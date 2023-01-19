U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community by Establishing CUSO

·3 min read

A selective group of credit union clients have invested and joined Glia's advisory committee

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), today announced the successful launch of a Credit Union Service Organization or CUSO focused on member service solutions. Glia selected a diverse grouping of its Credit Union clients to invest and form part of an advisory committee.  The client investments and establishing the CUSO, come on the heels of significant momentum in the space as Glia surpasses 250 credit union clients.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia)
Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia)

Some of the credit unions that have invested in Glia include: Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union (BFSFCU), First Technology Federal Credit Union, Harvard University Employees Credit Union, SkyOne Federal Credit Union and Unitus Community Credit Union.

First Technology Federal Credit Union, with $17.9B in assets under management, is leveraging Glia's DCS platform to bring live and automated digital support to its members. Mike Upton, Chief Digital Officer for First Tech FCU, commented, "Glia is helping us closely align to the digital-first lifestyle of our members while driving new efficiencies for our credit union. The partnership has been highly successful and we were pleased to extend our commitment further by investing in Glia's future."

Glia enables a seamless digital-first member experience across all channels—SMS, chat, voice and video—without breaking the digital connection. The company's technology balances the use of AI for automating member interactions with critical human touch. With Glia, credit unions maintain continuity by meeting members online and keeping them there.

Unitus Community Credit Union has been a Glia client since 2020, providing members with digital options and virtual branch experiences that have led to high member satisfaction rates. David Fehrer, Executive Vice President for Unitus, added, "We've been impressed with Glia's innovative digital-first solutions and its deep understanding of the credit union industry. That has accelerated the successful delivery of on-screen solutions for our members. We believe strongly in Glia's CU-focused approach and are happy to partner closer through our investment."

"As a Credit Union Service Organization, we firmly believe in the value of credit unions and are proud to strengthen our collaboration within the community to provide technology that enables smooth, personalized member support across the digital domain," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. "This investment is an added vote of confidence from our clients, and we look forward to deepening relationships with these credit unions as well as others down the line."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 credit unions, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for the third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership, including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

Contact: Maggie Wise, maggie@williammills.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glia-deepens-partnership-with-credit-union-community-by-establishing-cuso-301726014.html

SOURCE Glia

