U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,780.95
    +32.81 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,908.64
    +79.24 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,949.15
    +208.36 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.19
    +24.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    50.78
    +0.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2264
    -0.0065 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0760
    +0.0340 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8050
    +0.7760 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,409.21
    +843.59 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    732.65
    +16.40 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.78
    -15.08 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,490.13
    +434.19 (+1.60%)
     
JOBS:

787,000 Americans filed new jobless claims for week ended Jan. 2

New jobless claims unexpectedly steadied below 800,000 at the turn of the new year

Glia raises $78M for its integrated, hands-on, AI-based customer service platform

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

The ongoing push for social distancing to slow the spread of Covid-19 has meant that more people than ever before are using internet-based services to get things done. And that is having a direct impact on digital customer service, which is seeing unprecedented traffic and demands when things are not running smoothly. Today, one of the startups that's built an interesting, very "hands-on" approach to addressing that problem is announcing a round of funding to expand its business.

Glia, which has built a platform that not only integrates and helps manage different customer support channels, but also provides tools to help agents proactively get into a customer's app or web page to help them find things or fix issues, is today announcing that it has picked up $78 million, a Series C. Dan Michaeli, the co-founder and CEO who is based out of New York (the company has a substantial operation in Estonia too), said will be used to continue developing its technology and expanding to address inbound interest for its services after seeing its revenues grow by 150% in 2020.

The company's original focus was around financial services and it counts a large base of customers in that area, but it is also seeing a lot of activity in adjacent industries like insurance, as well as education, retail and other categories Michaeli said.

"We've had overwhelming demand and it's incredible to see how businesses want to adopt us right now," he said in an interview. "The plan is to significantly scale up and continue to define and meet that demand for digital customer service." The company is likely also to use some of the funding for acquisitions in what appears to be a rapidly consolidating market.

The round is being led by Insight Partners, with Don Brown (an entrepreneur in the world of customer service, with his company Interactive Intelligence acquired by Genesys for $1.4 billion) also participating.

Glia isn't disclosing other investors, but past backers include Tola Capital, Temerity Capital, Grassy Creek and Wildcat Capital, as well as Insight. Prior to this, the company, which has been around since 2012 and was previously known as Salemove, had raised just $28 million and its valuation was a modest $69 million according to PitchBook data (and it's not disclosing valuation today).

While there are a lot of customer service startups in the market today, and a number of them are seeing huge boosts in their business, and even some consolidation as others snap up tech to make sure they have their own customer service strategies going in the right direction. (Witness Facebook of all companies acquiring omnichannel customer support and CRM leader Kustomer for $1 billion in November.)

Glia is not unlike many of the new guard of these companies, in that its focus is very squarely on providing a platform to be able to manage and interact across whatever digital channel a customer happens to be using. Glia, I should point out, means "glue" in Greek.

What makes Glia quite interesting and different from these are some of the twists it uses to engage with users. One of these involves being able to give agents the ability to actually get on the screen of the user in question, in order to both guide the user around the screen, and to see what the user is doing on that screen.

To be clear, the connection and ability to track what the user is doing is just on the screen in question, and it's done with the user's awareness of what is going on. In the demo of the service that I went through, it's a very smooth service, which reminded me just a little of things like Clippy on Microsoft Word.

Alongside this, Glia provides tools to agents to let coach them on questions to ask, phrasing to use, and links for answers, and Glia also develops virtual customer service assistants, to help with more basic questions. These also have the ability to interact with people's screens when they make contact with a company. This in effect sees the company combining a number of technologies in one place, from natural language to suggest (and in some cases run) customer service responses, through to computer vision to help detect what is going on on the remote screen, through to more fundamental CRM technology to run those services across multiple platforms.

While screen sharing has been a well-used tool in other areas -- for example in workforce collaboration environments, or for presenting online -- Glia is seen as one of the pioneers in leveraging that for customer service. For investors, the interest in Glia has been to tap into that.

“We are proud to expand our investment in Glia as the company continues to lead the evolution of Digital Customer Service for businesses across the globe,” said Lonne Jaffe, managing director at Insight Partners, in a statement. “Glia’s platform provides the modern technology necessary for businesses to meet customers in their digital journeys and communicate through the customer’s channel of choice. With this capital, the company will continue to scale and keep up with skyrocketing demand.”

We are in a key moment of digital transformation in customer services. Surprisingly, there are still many who opt for calling in to ask questions, but as Michaeli noted, these days, even when they are still using phones, customers will do so with "their screens in front of them."

Brown believes that this is the other opportunity to seize. “Many companies are still focused on moving antiquated, on-premises telephony systems to cloud contact centers that essentially offer the same functionality," he said in a statement. "Instead, businesses can leapfrog this process and move directly to a digital-first cloud approach by partnering with Glia. If I were to build Interactive Intelligence for today’s contact center, I would take Glia’s approach.”

Latest Stories

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • Jim Cramer: Here's Why the Market Is Cheering Georgia's Results

    The fears of what would happen from Democratic wins in Georgia's race failed to pan out, aside from tech taking a few hits. Here's what's happening instead and why.

  • Jack Ma's Ant IPO Tests China's Tolerance of Entrepreneurship

    Jack Ma appears to be on the outs with China's government. We'll look at why and what it means.

  • Dividends and Buybacks Will Rise in 2021. These 13 Stocks Could Be Cheap Plays.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

  • With Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock wins, Biden could raise taxes and boost health care

    With Democrats in control of Congress, Joe Biden can potentially impact the personal finances of millions of Americans from taxes to college tuition

  • Constellation Brands Tops Estimates, Provides Strong Guidance

    The alcohol and spirits maker beats analysts' fiscal third-quarter estimates for both revenue and earnings.

  • These 2 big airlines may shock everyone and merge in a bid to survive COVID-19 pandemic: analyst

    Consolidation could soon be flying into the boardrooms of the major airlines as they look to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Citi downgrades U.S. stocks, predicting that global equities will be flat in 2021 except in these key markets

    Financial markets have shrugged off the violence and chaos on Capitol Hill, with both the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new highs on Wednesday and the Nikkei 225 notching another 30-year record on Thursday.

  • 12 Cheap Stocks Will Be 2021's Fastest Growing, Analysts Say

    Cheap stocks are suddenly in favor. And a growing group of them, including some in the S&P 500, are actually seen putting up huge profit growth this year.

  • Trump Era Ends on a Sour Note for a Wall Street Power Couple

    (Bloomberg) -- The Donald Trump era is ending badly for the Wall Street power couple of Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.First, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Sprecher’s Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc., flip-flopped -- twice -- on whether to delist several major Chinese companies, as the Trump administration has demanded.Then Loeffler, a former ICE executive, lost her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a defeat that -- coupled with an expected victory for Jon Ossoff -- will hand Democrats control of the upper chamber.The double blow cost more than bruised egos. The couple spent $23.7 million on Loeffler’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Confusion over NYSE’s move drove down the share prices of three big Chinese telecommunications companies, at one point shaving a combined $12 billion off their value.Still, it hasn’t all been recent bad news for the pair: the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week introduced Sprecher as the latest entrant to the 10-figure club.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained another 2.8% on Wednesday and is now up 1,560% in the past 18 months.While Tesla bulls are betting the stock's insane run will continue following a Democratic Senate sweep in Georgia, some Tesla option traders are dumping massive amounts of call options on Wednesday.Related Link: What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock MarketThe Tesla Trades: On Wednesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of alerts related to unusually large Tesla option trades. Here are the four largest: * At 9:30 a.m. ET, a trader sold 310 Tesla call options with a $260 strike price expiring on Sep. 17. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $500 and represented a $15.5 million bearish bet. * At 11:31 a.m. ET, a trader sold 921 Tesla call options with a $1,400 strike price expiring in Jan. 2022. The contracts were sold near the bid price at $100 and represented a $9.21 million bearish bet. * At 11:33 a.m. ET, a trader sold 798 Tesla call options with an $850 strike price expiring on Jun. 18. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $117.46 and represented a $9.37 million bearish bet. * Less than a minute later, a trader sold 798 Tesla call options with a $700 strike price expiring on Mar. 19. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $130.38 and represented a $10.4 million bearish bet.Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Tesla option trades, there's certainly a possibility they could be an institutional hedge on a large position in Tesla stock.Tesla Investors Cashing In: Wednesday's big option trades come after Tesla reported a record 180,570 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, up 29.6% compared to the third quarter. That number exceeded analyst estimates of 174,000 vehicles.For the full year of 2020, Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles. Tesla bulls highlight the fact that growth of any kind is impressive given the difficult 2020 environment, while bears point out that Tesla's 800% increase in market cap isn't exactly in-line with its 35.9% increase in deliveries.Tesla had previously said it would "comfortably exceed" 500,000 vehicle deliveries in 2020. CEO Elon Musk had also said Tesla would have a million robotaxis in operation in 2020.Tesla investors are hoping Democrats in control of the White House and Congress will provide a significant tailwind for clean energy stocks. On Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said a sweep in Georgia would be particularly bullish for electric vehicle stocks like Tesla, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). TSLA Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:TSLA", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_12fc0" } ); Benzinga's Take: The four largest option trades on Wednesday morning were all call sales, and they represented an aggregate of more than $44 million in bearish Tesla option trading volume. Tesla bulls can't be upset about option traders cashing out on what could potentially be massive trading gains on these calls after Tesla's historic run.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why stocks loved the Georgia Senate results: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

  • ‘New and improved’ PPP loans help small businesses hard hit by COVID-19 — but there’s a deadline to get the money

    Favorable tax changes are all retroactively effective to Day One of the Paycheck Protection Program.

  • Elon Musk Just $3B Away From Claiming Jeff Bezos's Spot As World's Richest

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is close to snagging the title of the world's richest person from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, as per Bloomberg Billionaire's Index.What Happened: The automotive and space entrepreneur is just $3 billion short of beating Bezos to the top spot in the Bloomberg ranking of the super-rich.While Musk's wealth stood at $181.1 billion as of Wednesday, Bezos was worth $184 billion.Tesla shares shot up nearly 3% on Wednesday and another 1% in the after-hours trading.CNBC wealth reporter Robert Frank noted that if Tesla's shares surged more than 1.6% in the next trading session, Musk could be the world's richest person on Wednesday.Why It Matters: The Palo Alto-based automaker was added to the S&P 500 index last month. When the move was announced in November, Musk's wealth was reportedly at 7 billion, having gained $90 billion till the point.The entrepreneur has -- since the announcement of Tesla's addition -- added another $13 billion to his kitty. Musk owns 21% of Tesla's stock and is likely to add more shares to his name thanks to a 2018 compensation plan that rewards stock performance and financials in 12 tranches of stock options.In October, Musk unlocked a tranche that gave him nearly 1% of Tesla's outstanding and translated into 8.44 million options to buy Tesla shares for nearly $70 each.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.8% higher at $755.98 on Wednesday and gained 1.01% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed nearly 2.5% lower at $3,138.38 and gained 0.47% in the after-hours session.Photo courtesy of Forbes via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * YouTube Star MrBeast's Fans Can Now Tip Him In Cryptocurrency * Big Tech CEOs Condemn Capitol Violence, Term It 'Shameful,' 'Antithesis Of Democracy'(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Reducing Capital Gains Tax on a Rental Property

    Owning a rental property can help you to grow wealth long-term and diversify your income streams. Receiving regular rental income can help supplement withdrawals you might make from a 401(k) or an individual retirement account (IRA) in retirement or give you an … Continue reading ->The post Reducing Capital Gains Tax on a Rental Property appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors

    Bond yields and interest rates are expected to remain at a historical low for a while, and the next best way for investors to find income is the stock market, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. According to the former hedge fund manager, it's still possible to get an income with a degree of safety in the current environment.Cramer warned that investors should not chase high yielding stocks as more than 8% dividend yield resembles a red flag. "It tells you that there's a lot of risk, and if you're investing for income, risk is the last thing you want," he added.Dividends are like rewards that companies pay for holding a stock. Fast-growing companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invest full profits back into the business for growth and expansion in lieu of a dividend payment, Cramer noted.He put together a diversified portfolio of nine high-yielding dividend stocks that have a strong balance sheet.Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW): It yields 5.02%. Cramer thinks the stock is a good performer and is likely to go higher due to polyethylene's rising price.See What Analysts Think about DowIBM (NYSE: IBM): It yields 5.17%. Though Cramer called IBM a controversial pick, he thinks that IBM's Red Hat acquisition was smart, and the company is focusing on fast-growing future opportunities. IBM also named former Trump advisor Gary Cohn as vice-chairman recently.AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): It yields 4.88%. The company has a great pipeline of drugs and two blockbuster drugs that are "growing like crazy," as per Cramer.B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS): It yields 7.11%. The company has a steady cash flow. According to Cramer, with more people cooking during the lockdown, B&G brand foods are perfect for consumers.Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): It yields 5.93%. They have a strong balance sheet and Cramer thinks the company will do well under the Biden administration as it will be difficult to acquire new wells, making the existing ones more valuable.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): It yields 4.28%. Cramer called it a slow and steady grower.In the utility stocks group, Cramer recommended American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) with 3.64% yield, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) with 3.45% yield, and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) with 3.93% yield.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Tech Startup Oxbotica Raises M To Focus On Industrial Application * Bilibili To Raise Billion In Secondary Hong Kong Listing: CNBC(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Early Snowflake Backers Can Sell 37.9M Shares Today: What Investors Need To Know

    Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) could see fresh selling as the lock-up period ends on more than 37.9 million shares today, the company said in an SEC filing last week.What Happened: Snowflake's strong stock performance since its September listing has seen the stock appreciate by 123%. This has triggered a premature easing of restrictions or lock-up period allowing non-employee shareholders to sell up to 25% of their vested options, representing 37,904,494 shares.Barron's reports that Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville repeated his Hold rating for Snowflake on Tuesday, cutting his price target to $270, from $335. As per Colville, the early lock-up expiration will increase the free float in Snowflake shares by 87%. "With Snowflake stock up almost 133% from its IPO price, we expect some investors to cash out as lock-ups expire. This could weigh on share price accretion from here," Colville wrote.Why It Matters: Private investors in SNOW are collectively sitting on more than $48 billion worth of shares, representing one of the largest hauls ever for early tech investors, according to a Financial Times report.Venture capital firm Sutter Hill Ventures is one of the biggest winners from SNOW's listing, holding a combined stake worth $13.3 billion held by the fund and its individual partners and affiliates, FT reports.Board members, employees, and close affiliates of the data warehouse company have selling restrictions, which will prevent large shareholders such as Sutter Hill from immediately cashing out.Michael Speiser led Sutter Hill's investment in Snowflake in 2012. He controls shares worth $1.4 billion through trusts and his personal holdings.Sutter Hill has built a large initial stake in Snowflake that is maintained through its later rounds of financing.Price Action: SNOW shares fell 5.31% at $268.02 on Wednesday.Photo courtesy: Alexey Klijatov via WikimediaLatest Ratings for SNOW DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Dec 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Businesses Raised 9B In 2020 US IPO Boom: Refinitiv(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    The disruption of society and business due to the Covid-19 pandemic has battered the stock market, but Amazon is uniquely positioned to perform well due to changes in consumer behavior.

  • Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M

    "Dallas Mavericks" owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he will run for the office of the president of the United States if Bitcoin hits $1 million.What Happened: The "Shark Tank" fame investor proposed the foray into politics on Twitter.> I'll run if BTC gets to $1m AND we can get commitments to donate 350 BTC to the Treasury each of the 4 yrs so that we can give 1 satoshi to every citizen each yr, that they must hold for 10 years. How's that sound :) https://t.co/dW0e7FJ91m> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 5, 2021Cuban also decried the current system in a separate tweet which he described as "broken." The entrepreneur prophesied that there would be a viable third political party in the U.S. by 2030.If "SPAC King" and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is to be believed, under this condition, Cuban might just be ready to run for the office of POTUS in 2024.On the last day of 2020, Palihapitiya had said he would buy the Hamptons and convert it to sleepaway camps for kids, working farms, and low-cost housing should BTC hit $150K.Why It Matters: Bitcoin has risen about 19% at $34,249 as of press time in 2021 so far, touching an all-time high at $35,587.66 late Tuesday.JPMorgan analysts see Bitcoin reaching 6,000 levels in the long term should private sector investments into the cryptocurrency match those in gold.Institutional investors continued to invest in the apex cryptocurrency despite the high valuations above $30,000 on Coinbase Pro.Price Action: Bitcoin traded 5.45% higher at $34,193.11 at press time. Related Link: PayPal, Square Gobbling Up All New Bitcoin Supply Fuels Current Price Spike: ReportPhoto by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Above K, Sidelining Ethereum Rally * As Bitcoin Crossed K, Institutional Buyers On Coinbase Made Record Purchases(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Plug Power Surges on $1.5 Billion Investment From SK Group

    Plug Power surges after South Korea's SK Group says it will invest $1.5 billion in the maker of fuel cells.