U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.86
    +5.63 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,380.53
    +14.27 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,046.42
    +26.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.71
    +4.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.45
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -18.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3050
    +0.0150 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9470
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,632.09
    -899.25 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.37
    -19.17 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.39
    +12.61 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Glenfiddich spearheads the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for its whisky delivery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hexagon Composites ASA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Glenfiddich RNG truck

Glenfiddich is using RNG derived from its production waste residues to power its fleet of delivery trucks using Hexagon Agility&#x002019;s ProRail&#xae; compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems
Glenfiddich is using RNG derived from its production waste residues to power its fleet of delivery trucks using Hexagon Agility’s ProRail® compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems
Glenfiddich is using RNG derived from its production waste residues to power its fleet of delivery trucks using Hexagon Agility’s ProRail® compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems

Refuelling the truck

Refuelling the trucks with Glenfiddich&#39;s Distilleries Director, Stuart Watts
Refuelling the trucks with Glenfiddich's Distilleries Director, Stuart Watts
Refuelling the trucks with Glenfiddich's Distilleries Director, Stuart Watts

Hexagon Agility, a world-leading provider of natural gas transportation solutions, applauds Glenfiddich, the most-awarded single malt whisky brand, for its commitment to further greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions by producing its own RNG for use in its delivery trucks equipped with Hexagon Agility’s ProRail® compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems with Type 4 composite technology.

Glenfiddich is leading this sustainability initiative to address the Scotch Whisky Association’s (SWA) climate change targets of net zero GHG emissions by 2040. To obtain these reduction levels, Glenfiddich is using RNG derived from its production waste residues to power its fleet of delivery trucks. The unique technology was developed by its parent company William Grant & Sons.

“It has taken more than a decade for Glenfiddich to become the first distillery to process 100% of its waste residues on its own site, then to be the first to process those residues into RNG fuel to power its trucks, and finally to be the first to install an RNG truck fueling station supplied by our on-site renewable energy facility,” said Kirsty Dagnan, William Grant & Sons’ Dufftown Site Leader.

“We are proud to have achieved these renewable energy breakthroughs in our industry, and to be working with a pioneering partner such as Hexagon Agility as we scale up the de-carbonizing benefits of this closed-loop process across our entire transport fleet.”

RNG, made from organic waste, is a pipeline quality gas fully interchangeable with CNG and is the cleanest commercial fuel available. The RNG produced by Grissan will reduce GHG emissions up to 95% when compared to diesel and other fossil fuels.

“We congratulate Glenfiddich in becoming the first whisky distillery to process 100% of its waste residues into RNG to power its trucks,” said Eric Bippus, Hexagon Agility’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. “RNG is a game changer not only for whisky distilleries but also for the heavy-duty trucking industry looking for the lowest emission fuel available today.”



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communication, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: + 47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Jelena Rowe, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Hexagon Agility
Telephone: +1 310 872 0535 │ jelena.rowe@hexagonagility.com



About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow us on social media.



About Glenfeddich

GLENFIDDICH® is the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky. Today, Glenfiddich is run by the fifth generation of the Grant-Gordon family and is one of the few remaining family-owned and operated distilleries in the world. Glenfiddich continues to be a progressive spirit in challenging malt whisky conventions while also staying true to legacy, by keeping the traditional production techniques established by founder William Grant.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Solar Energy Stocks Now Have the Wind at Their Backs

    It's no surprise that analysts expect solar energy generating capacity to continue growing. In its renewable energy 2021 market update, the International Energy Agency said it believes solar energy generation growth will continue to break records with the annual additional capacity growing at a rate 50% higher than 2019 levels. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) strategically allocates its capital to renewable energy projects.

  • Exxon's Imperial Oil outlines plan to produce plant-based renewable fuel

    Imperial Oil Ltd, one of Canada's biggest oil producers and refiners, on Wednesday outlined a plan to process vegetable oil into renewable diesel at its 191,000-barrel-per-day Strathcona refinery. The project, which still requires final approval, is part of majority-owner Exxon Mobil's goal of producing more than 40,000 barrels per day of low-emissions fuels by 2025. Calgary-based Imperial aims by 2024 to construct a hydrotreater and use fossil-fuel derived blue hydrogen to process feedstocks such as canola and soybean oils into 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of renewable diesel, it said.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Rose Again Tuesday

    Investors are likely thinking the bipartisan infrastructure bill will make it to the president's desk.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • Maersk is betting $1.4 billion that Amazon is serious about climate change

    Maersk hopes to dramatically scale up the supply of carbon-neutral shipping fuel—if it can get its hands on enough.

  • Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

    Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries. Lithium-ion batteries have provided the first serious competition in a century to fossil fuels and combustion engines for transportation. Now an honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei, the Japanese chemical firm where he has worked for nearly 50 years, Yoshino sees more disruption ahead as transportation and digital technology become one industry, sharing lithium battery technology.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Oil stocks have generated handsome returns for millions of investors over decades. As an example, from 2001 to 2010, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE) generated a total return of 141% compared to the S&P 500 Index's total return of 15%. Between 2011 and 2020, the energy ETF generated negative total return of -23%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index's return of 267%.

  • China Coal Approvals Seen Adding to Confusion on Climate Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Approvals for major new coal power plants by China’s local authorities show the tension in the nation’s efforts to meet climate goals, even as the overall total of projects given the go-ahead falls, according to campaigners.Local authorities approved 24 plants with a combined capacity of 5.2 gigawatts, a 79% decline from the same period in 2020, Greenpeace said in a report published Wednesday. Even so, the majority of that capacity will come from three large-scale projects earmark

  • Cascades Launches Innovative and Industry-Leading 100% Recycled Packaging Across Its Cascades Fluff & Tuff® Product Line

    Cascades, a pioneer in the circular economy, is pursuing its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint and is once again innovating by becoming the first company in its category in Canada1 to launch 100% recycled plastic packaging that is also recyclable*, for the entire Cascades Fluff & Tuff® line. This announcement is accompanied by a promotional campaign featuring the brand's charming bunnies, Fluff and Tuff, who highlight the company's commitment to always doing more for the planet.

  • Floods blow gates off Trump’s border wall

    The monsoon broke the metal panels off their hinges

  • Be wary of those ‘flying’ snails seen around the North Carolina coast, officials say

    Sea butterflies spotted along NC coast ― and they’re not as gentle as you may think

  • Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co has expanded the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire from the pouch-type lithium-ion battery cells made by South Korea's LG. The recall, the second major one involving batteries made by LG Chem's battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) underscores the challenges facing battery firms in making a stable product to power electric cars. HOW DOES A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY WORK?

  • Don't touch!: Why you can't help baby sea turtles on Florida beaches

    Every spring and summer, sea turtles begin crawling onto our beaches and finding nice, safe spots to lay their eggs.Thousands of those eggs, up and down the west coast of Florida, are now starting to hatch.Here’s the deal, though: They don’t need your help. As cute as these babies are, they are protected, and they need the experience of crawling from their nests to the water in order to orient themselves to the world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.So s

  • Maersk Makes $1.4 Billion Green Bet on Methanol-Fueled Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest container-shipping line is making a $1.4 billion investment in a greener fleet. A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S has ordered eight new vessels, each costing $175 million, that can be propelled by cleanly made methanol instead of an oil-based fuel. They’re set for delivery from 2024.“We don’t believe in more fossil fuels,” Morten Bo Christiansen, vice president and head of decarbonization, said in an interview. “A lot of our customers are very, very supportive of this.”

  • Two tropical depressions could form this week. There’s another system to watch, too

    How do you know it’s late August?

  • IKEA Is Now Selling a Hot New Product: Renewable Energy

    The Swedish furniture retailer aims to make buying wind and solar power as easy as buying a couch

  • O-I Offers Fresh View on Single-Issue Sustainability Claims in 2021 Future of Packaging Report

    Lightweight. Source reduction. Less fuel during transportation. We’ve all heard these attributes associated with sustainability marketing claims, or justifications for changing packaging materials.

  • Brewing tropical system in Caribbean may take aim at US Gulf Coast

    AccuWeather meteorologists project that a tropical wave sweeping through the Caribbean Sea will have a high likelihood of becoming a named system as it nears Central and North America later this week and into early next week. Areas of Mexico that were ravaged by Hurricane Grace may again be in the path of this new tropical threat, and forecasters cannot rule out the potential for a future direct impact in the United States. The feature under scrutiny, designated as Invest 99L by the National Hur

  • TN flood devastation 'massive': Sheriff

    Rescue teams with trained search dogs combed through destroyed homes and piles of debris on Monday for dozens of people believed missing in Tennessee after record downpours and flash flooding left at least 21 dead over the weekend.Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said rescuers were going house to house and digging through rubble for about 40 people unaccounted for in the area, directly west of Nashville.