U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.50
    +22.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,064.00
    +154.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,156.75
    +123.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.30
    +10.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2900
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,053.84
    -35.88 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.46
    +3.71 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.06
    -1.60 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

GlengarryAI Democratizing the Chatbot Market

·3 min read

From Humble Beginnings to Young Serial Entrepreneurs Making a Name in the Tech World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / GlengarryAI has taken the tech startup world by storm. Founder, Mark Zakarian, and Advisor, Haik Sahakyan, took a specific and unique niche and simplified it into a very easy-to-use interface where even the least tech-savvy users are able to understand.

GlengarryAI is a lead engagement platform serving small to medium sized businesses and has revolutionized business communication and sales/lead generation. With 29 developers in their team, GlengarryAI leverages institution-level artificial intelligence technology to provide their users the most comprehensive and automated SMS (short message service) messaging solution for deal source qualification and marketing. By creating hyper-customized personal text messages, GlengarryAI has been able to achieve over 25x ROI (return on investment) across various industries, eliminating the complexity and confusion in working with chatbots to build personalized AI marketing campaigns. As marketing strategies move away from outdated methods such as direct mail and email marketing, GlengarryAI partners with companies to drive more revenue and qualify deals with hyper-personalized mobile messaging, without sacrificing human capital.

"Our mission is to democratize technology in qualified lead generation and marketing for all businesses," said founder, Mark Zakarian. "We are providing small and medium business market institution level AI / ML marketing solutions because they don't have the technological know-how or capacity to purchase an all-in-one solution that offers a version of our capability."

Mark and Haik have been good friends since middle school. Mark's background is in commercial real estate while Haik comes from wealth management and financial technologies. During Mark's venture in commercial real estate, there was a heavy focus on traditional means of marketing such as cold calling, canvassing (door knocking) and snail mail. Unfortunately, it did not generate as high of a response as he needed in order to convert the number of leads required to hit his quotas. He wasn't getting enough responses and realized his method of marketing wasn't effective or efficient. A colleague suggested short message service (SMS) outreach because everyone reads their text messages. Eventually, he and Haik started testing with SMS marketing and then added a layer of AI to take care of the qualification problem he was having. Initially, they combined three systems all-in-one not thinking it was going to work.

"We didn't have proof of concept and we weren't going to spend money developing a technology we didn't know was going to work," Mark said. "We bootstrapped it with three different platforms and had a lot of success with it internally. We bought a few properties, listed a few properties and sold a few properties. We knew right then and there that we were on to something."

By August of 2021, after thirteen months into development, Mark and Haik had a finalized product. Since then, they've been adding features and updates; gaining active users in different industries such as theme parks, real estate, lending, meal prep, solar panels and technical recruiting. Currently they are in the process of enhancing their technology in order to integrate with WhatsApp and Kick and hope to have that completed in the near future.

"The goal is to highlight GlengarryAI and what it can do for the small/ medium size business and the evolution of business communication," Mark concluded.

Company Name: GlengarryAI
Contact Person: Mark Zakarian
Address: 3420 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Phone Number: 833-453-6427
Website Link: https://glengarry.ai

SOURCE: GlengarryAI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684740/GlengarryAI-Democratizing-the-Chatbot-Market

Recommended Stories

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Fink’s Annual Letter Draws Fresh Backlash, This Time From Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is taking issue with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s latest annual letter, in which he sought to clarify the firm’s stance on fossil-fuel consumption and climate goals. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemi

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2022

    Make it your goal to acquire high-quality dividend stocks that can grow over time; here are five great examples.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • The Balance Between Art and IP Theft in NFT Culture

    The most popular show in Netflix history, “Squid Game,” earned an estimated $900 million for the streaming company. What the company did not approve of in their effort to grow their bags were the non-fungible token (NFT) collections for The Squid NFT, Squid Game Card. The two derivative franchises – one a play-to-earn contest, the other a “Squid Game Metaverse” – have brought in a combined 245 ETH ($776,685 at current pricing) in secondary sales on OpenSea.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Activision is clearing out problematic staff before Microsoft’s $70 billion takeover

    Microsoft said it will buy Activision for $70 billion as the video game giant seeks to address sexual misconduct allegations.

  • 3 Reasons Why PubMatic Stock Is a Buy

    Ad tech firm PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has seen its revenue rise consistently for the past four years. A key factor impacting the stock price is the sea change happening in the digital advertising industry. Apple and Alphabet's Google control massive consumer ecosystems, and are in the midst of transitioning from traditional approaches used to target digital ads to consumers in the name of privacy protection.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Oil prices slip from 2014 highs, supply concerns limit losses

    London (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Thursday as investors took profits after a recent price rally, but strong demand and short-term supply disruptions continue to support prices close to their highest since 2014. Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.4%, at $88.05 a barrel by 1006 GMT after dropping more than $1 in earlier trade. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for February delivery were down 29 cents, or 0.3%, at $86.67 a barrel after dropping nearly $1 earlier.

  • Coffee shop foot traffic rebounding faster than restaurant visits

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses how consumers are returning to coffee shops faster than they're returning to restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.