U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,834.19
    -10.63 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,272.01
    +68.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,396.16
    -101.71 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.42
    -4.52 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.65
    +1.09 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.20
    +28.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8220
    +0.0710 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4110
    +0.5510 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,786.90
    -46.73 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.56
    -3.12 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Glewee Looks to Capitalize on Year One Momentum

Glewee
·5 min read

Influencer Marketing Platform Anticipates Continued Growth & Upcoming Industry Trends

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / Entrepreneurial Gen Z business founders Dylan Duke and Christian Brown of Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, report industry-leading success in their first year. After a year of rapid development - the platform and in the market - the founders still see the creator economy in its infancy and expect astronomical changes in the next 12 - 18 months. Industry changes mean opportunity and the Glewee team is confident that their approach will put them ahead of well-established platforms within the next year.

Glewee launched its all-in-one platform in 2022 to simplify influencer marketing for successful and faster collaborations between brands and creators. The cost-efficient, comprehensive platform provides all the tools brands, agencies and influencers need - plus actionable data and helpful tips - to create, collaborate and execute creator campaigns.

"We are extremely proud of our product engineering capabilities. We entered a very crowded marketplace, and our platform's current functionality rivals every one of our senior competitors," said Dylan Duke, co-founder and chief executive officer of Glewee. "Our ambitious goals for 2023 focus on enhancing the platform's user experience and giving brands, agencies and creators the best end-to-end influencer marketing tools available anywhere."

Glewee's notable achievements in 2022 included:

  • Securing $9.5M seed funding to accelerate Glewee's position as the premier all-in-one influencer marketing network. This capital infusion enabled the company to expand the platform's capabilities and functionality to appeal to a broader set of creators, brands and agencies.

  • Launching Glewee for Creators, one of the first iOS and Android apps to advance how creators connect, collaborate and execute paid brand deals.

  • Over 1,000 campaigns launched from agencies and small to large/marque brands like Sony Music Group, evian and Guinness World Records.

  • Grossing 35,000 downloads on the app store, expanding its pre-vetted user base to over 10,000 active creators with more than 2.5B followers.

  • Growing its national and international teams by 400%.

  • Establishing new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida to accommodate the company's rapid growth.

  • Founders Dylan Duke and Christian Brown being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for North America Marketing & Advertising 2023.

  • Releasing version 2.0 of the Glewee for Creators iOS and Android app, with new creator functionality and is being downloaded over 1,000 times per week.

Glewee team members also participated in notable tradeshows to connect with brands and creators:

"We plan to continue expanding Glewee's influencer marketing platform capabilities on the web and iOS throughout 2023," said Christian Brown, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Glewee. "Influencer marketing will continue its explosive growth trajectory in 2023 with new channel opportunities for brands and creators. Glewee is prepared and is already ahead of the development curve. Our platform's capabilities enable influencers, brands and agencies to capitalize on emerging creator opportunities - whatever they are - easier and faster than ever before."

Glewee's influencer marketing platform was engineered to create a seamless user experience that solves many of the labor-intensive tasks historically associated with influencer marketing for brands, agencies, and creators. All campaign communications, including influencer discovery and selection, campaign workflows, content approvals, payments, contractual agreements, tax forms and in-depth data reporting and analytics, are provided, created and stored within the Glewee interface. As a result, Glewee's system enables brands, agencies and creators to seamlessly connect, create and execute influencer marketing campaigns quickly and effectively.

To learn more about Glewee or to schedule a live demo, please visit glewee.com or email: contact@glewee.com. Brands and agencies that want to scale their influencer marketing campaigns can apply for an account on Glewee's platform: app.glewee.io. Creators who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community can head to the App Store, download Glewee and apply.

###

ABOUT GLEWEE
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 2.5B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at app.glewee.io. Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at glewee.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 214-232-0078
Email: jo@trizcom.com

Tammy Cancela, TrizCom PR
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 972-898-8413
Email: tammy@trizcom.com

SOURCE: Glewee



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733209/Glewee-Looks-to-Capitalize-on-Year-One-Momentum

Recommended Stories

  • Number of over-50s on zero hours contracts soars to record high

    The number of over-50s working in zero-hours contracts has surged to a record high, new data has shown.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 39% to Buy Right Now

    Industrial technology company Cognex is going through a rough patch, but its long-term prospects remain excellent.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to the Census Bureau, which tracks retail sales, e-commerce makes up less than 15% of retail sales in the U.S., even after years of double-digit growth. This shows there's still a huge opportunity, and e-commerce is an even smaller percentage of retail sales in international markets. Amazon has dominated the e-commerce sector since its early days and owns roughly 40% of U.S. market share thanks to its first-party business and third-party marketplace.

  • How Can Advisors Attract High-Net-Worth Clients?

    One of the most effective ways to grow your advisory business is to increase the number of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients you serve. Not only do these types of clients have more investable assets, but they may also be more … Continue reading → The post How to Attract High-Net-Worth Clients appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Macy’s, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.52, expectations were $0.19. Operator: Good day, and welcome to Macy’s Inc Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I will now turn the call over to Pam Quintiliano. Please go […]

  • Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

    Bullish sentiment is building in oil markets as China eases Covid restrictions, Russia warns of production problems, and a storm devastates the U.S.

  • Redefining the 'corner-office philosophy': Why GM's renovated offices include pool table, game areas, treadmills

    When GM's salaried workforce returns to the office, many will see new spaces that GM spent billions on. GM's factories are getting the same upgrades.

  • Modi’s Building Boom Setting Up India as Global Steel Savior

    (Bloomberg) -- With China’s massive construction sector still in a funk and the US and Europe likely heading into recessions, India has emerged as a savior for flagging global steel demand.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukr

  • Crypto Bankruptcies Chip Away at Customers’ Anonymity

    Bankruptcy courts are weighing if crypto customers’ identities should remain private despite the transparency rules of chapter 11.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsHe’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were t

  • How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan

    For many Americans, the prospect of retiring at or near 30 is a thrilling idea. Although it is possible to do, it takes a monumental amount of work and planning to accomplish. According to a 2021 PWC report and data from … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Year in Review, Top Stories of 2022 No. 9: Better times for natural gas

    The region’s natural gas and coal industries saw a rebound in 2022 amid the global energy crisis. But a lack of pipelines is hindering the industry’s ability to grow more in Appalachia.

  • The Woman Who Plans to Make Elon Musk Pay for His Twitter Sins

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyEarlier this year, as Elon Musk looked increasingly likely to lose his court battle and be forced into purchasing Twitter, Justine De Caires started to get nervous.Like others, De Caires, a Twitter software engineer of three and a half years, predicted a Musk takeover would come with mass layoffs. Unlike many, the 25-year-old had closely followed the legal battle between the billionaire and the social media company, and read every page o

  • Why Roth IRAs Make Sense for Millennials

    Millennials can take advantage of decades of tax-free earnings, and then tax-free withdrawals during retirement, with a Roth IRA.

  • Media stocks lost over $500 billion in value this year — here’s what happens next

    The media industry has battled a tumultuous 2022. Here's how we got here — and what could happen next.