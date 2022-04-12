U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.00
    +30.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,354.00
    +135.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,173.50
    +173.50 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.40
    +15.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.10
    +3.81 (+4.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.60
    +17.40 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.32 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    -0.0700 (-2.52%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    +2.06 (+9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.1720
    -0.2130 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,539.60
    -685.11 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.95
    -36.22 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.07
    -43.24 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Glia Joins Two Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Programs

·2 min read

Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) platform for businesses expands across the globe by joining AWS ISV Accelerate and AWS PSP programs

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced today that it has joined two Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner programs, the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program and AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia)
Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia)

Glia announced today that it has joined two Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner programs.

AWS ISV Accelerate is a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or work with AWS. The program will enable Glia to drive new business and expedite sales cycles by connecting Glia to field sellers who serve millions of active AWS customers globally. Built on AWS, Glia's Digital Customer Service platform is available in AWS Marketplace, empowering users to take a digital-first approach to customer service. Joining the program has allowed Glia to collaborate more closely with AWS, ultimately helping more financial services companies modernize and enhance the customer experience.

Glia was also accepted into the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program, which validates AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education and nonprofits around the world. Participating in the program provides Glia with increased collaboration and resources from AWS from a public sector standpoint, helping them better support additional credit unions in the market.

"Expanding our partnership with AWS has allowed us to broaden our reach and connect with more financial services companies around the globe, providing them with the tools necessary to serve and support their customers in a digital-first world," said Justin DiPietro, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Glia. "These programs directly support our mission of helping financial services companies cut costs, boost efficiencies and reimagine the customer experience with Digital Customer Service, enabling them to create long-term loyalty and a strong competitive advantage."

About Glia
Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

Media Contact:
Maggie Wise
maggie@williammills.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glia-joins-two-amazon-web-services-aws-partner-programs-301523614.html

SOURCE Glia

