Silent Nite® with Glidewell Hinge™ is PDAC-approved for Medicare (E0486), providing dentists with another option to treat patients with sleep apnea

Glidewell Introduces Addition to Its Silent Nite® Sleep Appliance Brand

Glidewell Introduces Addition to Its Silent Nite® Sleep Appliance Brand

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glidewell, a leader in dental education and a technological innovator in restorative dentistry for more than 50 years, has announced a new addition to its family of mandibular advancement devices, the Silent Nite® Sleep Appliance with Glidewell Hinge™. This device is an extension of the Silent Nite brand, which dentists have been using since 1996 to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). For many years, dentists have been requesting a Silent Nite appliance for Medicare-enrolled patients. The introduction of the Glidewell Hinge design now makes this possible.

"I'm pleased to announce the availability of the Silent Nite with Glidewell Hinge," said Glidewell Founder and President Jim Glidewell, CDT. "This device is the culmination of years of innovation from our world-class R&D department, in collaboration with dentists. The new Glidewell Hinge design feature not only expands the use of the Silent Nite to patients with a diagnosed OSA condition regardless of medical insurance carrier, but it also reduces costs to clinicians and improves the ease of prescribing sleep therapy in the general practice."

For Medicare-enrolled patients, specific design criteria must be met in order for a mandibular advancement device to be approved for Pricing, Data Analysis and Coding (PDAC) using code E0486. The Glidewell R&D department examined the Medicare requirements and designed the Glidewell Hinge to meet these standards. The Glidewell Hinge is made of surgical stainless steel and is micro-adjustable to provide dentists with the ability to set a therapeutic jaw position while the device is inside or outside of the mouth.

All appliances representing the Silent Night brand are delivered on the Silent Nite framework. Upper and lower nightguards of the appliance have the same fit, form and function that dentists are familiar with. The difference is in the orientation and material for the connector arms. Silent Nite connector arms work through traction, gently pulling the jaw into position. This traction also tends to hold the mouth closed. The Silent Nite with Glidewell Hinge device works through bilateral compression, gently pushing the jaw into position. The Glidewell Hinge allows for placement of elastics to soften jaw activity, encourage closed-mouth nasal breathing, and increase patient comfort.

Story continues

"Success in the practice of dental sleep medicine involves low appliance cost, standardized clinical workflow protocols, and building case volume," said Randy Clare, subject matter expert in dental sleep therapy at Glidewell. "The Silent Nite with Glidewell Hinge costs less than $250. It's a patient-specific PDAC-approved device that includes all the standard warranties for which Glidewell is known. This device provides many benefits for dentists interested in growing their practice with oral appliance therapy."

Glidewell has been providing oral sleep appliances for more than 25 years, and currently offers accredited continuing education courses to help dentists successfully integrate dental sleep medicine into their practice. To learn more or to receive information about the Glidewell Clinical Twinpak™, which saves dentists $100 on a duplicate Silent Nite with Glidewell Hinge appliance to ensure uninterrupted treatment, call 800-854-7256 or visit glidewell.com/silent-nite-hinge.

Media Contact

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

Glidewell

mail@glidewell.com

Related Images













Image 1: Glidewell Introduces Addition to Its Silent Nite® Sleep Appliance Brand





Silent Nite® with Glidewell Hinge™ is PDAC-approved for Medicare (E0486), providing dentists with another option to treat patients with sleep apnea









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



