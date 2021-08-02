U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.75
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,911.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,003.75
    +48.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.50
    +12.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.68
    -1.27 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.48
    +0.78 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5410
    -0.0740 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,520.21
    -1,949.68 (-4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.85
    +12.95 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.87
    +55.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Glenmark inks agreement with Canadian biotech SaNOtize to commercialize Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets

·2 min read

  • Nitric oxide has antimicrobial properties with direct proven effect on SARS-CoV-2

  • Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials1

MUMBAI, India and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. today announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Glenmark Logo
Glenmark Logo

In March 2021, SaNOtize's clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95%, and then by more than 99% within 72 hours. It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials.

Available in the form of a simple nasal spray, it is designed to kill the virus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. It is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nano-molecule with proven anti-microbial properties, and which has a direct effect on SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

In early July 2021, Glenmark presented a proposal to the Subject Expert Committee of India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency approval for the import and marketing of NONS. The committee has recommended a Phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients. The Phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch, under the brand name FabiSpray® in India, by fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021.

"Our efforts since the beginning of COVID-19 have been to provide patients with safe and effective treatment options to fight the disease. This partnership with SaNOtize closely aligns with Glenmark's focused approach against COVID-19 and will help reduce the burden of the pandemic in the region," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He further added, "It also marks another valuable in-licensing opportunity for us in our key therapy area of respiratory medicine, as well as the possibility to globally supply the product to SaNOtize and its partners outside of our territory. Glenmark will ensure timely and widespread access to this effective nasal spray, which we hope will bring much needed relief to patients across the region and the wider world."

"COVID-19 and its various variants are proving to be a challenge to contain despite the rapid - and critical - development of vaccines," said Dr. Gilly Regev, CEO & Co-founder of SaNOtize. "SaNOtize is excited to collaborate with Glenmark in providing broader, easier and affordable access to its treatment. In joining forces with Glenmark, SaNOtize can accelerate the efforts to have its antiviral nasal spray available as a self-administered, first line of defence against COVID-19 during the current pandemic and to help prevent future outbreaks."

NONS is one of the few novel therapeutic treatments, outside of expensive monoclonal antibodies, that is proven to reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load in humans.2 NONS has already received a CE mark in Europe, which is an equivalent of marketing authorization in case of a Medical Device (CE mark confirms that the medical device meets certain "essential requirements" of the European General Medical Devices Directive and is safe for the intended purpose). By virtue of the CE mark, SaNOtize has permission to launch NONS in the EU. NONS is also approved and being sold in Israel and Bahrain, under the name enovid.

SaNOtize developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORS) to treat and prevent microbial infections in 2017. Glenmark's partnership with SaNOtize will bring in much needed therapeutic relief to patients in India and Asia.

1 SaNOtize's "revolutionary" Covid-19 nasal spray bolstered by Phase II trial data. Available at https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/news/sanotize-nasal-spray-reduces-covid-19-viral-load-uk-clinical-trail/

2 SaNOtize's "revolutionary" Covid-19 nasal spray bolstered by Phase II trial data. Available at https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/news/sanotize-nasal-spray-reduces-covid-19-viral-load-uk-clinical-trail/

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Is There Any Hope for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock?

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) investors are having a bad week. Hot off the heels of a devastating interim analysis from one of its late-stage clinical trials that looks all but doomed to end in failure, the stock's price has fallen well below $1. Given that its other late-stage programs target notoriously difficult-to-treat conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Alzheimer's disease, the entire company is looking quite frail.

  • Pfizer, Moderna Hike Prices Of Vaccine Shots Supplied To EU: Report

    Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), which have already minted billions of dollars from their respective COVID-19 vaccines, remain poised to earn more. What Happened: Pfizer and Moderna have both renegotiated their vaccine supply contract with the European Union, the FT reported Sunday. The contract terms for the supply of up to 2.1 billion vaccine shots were revised after the release of the Phase 3 data, the report said. Late-stage study of the mRNA vaccine Pfizer is co-de

  • Better Biotech Stock: Moderna vs. BioNTech

    Not only did they develop the first two COVID vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, they used messenger RNA (mRNA). The technology had never been approved for a vaccine in humans. Moderna went public in 2018 in what was to that point the largest biotech initial public offering (IPO) in history.

  • 4 Words from Pfizer's CEO That May Mean a Booster Is Imminent

    The big question these days is this: Do we need coronavirus booster shots right now? U.S. health authorities weighed in with a "no" earlier this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a joint statement said those who are vaccinated are protected against severe illness -- even illness caused by the highly transmissible delta variant.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    You don't need to have the bank account of Warren Buffett to begin investing in stocks. Investing on a budget can be profitable, too, and there are plenty of strong companies with share prices that are much more affordable. In that spirit, here are two stocks worth buying that trade for less than $100 a share: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY).

  • Genevieve Gorder Gives Update on Her Battle Against Delta Variant of COVID: 'This Really Sucks'

    The Trading Spaces alum was fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer back in March

  • Clare Crawley of 'The Bachelorette' says she is on 'the road to healing' after having breast implants removed

    Clare Crawley posted a lengthy caption on Instagram after having her breast implants removed.

  • No deaths, few hospitalizations, but 74% of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Cape Cod outbreak were vaccinated

    A federal investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month in a Massachusetts county that's home to Cape Cod found that 74% of the 469 infections were among vaccinated people, a finding that raises questions about the prevalence of breakthrough infections.

  • The unintended consequences of marijuana decriminalization

    Marijuana decriminalization won't end arrests. Gleti/Getty ImagesAmerica’s decades-long war on drugs disproportionately harmed minorities. Now, it seems that decriminalization of marijuana hasn’t leveled the playing field. Black men are 12 times more likely than white men to spend time incarcerated in the United States. College enrollment for black men has declined since the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act went into effect. I am a scholar of public policy. In my book, “From Criminalizing to Decriminali

  • New COVID-19 cases in Florida break single-day record

    The latest new-case figure of 21,683 was recorded on Friday and released Saturday on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

  • FDA fast-tracking full approval for Pfizer vaccine

    The U.S. Food and Drug administration says it is fast-tracking the process of issuing final and full approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

    The governor has vowed not to institute further lockdowns or mask mandates.

  • Fauci Says ‘Things Are Going to Get Worse’ and Unvaccinated Are ‘Severely Vulnerable’

    "From the standpoint of illness, hospitalization, suffering, and death, the unvaccinated are much more vulnerable,” the nation's top infectious disease expert

  • Link between cases and deaths greatly weakened in delta surge

    The delta variant-driven summer COVID-19 surge in the United States has so far proved much less deadly than previous waves, thanks in large part to vaccinations.

  • FDA Signals It Will Expedite Full-Approval Process for COVID Vaccines

    As vaccination rates have plateaued in certain regions of the country, all while a new COVID wave triggered by the highly-infectious delta variant spreads, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has signaled it will expedite the process to fully approve the COVID vaccine.

  • CDC reveals "pivotal discovery" about the delta variant as cases surge

    The CDC says the "war has changed" in the coronavirus pandemic, as the delta variant fuels a surge in cases. As Michael George reports, experts say vaccinated people can spread the virus just as easily as the unvaccinated. Then, Max Bayer joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the latest on the variant and U.S. efforts to get ahead of it.

  • Shot in the arm: CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus Breaks down Delta variant

    With more information released on the delta variant and how it's shaking up the pandemic response, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus speaks from Los Angeles.

  • America's troubling pandemic reality

    It's become apparent that COVID isn't going away any time soon. Where does that leave us?

  • When will the summer coronavirus surge peak? It will get worse before it gets better, experts predict.

    The newly resurgent coronavirus could spark 140,000 to 300,000 cases a day in the United States come August, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant and the widespread resumption of normal activities, disease trackers predict. The nation is already reporting more than 70,000 cases a day, according to The Washington Post's rolling seven-day average - an increase of nearly 60,000 in the daily average in less than six weeks. Cases, measured as that rolling average, have risen to levels not

  • Vaccine booster shots for 32m to begin next month

    Booster vaccines are to be offered to 32million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph can disclose. Amid fears that the efficacy of the vaccines may begin to decline, ministers are planning to deliver an average of almost 2.5million third doses a week starting in the first week of September. Pharmacies will be at the forefront of the vaccine programme so that GPs and other NHS staff can focus on the growing backlog of patients w