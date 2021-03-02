Pocky Sakura Is In Town! Enjoy The Sakura Season With A Limited-Time Flavour

MANILA, Philippines, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glico Philippines, Inc. (Manila, Philippines) is pleased to announce the launch of the new Pocky Sakura in the Philippines.

Glico Philippines, Inc. announced the launch of the new Pocky Sakura in the Philippines

The Sakura Season is coming to the Philippines with our limited-edition Pocky Sakura. You can experience the authentic taste & fragrance of sakura and creamy chocolate in every bite.

Pocky Sakura flavour initially has a slightly aromatic, milky strawberry-like scent. And when you start to chew, the scent of strawberries fades away and the delicate scent lingers in your mouth.

"Sakura" is the cherry blossoms called in Japanese, and it is the Japanese national flower. The main sakura season in Japan is from February to April. When sakura is around in full bloom, many people will have parties near the sakura trees and enjoy beautiful sakura view and food. In Japan, March 27th is "Sakura No Hi, Day of Cherry Blossoms" set by the Japan Cherry Blossom Association in 1992.

Traveling to see the cherry blossoms has been still out of the questions at the moment. However, the spirit of spring lives on in Pocky Sakura.

Pocky Sakura is available at a major retail outlets and online store, Shopee and LAZADA, from 1st March 2021 for a limited time. While stocks last.

"NEW Limited Edition Pocky Sakura brings you the taste of Spring in your favourite Pocky biscuit stick! Savour the taste of smooth, creamy Sakura-flavoured chocolate that comes in a soft pink colour inspired by the beautiful Japanese Sakura flower. Let us try Pocky Sakura and feel Japanese culture!"

- Mr Takashi Miki, Marketing Head, Glico Philippines, Inc.

Where to Buy (Online Store)



LazMall Glico Official STORE https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/glico/

Shopee Mall Glico Official STORE https://shopee.ph/glico_philippines

For all press and media inquiries: Yuko Takatani (Ms.), Regional PR Manager, Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Email: glico-singapore@glico.com

About Glico

Story continues

Ever since the launch in 1922 of the nutritious, fortified Glico caramel in its distinctive red box, the business activities of Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. adhered to the corporate philosophy of "Enhancing Public Health Through Food." Upon the 70th anniversary of the Glico Group in 1992, this same spirit and dedication was incorporated into the revised corporate philosophy of "A Wholesome Life in the Best of Taste." Glico caramel -- the company's first product -- incorporates the innovative creativeness of Mr. Riichi Ezaki, the company's founder. Ever since the beginning, the entire staff has likewise been heartily dedicated to further enhancing people's health and quality of life. This has led to the expansion of business lines beyond confectionery to include ice cream products, processed foods, desserts, milk products, baby formula, food ingredients, and raw materials for cosmetic and health products.

https://www.glico.com/global/

About Pocky

Pocky is popular chocolate-based confectionary that has been loved by people all over the world since it was launched in Japan in 1966. It is made of a crisp pretzel, a kind of biscuit, coated by creamy chocolate. Glico has endeavored to enhance the Global Brand Management framework since 2016, and was certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™. (*Title: Largest chocolate-coated biscuit brand -- retail RSP, current/ Estimated sales of $589,900,000 in 2019 based on international market research data)

http://pocky.glico.com/info/

About Our Distributor

GYMBOREE MARKETING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Office Address: 917 Banawe St., Barangay Manresa, Quezon City

Contact Person: (for product inquiries) Carmela Alvaran

Contact Number: 09178820155

Glico Philippines, Inc. announced the launch of the new Pocky Sakura in the Philippines

SOURCE Glico Philippines, Inc.