Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Glia and Sureify Partner to Transform Life Insurance Carriers' Real-Time Interactions with Policyholders

·3 min read

Partnership allows insurers to deliver more collaborative, efficient customer experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sureify, an insurtech leader working to modernize the life insurance industry with its modular enterprise platform, today announced its partnership with Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS). The integration of Glia's capabilities into Sureify's Lifetime platform will enable insurers to reinvent how they serve and support customers in a digital world.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia)
Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia)

Sureify today announced its partnership with Glia.

"We're excited to formalize our partnership with Glia, a company we've collaborated with for years," said Greg Yoder, Head of Business Development at Sureify. "Integrating Glia's Digital Customer Service solution brings chat, voice, video and CoBrowsing technology to our Lifetime platform—which enables insurers to acquire, service and continuously engage with policyholders digitally—giving our partnering carriers an even more streamlined way to provide service to their customers in real time, every step of the way."

Through the integration, insurers' call center representatives will be able to communicate directly with customers via their preferred communication method and guide them using CoBrowsing. This will allow representatives to efficiently access online digital support, resolving issues more quickly as customers complete online applications and service their policies digitally. Advisors will be able to easily collaborate with an underwriting help-desk mid-quote or complex illustration, receiving support without ever having to leave the digital domain.

"The life insurance and annuity space is ripe for change in how carriers engage with and guide customers in today's digital-first world," said Steven Kaish, SVP Product Marketing and Alliances at Glia. "We're excited to officially establish a partnership with market leader Sureify to help their customers offer seamless digital experiences. We're confident this partnership will be a win for all involved: for insurers and their customer service staff, for life and annuity policyholders and advisors in the field, and for the future growth of Glia and Sureify."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 250 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

About Sureify

Sureify's mission is to modernize the life insurance industry by helping carriers acquire, service and engage their customers with one enterprise platform: Lifetime. Sureify enables omnichannel sales with LifetimeACQUIRE, a product that drives placement rates via quoting, e-application, automated underwriting and new business transmission. With LifetimeSERVICE, insurers are offering their in-force customers comprehensive self-service portals and native applications. Lastly, LifetimeENGAGE fosters a lifelong relationship between carriers and their policyholders with multifaceted engagement programs and analytics, leading to greater lifetime value of each policyholder. Learn more at sureify.com.

Media Contact:
Maggie Wise
maggie@williammills.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glia-and-sureify-partner-to-transform-life-insurance-carriers-real-time-interactions-with-policyholders-301484588.html

SOURCE Glia

