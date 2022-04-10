U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,347.75
    +20.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.20
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.86
    -1.40 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.90
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    -0.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.4030
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,324.29
    -372.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.20 (+0.36%)
     

Glico Philippines Inc Won a BRONZE in Pocky day 2019 and Pocky day 2020 at the ICE Awards 2021 organized by MSAP

·3 min read

Glico Philippines, Inc. (Manila, Philippines) is pleased to announce the winning a Bronze in Pocky day 2019 and Pocky day 2020 at the ICE Awards 2021 organized by MSAP.

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glico Philippines Inc won Bronze in ICE Awards 2021. "Pocky day 2019" and "Pocky day 2020" communication were awarded as innovation, creativity, and effectiveness executions under the category of Multimedia. ICE Awards is an award ceremony that recognizes the media practitioners who have shown innovation, creativity, and effectiveness organized by The Media Specialists Association of the Philippines (MSAP).

Pocky day 2019 campaign – The 'Say Pocky!' and smile campaign was launched on Pocky day, Nov 11, with users encouraged to take a selfie and smile. A 'smile analyzer' technology adds filters to the selfies and assigns a 'smile score', with the photos shareable across social. High-reach digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube programmatic, and KOLs drove awareness, alongside LED billboards and activations in LRT / MRT stations and key office buildings, partnerships and sponsorships, including presence in Glorietta 2's Japan Town roof deck, further amplified the campaign in the Philippines.

Pocky day 2020 campaign – Pocky day 2020 campaign – The 'Say Pocky! Cheer Street View campaign' launched on Pocky day, Nov 11, where users could drop 'smile pins' in designated areas in Google Maps Street View. Friends were also encouraged to create similarly-colored pins to form a 'smile-relay', so they can be together even virtually. A multi-media strategy in the Philippines raised campaign awareness with high-reach digital placements playing a primary role, supported by strategic OOH, KOL partnerships, and event sponsorships.

"We are really excited to have won the prizes at the ICE Awards 2021.

The pandemic has led to an increase in anxiety levels and unhappiness, as the future continues to be unpredictable social conditions. We have thought, 'What can Pocky help create shared moments of happiness to bring genuine smiles back?'

Pocky is designed to be shareable, and simply saying 'Pocky!' can bring smiles to people's faces. We believe that Pocky can be used to bring 'Share happiness' among all generations."

- Mr Takashi Miki, Marketing Head, Glico Philippines, Inc.

In addition, to celebrate the Award, Glico Philippines Inc will hold a promotion in the LazMall and Shopee Mall from 15th – 17th April 2022. Please check it out.

About Glico

Ever since the launch in 1922 of the nutritious, fortified Glico caramel in its distinctive red box, the business activities of Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. adhered to the corporate philosophy of "Enhancing Public Health Through Food." Glico caramel – the company's first product – incorporates the innovative creativeness of Mr. Riichi Ezaki, the company's founder. Ever since the beginning, the entire staff has likewise been heartily dedicated to further enhancing people's health and quality of life. This has led to the expansion of business lines beyond confectionery to include ice cream products, processed foods, desserts, milk products, baby formula, food ingredients, and raw materials for cosmetic and health products.

https://www.glico.com/global/

About Pocky

Pocky is popular chocolate-based confectionary that has been loved by people all over the world since it was launched in Japan in 1966. It is made of a crisp pretzel, a kind of biscuit, coated by creamy chocolate. Pocky is so shareable that you'll want to share it with your friends and family any time, and anywhere. Pocky is all about 'Share happiness!'. Let's all share Pocky and bring happiness around the world.

http://pocky.glico.com/info/

  • About Our Partners
    dentsu media and creative service line
    We are under Dentsu International and in our nework we have the media (DentsuX) and creative service (Dentsu Jayme Syfu) line
    https://www.dentsu.com/sg/en

    Dentsu Jayme Syfu
    We provide life changing solutions that are ideas led, tech enabled and data driven.
    https://dentsujaymesyfu.com/#

  • About Our Distributor
    GYMBOREE MARKETING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
    Office Address: 917 Banawe St., Barangay Manresa, Quezon City
    Contact Person: (for product inquiries) Carmela Alvaran
    Contact Number: 09178820155

SOURCE Glico Philippines, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon's Project Roxy will be among US's largest industrial buildings of 2022

    The 2.8 million-square-foot project in Snohomish County is slated to finish in the third quarter. Amazon is associated with seven of the 10 largest warehouse projects on track to finish this year, according to a new report.

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • Bitcoin 2022 Miami: Mining Gets Its Moment Under the Sun

    The mining industry took up plenty of space and mindshare at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, with one participant calling it “a real deal center.”

  • What Does Warren Buffett See in HP?

    Only the Oracle of Omaha knows what he's thinking, but Buffett's penchant for value is the likely rationale for his sizable HP stake.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds

    The average salary and bonus for MBA grads peaked in 2019. Managers with MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds Managers with business degrees tend to reduce their employees’ wages over time. In other words, if ... The post Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Gas Price Surge Fuels Fights at FedEx, Uber Over Who Will Pay

    The companies have imposed new fuel surcharges on customers, but some local contractors and drivers are pressing the companies for even more financial help.

  • Tope Awotona One of Richest Immigrants in US After Founding Calendly App Worth $3B

    Forty-year-old tech entrepreneur Tope Awotona of Nigeria is the proud founder of Calendly, now worth $3 billion, putting his net worth at $1.4 billion

  • Half of Harvests in Crop Giant Ukraine Could Be Wiped Out by War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleHarvests of some of Ukraine’s most important crops could be cut in half this year, threatening its position as a major exporter and exace

  • This 1 Number Explains Why Amazon's New Ad Business Is Going to Be Huge

    Investors keeping close tabs on e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will likely know it's getting into the web advertising business. Alphabet's been doing it a lot longer and had more time to tweak its offering than Amazon has, of course, but Amazon's lesser tally is still an impressive figure. Furthermore, Amazon has only scratched the surface of its opportunity in this segment of its business.

  • Food prices expected to spike across the High Desert and the U.S.

    Bringing home the bacon or dining out is about to cost more as food prices are expected to increase again, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

  • HGTV show 'Good Bones' reaches settlement for alleged violations of federal lead paint law

    Two Chicks and a Hammer, the company behind HGTV show 'Good Bones', has allegedly violated a federal lead paint law. It must pay a $40,000 fine.

  • Nursing Homes Face Growing Number of Lawsuits From Covid-19 Fallout

    New York is a key legal hot spot, with lawyers moving to file cases before deadlines expire.

  • 401(k) Loan vs. IRA Withdrawal: What's the Difference?

    The IRS offers ways to avoid a 10% penalty on early retirement distributions if you withdraw money for a new home or pay for educational expenses.

  • WSJ Opinion: Covid Invades Washington. Should We Be Worried?

    Paul Gigot interviews&nbsp;Dr. Marty Makary on the pandemic's status

  • Why I'm Counting On My Nest Egg for Retirement -- Not Social Security

    When pressed further, he explained that his plan is to own a couple of income properties in retirement (he already owns two now) and live off that money plus his Social Security benefits. The truth is that a lot of people are counting on Social Security to cover their senior living costs.

  • Retail Crime Is Hurting Companies and Making Inflation Worse. What Investors Should Know.

    Consumer goods theft, worsened by the pandemic, is hitting companies’ financials, hurting their worker retention, and exacerbating inflationary pressure.