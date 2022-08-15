U.S. markets closed

GLG Names Virginia Wong as Head of its Greater China Business

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's insight network, today announced that Virginia Wong will join the company as Head of its business in Greater China. She joins GLG's APAC leadership team and will report to Head of GLG APAC Rama Adaikalavan. As Head of Greater China, Wong will oversee GLG's business serving clients and experts across the region from offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. She will also lead GLG APAC's Syndicated Insights teams, which support clients with access to GLG Library, offering tens of thousands of archived transcripts, reports, and syndicated surveys, as well as GLG's premium webcasts and in-person and remote GLG Events.

GLG is the world's largest insight network, bringing decision makers the insight it takes to get ahead. GLG's network of experts is the world's largest source of first-hand expertise, with thousands of new experts recruited every week. GLG has offices in 13 countries around the world.

Wong joins GLG with extensive experience in client service as well as business and product development. Most recently, Wong was Executive Director at JL Genesis and previously served as Managing Director at Dun & Bradstreet China, running their China business for seven years and growing it to a 400-person team helping clients improve their business decisions through data and analytics. Based in Shanghai, Wong has lived and worked in mainland China for more than 18 years and speaks Mandarin, Cantonese, and English.

"We've had a presence in Greater China for nearly two decades, and it's a key pillar of GLG's growth strategy in APAC," said Head of GLG APAC Rama Adaikalavan. "With deep understanding of the local market, Virginia will play a crucial role in helping us support the business needs of decision makers there. We look forward to welcoming her and continuing to expand our efforts in Greater China."

"GLG sets the standard of our industry, both in Greater China and around the world, and I'm thrilled to join the team," said Wong. "The market is full of exciting opportunities – and I can't wait to work with our clients and experts."

Wong will be based in Shanghai. She begins work today.

About GLG  
GLG is the world's largest insight network. We connect decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity and have what it takes to get ahead. Our network of experts is the world's largest source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit hundreds of new experts every day. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Visit GLGinsights.com.

Contact: press@glg.it

 

SOURCE GLG

