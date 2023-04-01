U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,436.03
    +513.48 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

GLG Life Tech Corporation Announces Delay in Filing Year-End Filings

GLG Life Tech Corporation
·3 min read
GLG Life Tech Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2023 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX:GLG) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global leader in the agricultural and commercial development of high-quality zero-calorie natural sweeteners, announced today that it intends to delay the filing of its annual financial statements, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, its Annual Information Form and CEO and CFO certifications, all in respect of its year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Required Documents"), beyond the prescribed deadline of March 31, 2023.

During its audit of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements, the Company's auditor, DNTW Toronto LLP, (the "Auditor") identified some unresolved differences before the filing deadline, including the need for certain bank loan confirmations. Given these outstanding items and the need for further audit procedures, the Company has determined that it is unable to complete the Required Documents and submit for timely filing on or before March 31, 2023. The Company is working diligently with the Auditor to resolve the outstanding items and continues to pursue the bank loan confirmations with an expectation of receiving them in the next few days. The Company is fully prepared to facilitate the completion of the audit of the annual consolidated financial statements by the Auditor. Management is confident that the outstanding issues can be resolved in the next few days with an aim of filing by or before April 7, 2023.

Further, with the timing of identification of these issues arising late in the audit process, Management attempted but was no longer able to apply timely for a Management Cease Trade Order pursuant to National Policy 12-203. The Company nevertheless affirms that management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy of the Company that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

The Company affirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines so long as it remains in default of its obligation to file the Required Documents. The Company affirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this news release. The Company also affirms that there have been no material business developments since the date of the Company's most recent filing of its interim financial reports.

For further information, please contact:
Simon Springett, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (604) 285-2602 ext. 101
Fax: +1 (604) 285-2606
Email: ir@glglifetech.com

About GLG Life Tech Corporation

GLG Life Tech Corporation is a global leader in the supply of high-purity zero calorie natural sweeteners including stevia and monk fruit extracts used in food and beverages. GLG's vertically integrated operations, which incorporate our Fairness to Farmers program and emphasize sustainability throughout, cover each step in the stevia and monk fruit supply chains including non-GMO seed and seedling breeding, natural propagation, growth and harvest, proprietary extraction and refining, marketing and distribution of the finished products. Additionally, to further meet the varied needs of the food and beverage industry, GLG, through its Naturals+ product line, supplies a host of complementary ingredients reliably sourced through its supplier network in China. For further information, please visit www.glglifetech.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain certain information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or words and phrases that state or indicate that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward looking statements include statements with respect to the anticipated date of filing of the Required Filings.

While the Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations about future events, the statements are not guarantees of the Company's future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include amongst others the effects of general economic conditions, including the effects of COVID-19, consumer demand for our products and new orders from our customers and distributors, changing foreign exchange rates and actions by government authorities, uncertainties associated with legal proceedings and negotiations, industry supply levels, competitive pricing pressures and misjudgments in the course of preparing forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. In light of these factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur.

Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: GLG Life Tech Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747163/GLG-Life-Tech-Corporation-Announces-Delay-in-Filing-Year-End-Filings

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Securi

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • Altria Lays Out a Transition to Smokeless Products. But It Begins With the Dividend.

    The biggest cigarette company in the U.S. acknowledges that it has to move toward smokeless products. But to hold its shareholder base, it also knows it has to grow an already rich dividend.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • The Newest ‘Bubble’ Is in Money-Market Funds

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.

  • Seven Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risk

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks

    Customers withdrew another $126 billion the week ending March 22, bringing total industry deposits to their lowest level since July 2021.

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • As Nvidia Stock Firms Up, Option Trade Could Return Nearly $300

    With positive flow in both stocks in the technology sector and options making more bullish bets, it's the ideal time to take a look at Nvidia.

  • ‘Please Mine More Nickel’: Elon Musk Urges Mining Companies to Boost Production — Here’s One Name to Take Advantage

    Back in 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a plea for miners to invest in increased production of nickel, a key component – and an expensive one – in the batteries that power EVs. He even promised companies a “giant contract for a long period of time,” should they mine the metal in an environmentally friendly way. Maybe there were no takers to Musk’s offer, because earlier this year, a Reuters report signaled that Tesla might be readying to open a factory in Indonesia, in return for nickel mining ri

  • 10 best long-term investments in April 2023

    You can use time as a huge ally when planning your investments to build wealth in the long run.