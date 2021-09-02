Glia Hosts Second Annual Digital Customer Service Summit

Financial services leaders to discuss DCS trends and best practices for creating five-star experiences during Glia client conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , a leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), is hosting its second annual Digital Customer Service Summit, the only event exclusively dedicated to DCS, on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia)

The virtual conference will include speakers from both Glia and its innovative client base, conversations around DCS trends and momentum, and updates on Glia's technology evolution. This is a unique forum for DCS business leaders and practitioners to share insights and best practices, providing examples of how businesses can reinvent how they serve customers in a digital world. More than 250 participants attended last year's inaugural summit.

Ross Dalzell, managing director and head of business relationships for Barclays and one of the event's speakers, said, "Investing in Digital Customer Service is a strategic imperative for all financial services companies to deliver convenient experiences and remain competitive both now and into the future. Glia is facilitating a strategic conversation around DCS evolution and trends, and I look forward to sharing more about how digitizing service and support can help enhance, not replace, human connections."

Highlights from the event will include: Glia's CEO and co-founder Dan Michaeli's updates on and predictions around the DCS landscape; discussions with leading banks and credit unions like Barclays and Ascentra Credit Union; a fireside chat with Corrie Carrigan, partner and contact center practice leader at Bain & Company, on her decades of experience in customer service; a deep dive on digital transformation and the contact center from Glia's lead research analyst Rick DeLisi; and Glia's DCS technology roadmap from co-founders Justin DiPietro and Carlos Paniagua.

"Last year's summit delivered fresh and interesting perspectives as well as some actionable tips for how to optimize DCS across my organization," said Char Sears, AVP and remote experience manager of Unitus Community Credit Union. "Hearing from Glia's experts and leadership team allowed me to better understand the technology roadmap and the types of innovations on their radar. I look forward to attending the event again this month, as we've really seen the benefit and impact of DCS firsthand."

Story continues

"We have seen unprecedented growth in the DCS space over the last year, and we don't expect this momentum to slow anytime soon," explained Michaeli. "As financial services providers work to propel digital transformation forward, this DCS-focused event will share insights into creating five-star experiences, bringing together some of the industry's leading professionals. We look forward to collaborating with our clients as we help shape the future of DCS."

Attendees of the event will receive a copy of Michaeli and DeLisi's book , Digital Customer Service: Transforming Customer Experience for an On-Screen World, which was just published late last month by Wiley. Learn more about the DCS Summit and request an invitation to the event at www.dcssummit.com.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020, and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit www.glia.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Maggie Wise

678.781.7229

maggie@williammills.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glia-hosts-second-annual-digital-customer-service-summit-301368761.html

SOURCE Glia