Glewee Looks to Capitalize on Year One Momentum

Influencer Marketing Platform Anticipates Continued Growth & Upcoming Industry Trends

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / Entrepreneurial Gen Z business founders Dylan Duke and Christian Brown of Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, report industry-leading success in their first year. After a year of rapid development - the platform and in the market - the founders still see the creator economy in its infancy and expect astronomical changes in the next 12 - 18 months. Industry changes mean opportunity and the Glewee team is confident that their approach will put them ahead of well-established platforms within the next year.

Glewee launched its all-in-one platform in 2022 to simplify influencer marketing for successful and faster collaborations between brands and creators. The cost-efficient, comprehensive platform provides all the tools brands, agencies and influencers need - plus actionable data and helpful tips - to create, collaborate and execute creator campaigns.

"We are extremely proud of our product engineering capabilities. We entered a very crowded marketplace, and our platform's current functionality rivals every one of our senior competitors," said Dylan Duke, co-founder and chief executive officer of Glewee. "Our ambitious goals for 2023 focus on enhancing the platform's user experience and giving brands, agencies and creators the best end-to-end influencer marketing tools available anywhere."

Glewee's notable achievements in 2022 included:

Securing $9.5M seed funding to accelerate Glewee's position as the premier all-in-one influencer marketing network. This capital infusion enabled the company to expand the platform's capabilities and functionality to appeal to a broader set of creators, brands and agencies.

Launching Glewee for Creators, one of the first iOS and Android apps to advance how creators connect, collaborate and execute paid brand deals.

Over 1,000 campaigns launched from agencies and small to large/marque brands like Sony Music Group, evian and Guinness World Records.

Grossing 35,000 downloads on the app store, expanding its pre-vetted user base to over 10,000 active creators with more than 2.5B followers.

Growing its national and international teams by 400%.

Establishing new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida to accommodate the company's rapid growth.

Founders Dylan Duke and Christian Brown being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for North America Marketing & Advertising 2023.

Releasing version 2.0 of the Glewee for Creators iOS and Android app, with new creator functionality and is being downloaded over 1,000 times per week.

Story continues

Glewee team members also participated in notable tradeshows to connect with brands and creators:

Glewee was hand-selected to participate in the Cannes Lions startup program in Cannes, France.

Glewee attended AdWeek Magazine's Social Media Week in New York, New York and Social Media Week Europe 2022 in London.

Glewee's first in-person creator activation happened at Playlist Live in Orlando, Florida. Over 1,000 creators joined the Glewee platform in a single weekend.

"We plan to continue expanding Glewee's influencer marketing platform capabilities on the web and iOS throughout 2023," said Christian Brown, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Glewee. "Influencer marketing will continue its explosive growth trajectory in 2023 with new channel opportunities for brands and creators. Glewee is prepared and is already ahead of the development curve. Our platform's capabilities enable influencers, brands and agencies to capitalize on emerging creator opportunities - whatever they are - easier and faster than ever before."

Glewee's influencer marketing platform was engineered to create a seamless user experience that solves many of the labor-intensive tasks historically associated with influencer marketing for brands, agencies, and creators. All campaign communications, including influencer discovery and selection, campaign workflows, content approvals, payments, contractual agreements, tax forms and in-depth data reporting and analytics, are provided, created and stored within the Glewee interface. As a result, Glewee's system enables brands, agencies and creators to seamlessly connect, create and execute influencer marketing campaigns quickly and effectively.

To learn more about Glewee or to schedule a live demo, please visit glewee.com or email: contact@glewee.com. Brands and agencies that want to scale their influencer marketing campaigns can apply for an account on Glewee's platform: app.glewee.io. Creators who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community can head to the App Store, download Glewee and apply.

###

ABOUT GLEWEE

Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 2.5B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at app.glewee.io. Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at glewee.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Email: jo@trizcom.com

Tammy Cancela, TrizCom PR

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 972-898-8413

Email: tammy@trizcom.com

SOURCE: Glewee





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733209/Glewee-Looks-to-Capitalize-on-Year-One-Momentum



