. The benefits of purchase doesn't stop there; BlockBar is also responsible for storing the product and, upon request, delivering it to the buyer.

William Grant & Sons, Chief Commercial Officer, Doug Bagley comments on the partnership, "Glenfiddich continues to push boundaries in whisky innovation and this mindset transcends to those we partner with. We are proud to be the first luxury spirits brand to be available on BlockBar at the time of the launch. BlockBar brings a heightened level of authenticity to our brand via its proprietary NFT platform and creates an elite club of distinguished collectors with whom we're excited to build long-term relationships."

Utilizing BlockBar's state-of-the-art NFT platform to purchase Glenfiddich's whisky, buyers can be assured that their accounts won't be compromised and their NFT's won't be stolen, because the tokens are protected by FireBlocks' digital asset custody infrastructure and Chainalysis' compliance technology.

"This is an exceptionally rare example of 1973 Glenfiddich, a 46 year old whisky which has spent more than two decades in an Armagnac cask and is a fitting spirit for the launch of Glenfiddich's first and exclusive NFT release on BlockBar," comments Glenfiddich Malt Master, Brian Kinsman.

The first series of Glenfiddich NFTs will launch on October 19, 2021, on a first come, first served basis. Buyers may purchase the NFTs from BlockBar with Ethereum (ETH) or by credit card.

"BlockBar values transparency, authenticity, and quality assurance, and our partnership with Glenfiddich, the pinnacle of high end spirits, is the perfect partner to mark the launch of our mission to bridge the physical and digital worlds of luxury," said Dov Falic, CEO of BlockBar. "We're extremely proud to be providing the very first direct-to-consumer, fully authenticated wine & spirits platform via an NFT marketplace. This is an exciting and momentous time for the crypto, NFT, and luxury wine & spirits communities, and we can't wait to announce many more exclusive releases in the near future."

Notes to Editors

Tasting Notes:
70cl bottle with 43.9% ABV, presented in a bespoke Baccarat crystal decanter.
Colour
Autumn gold
Nose
Sublime, rich and lusciously fruity. Dark fruits, like plums and figs, complemented by sensational sweet syrup notes that reflect the incomparable influence of the long finishing in ex-Armagnac Butts.
Taste
Very deep and rich with lots of tannin and robust oak notes overlaid with an elegant vanilla sweetness from its years in American oak.
Finish
Exceedingly long-lasting and sweet with a hint of oak.

About Glenfiddich
Family run since 1887, Glenfiddich is the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky. In the summer of 1886 our founder, William Grant, set out to fulfil a lifelong ambition of creating the 'best dram in the valley'. With the help of his seven sons and two daughters, William built his distillery in a single year. Their hard work was rewarded on Christmas Day 1887 when the first drop of spirit flowed from the small copper pot stills. William named his distillery Glenfiddich, Gaelic for 'Valley of the Deer'. Now, over 130 years later, Glenfiddich is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family owned and our whisky has become the world's most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, a true reflection of the passion, integrity and innovative spirit that have been passed down through the generations.

About BlockBar:
Founded by the principles of the largest duty-free retailer in the Americas, BlockBar is the world's premier NFT marketplace that connects consumers and collectors with the owners of luxury wine & spirits brands by providing the opportunity to exchange NFTs for unique physical wine & spirits products. BlockBar was started by The Falic Group, the owners of Duty Free Americas and founders of Paneco, the largest ecommerce liquor platform in both Israel and Singapore. The Falic Group noticed the issues consumers were facing and evaluated the preorders in the duty-free spirits boutiques. They recognized the opportunity in the market and decided to launch BlockBar. BlockBar's proprietary platform allows consumers to purchase asset backed NFTs directly from the brand owners themselves. BlockBar's proprietary smart contracts verify authenticity, and its partnership with top cyber- and crypto-security firms ensures that transactions are fully protected and transparent. Consumers are able to transact directly with the brands and no longer have to worry about authenticity or storage.

Media Contact for Glenfiddich:
Charlotte Unsworth
Global Luxury PR and Partnerships Manager, WG&S
charlotte.unsworth@wgrant.com

Jacqui Rivers
Campaign Director, Mission
jacqui@thisisimission.com

Media Contact for BlockBar:
Cody Bryan
Account Supervisor, Mission
cody@thisismission.com

BlockBar
BlockBar

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658456/Glenfiddich_BlockBar.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657866/BlockBar_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BlockBar

