U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,084.50
    +14.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,335.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,724.50
    +119.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.30
    +16.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.51
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    +9.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.22 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.00
    -1.12 (-6.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2140
    -0.6160 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,645.50
    -603.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.05
    -34.72 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,914.47
    +29.15 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     
COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely fell below 700,000 for week ended April 3

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

A Glimpse into China's Burgeoning Edge Cloud Market

·11 min read

The cloud computing industry has been growing rapidly in this decade, with the technology paradigm shifting drastically. In China, the deepening digital transformation initiated a new chapter for the cloud computing business, one wherein the Internet is more accessible, and data is generated at a high speed.

BEIJING, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by EqualOcean on China's burgeoning edge cloud market:

According to CNNIC, a national IT think tank, China had more than 989 million Internet users by the end of 2020, accounting for approximately 70% of the country's total population, whereas the figure only stood at 909 million a year ago. The COVID-19 crisis has clearly contributed to an accelerated penetration rate of Internet users in China. The user behavior changes have not only burdened the workload of the network but, at the same time, further inspired the development of the cloud industry.

From cloud to 'edge cloud'

Compared with the global market, China's cloud landscape is primarily led by the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment. Dominated by the public cloud service and IDC service providers, the rising IaaS has developed several verticals to meet the evolving needs: cloud security, content distribution network (CDN), docker, cloud storage and so on. Simultaneously, innovative technologies such as AI and those enabling the Internet of Things (IoT) urged the cloud providers to adapt to the scaling technology deployment; edge computing came into the public sight. As estimated by GSMA, connected devices may reach 24.6 billion by 2025 while the IoT market size may exceed USD 1.1 trillion at the same time.

EqualOcean: The Chinese Cloud market is growing fast
EqualOcean: The Chinese Cloud market is growing fast

Standing for a decentralized form of cloud computing, the so-called 'edge' networks can promptly respond to regional service requests. Forecasted by MarketsandMarkets, the edge computing market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025 (a 34.1% CAGR). Driven by the expansion of IoT applications and increasing network traffic and low-latency processing demands, edge computing is appreciated for strengths like a fast response, higher efficiency and improved security.

Edge computing is at an early development phase, and pioneers in the field are mostly found to be network service providers, along with CDN vendors. CDN is a geographically distributed group of services that provides fast delivery of content. The services aim to provide a smoother Internet experience for users via storing cached contents at the end servers, instantly responding to nearby users' visiting requests. Thanks to their decentralized nature, CDN companies are inherently fitted to explore edge computing practice.

CDN transcends to edge computing and edge cloud in China

In the US, leading CDN players such as Cloudflare and Fastly are in the front of the edge cloud business. CDN's Point of Presence (PoP) and the capability to allow users to define their use of the CDN lay a foundation for the edge cloud business. Fastly has determined to dive into the edge cloud business as an extensive IoT future is foreseeable and edge computing demand will rise with the scaling deployment of IoT.

Echoing the US edge cloud market, the domain in China is also led by public cloud providers as well as CDN players. In China, the CDN market is dominated by major public cloud providers, including Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud and traditional CDN companies ChinaNetCenter and BaishanCloud. Due to the trending of the 'Mobile Internet' and ICT technology upgrades, the CDN business has advanced. While AI, IoT and Industrial Internet started to be adopted in China, the change in business demand prompted the emergence of edge computing and cloud companies, as these began to shape their profiles in the field.

Currently, some take edge cloud as a nice-to-have business while others choose to go all-in with edge cloud. China's public cloud market size has been scaling rapidly and public cloud providers focus on making the 'cake' bigger in order to get a mouthful slice. Although in an early stage of development and not yet the main revenue pillar, the Edge cloud market is increasingly drawing the attention of big public cloud providers and top CDN vendors. It is being treated as an essential and integral part of their cloud strategies.

EqualOcean : Edge Cloud vs Cloud
EqualOcean : Edge Cloud vs Cloud

The public cloud business is based on the concept of centralization. Large IDCs with cabinets and huge computing power are centered and public cloud providers make profits from growing client clusters. They can internally allocate and optimize cloud resources depending on clients' plans or actual use. Edge cloud is not about the size of use but the instant response. Traditional centralized network architecture sacrifices response speed and network latency may reach 800ms or even longer, but edge cloud can reduce latency to as low as 50ms, which is critical for some IoT scenarios like autonomous driving and manufacturing.

A mirror to edge cloud market through BaishanCloud

The difference in business nature and interests yields opportunities for CDN companies in the edge cloud area. Owning more than 600 PoPs worldwide, BaishanCloud is a top 5 CDN vendor in China in terms of business size and technical capabilities. With such a legacy, the company has gradually engineered and matured its edge cloud product matrix since 2017. In response to regional/local cloud service demands, edge cloud services call for similar fundamental functions including cloud security, storage, computing, analytics and other services, which are not necessitated on traditional CDN business but with more agile and loosely coupled architecture compared with the centralized cloud.

Technologies like 5G and IoT sensors accelerate the generating of data – thus data security has been addressed more frequently than ever. As edge cloud is closer to where data is generated, security solutions of edge cloud services are in demand. In 2019, BaishanCloud acquired Shanghai YUNDUN, a top cloud security company in China, to enhance the security product feature in its edge cloud functions.

Meanwhile, the cloud industry has been emphasizing usefulness rather than blindly developing 'white elephant' services – this represents a change in enterprise value: customer first. For BaishanCloud, helping clients benefit from cloud capabilities is the top priority and the cornerstone of the company's long-term cloud strategy. At the same time, the fine line between IaaS and PaaS is diminishing after integrating cloud services into practical solutions and BaishanCloud's edge cloud platform, consolidating many IaaS and PaaS services into one.

IT upgrades and adoption of the cloud create a diversified technological environment – the heterogeneous IT infrastructure is common. The diversity in the IT environment requires cloud vendors to offer compatibility. Therefore, edge cloud providers are also making efforts to guarantee users a smooth experience.

EqualOcean: What is an ideal edge cloud?
EqualOcean: What is an ideal edge cloud?

Infrastructure Services, Security Services and Developer Services altogether form the pillar of BaishanCloud's edge cloud platform. The full-stack services and one-stop solutions enable clients to develop their applications at the edge and be capable of integrating edge cloud services into their system and business. Edge infrastructure carries functions including collecting and processing data locally, and the responsibility to transmit data safely to other edges or the central management on demand.

While CDN business remains a strong revenue pillar of the company, BaishanCloud's other infrastructural services are perfecting edge cloud functions. Container-as-a-Service and SD-WAN products are in favor to boost programmability on the client-side, which can help users to tailor the network and environment based on their practice.

BaishanCloud rolled out its initial security services back in 2017, with an emphasis on Advanced Threat Detection services. The company's scaled-up security product suite through acquisition also brought WAF, Anti-DDoS, IAM to its service scope and made edge cloud more reliable for users.

Adding to the Security Services are the Developer Services, an innovative business part of the company and it plays a significant role in empowering enterprise developers with their digital transformation. The Developer Services include Function@Edge and Orchsym iPaaS. Given the serverless nature, Function@Edge improves the DevOps experience by offering a platform for users to run function code on edge nodes. Orchsym iPaaS allows users to manage API through API integration, API gateway and API orchestration. Developer Services make digital transformation more approachable for enterprises via serverless solutions and API management platforms.

BaishanCloud in real practice

The company's edge cloud solution for one of its clients in the energy sector may be enlightening to illustrate how it can facilitate traditional companies to transform. The client is a state-owned enterprise that has gone through several mergers and acquisitions. The massive group operates nationwide, owning most of the electricity plants in China, which also creates difficulties in central IT management: all the acquired plants had their legacy IT infrastructures and operating systems.

Each plant's operation data was an information silo needing to be processed and integrated. Data integration is critical for the client to grasp the overall picture of the business, so as to make a next-step plan. The client's geographically scattered plants are reachable for BaishanCloud's edge cloud network.

EqualOcean: Edge cloud advances the digital transformation
EqualOcean: Edge cloud advances the digital transformation

Through full API integration across nationwide plants, the client's data became consolidated and interoperable. Without replacing pre-existing systems, the edge services improved the compatibility within a hybrid IT environment. With BaishanCloud's API-based iPaaS product at the edge, the client is now able to amalgamate data generated by heterogeneous systems into the central system to create business insights.

Similarly, traditional large enterprises with distributive business networks may encounter the same problem when the IT environment becomes more hybrid and complex during the IT upgrading period. Besides, for SMB companies, BaishanCloud's edge cloud is a more feasible option with a better data security guarantee. Since the edge cloud can process requests locally, the data transmit path is much shorter, with less exposure to potential attacks.

BaishanCloud edge cloud platform serves as an enabler for enterprise clients in accelerating their digital transformation. The legacy cloud is a product originating from the Internet business. It inherits a few advantages, which include its centralized nature, scalability and power. Traditional industries are not like the Internet sector and the productivity of brick-and-mortar businesses has long been seeking better approaches to synergize with the cloud power. This use case of BaishanCloud client can demonstrate how edge cloud services can help traditional enterprise businesses in their process of digital transformation.

Data will be everywhere, and the edge service is essential

With different features and capabilities, legacy cloud and edge cloud are rather complementary. The scale and centralization of legacy cloud bring it ultra-strong computing power and the ability to process complex information; the distributive network determines the edge cloud's fast and agile response to instant requests.

With the adoption of 5G and maturing IoT, more data will be generated at the edge and the exponentially growing data will inevitably load up the network. As estimated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China has already built 718,000 5G base stations, accounting for 70% of the global figure. By the end of 2025, China is projected to deploy over 7.6 million 5G base stations. With improved network accessibility, more data will be generated at the edge and will be transmitted faster.

Although the legacy cloud is capable of processing massive data, the energy consumption and costs generated during the transmission burden users. With edge cloud, time-sensitive data can be processed in time and more related innovations can be inspired. Moreover, edge cloud can free companies from high bandwidth costs when edge services are able to meet their demand within specific application scenarios.

Data security concern risks increased by mobile office demand and expanded corporate networks; thus, a dynamic and accessible control system based on identity trust has become even more crucial. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of cyberattacks saw an increase of 154% and the global losses expanded to nearly USD 1 trillion in 2020. Observed by NETSCOUT, 2020 was also a break-out year for DDoS attacks – May 2020 recorded the largest single number of monthly DDoS attacks, at 929,000. The number will keep rising in the digital shift, but losses can be contained amid the development of the edge cloud. A shorter path and stronger security protection at the edge will be a must. Edge cloud companies are making efforts to protect clients from cyberattacks on the edge network.

Edge cloud services providers must consider thoroughly what clients need in the end-to-end service cycle: computing, security, interoperability, programmability and more. As a full-stack edge cloud service provider, BaishanCloud has positioned itself ahead of the competition in creating edge cloud solutions for different industry clients. The edge cloud market is almost a virgin land in China and the quality layout of its infrastructure services can spur more ideas and greater ambition in real practice.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-glimpse-into-chinas-burgeoning-edge-cloud-market-301265027.html

SOURCE EqualOcean

Recommended Stories

  • Banks Turn India’s Hot-Money Move Into Lucrative Currency Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s attempt to flush out excess U.S. dollars from the nation’s markets has offered a unique arbitrage opportunity for some banks.Lenders are using a regulatory loophole to profit from trading in the currency forward markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A large bank could easily rack up exposures of more than $1 billion, multiple traders said, asking not to be identified as the deals aren’t public.The strategy revolves around a February regulation change that dropped exposure limits local banks have to other sovereign assets, such as U.S. Treasuries, which allowed them to take advantage of a spread in the dollar-rupee markets. The RBI’s extensive intervention had driven implied 12-month yields for the currency pair to the highest in more than four years.The biggest beneficiaries have been foreign banks in the nation, which have easy access to large dollar stockpiles, the people said. As the biggest buyer of the greenback in the forwards market, the RBI is effectively funding some of the trading profits.Here’s how it works. Banks would convert rupee deposits into dollars using a buy-sell swap -- buying the greenback now while selling the same amount at a specified date in the future. They use the proceeds to purchase Treasuries, under the newly-relaxed RBI rule. The return is in the arbitrage: they pay around 3.5% on local currency deposits, while earning 4.9% on the one-year forward premia.In discussions, the central bank had made it clear that the lenders should deploy dollars from their own stockpile and not use swaps to make investments under the newly relaxed rules, the people said. However, the written rules don’t define what constitutes the banks’ resources to be used for investments -- creating a loophole for the lenders to get more greenback through swaps.Since there are no longer any limits on how much these banks can invest abroad, there are -- at least from a regulatory perspective -- no caps on the exposures they can have.Relaxed RulesThe trades aren’t illegal and there’s no suggestion of wrongdoing. An email to an RBI spokesman on Tuesday afternoon was unanswered.When RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the rule change on banks exposure to foreign assets two months ago, the expectation was that it would drive the lenders to use their excess dollars to buy Treasuries, rather than flood the local market with the greenback.While the banks have done so, they are profiting from the currency markets. To be sure, the February rule-change and these trades have helped to lower the 12-month forward premia to 4.9% from 5.4%, trimming hedging costs for companies.The RBI had been mopping up capital inflows -- driven by a buoyant stock market and acquisitions -- to such an extent that its foreign-exchange reserves grew to be the world’s fourth-largest. The intervention done through the spot market and sterilized in forwards led to a surge in the 12-month rate.Read: India FX Reserves Cross Russia to Become World’s 4th BiggestAs a result, the central bank’s long-dollar books jumped to $47.4 billion at end-January from a negative $4.9 billion in March 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Wall Street edges up, Treasury yields consolidate in advance of Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks were modestly higher, while Treasury yields pressed "pause" on Wednesday in anticipation of the afternoon release of the Federal Reserve's minutes, which investors will dissect for clues regarding the central bank's economic outlook. "The market is on hold until we get some indication from the Fed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday, which will be parsed for any changes in its economic outlook and clues as to when it expects to tighten its accommodative stance.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ashmore Touts China as ‘Credible’ Haven to Challenge Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- In the debate over whether China can vie with Treasuries as a haven during times of turmoil, more bond investors are lining up on the side of China.Ashmore Group Plc, one of the biggest emerging-market firms with almost $100 billion under management, added to the chorus on Wednesday with a report making the case for Chinese debt in strategic portfolios. Ashmore points to China’s strong performance in the first quarter in the face of losses across global bond markets.“China’s emergence as a new and credible safe haven destination for bond holders should gradually chip away at the status of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries as the only safe place to hide,” said Gustavo Medeiros, Ashmore’s deputy head of research.Read More: U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in ChinaWith the rout in U.S. Treasuries forcing investors to question their positions, there’s a growing contingent that’s turning to China. Investors at JPMorgan Asset Management and Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC are also among those who have voiced a preference for Chinese debt and back the view that the country can be a viable haven.That China could be a refuge for bond investors isn’t new, but the discussion is being revived as the country’s economy powers out of the pandemic and becomes a bigger force in global markets. China’s government bonds are now included, or on a phased path to inclusion, in major international bond indexes.To Luca Paolini, the chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, there’s a good chance China will outperform in the long term. The nation’s debt is up 0.7% this year in dollar terms and the 10-year yield stands at 3.2%, almost double the rate for Treasuries. The Chinese yuan was the third-best performer among emerging market currencies in 2020, and its 0.2% drop against the dollar this year is the least within the group.“We have a long-term view of China, which is very optimistic, because of valuation, because of very responsible central banks, because of flows, because of a decline in inflation,” said Paolini.Still, it’s a view with some controversy and the world of Chinese debt is vastly different from the $21 trillion Treasury market. For starters, it’s about a fraction of the size of the U.S., and international funds must wade through rounds of paper work to access it. That’s a challenge compounded by a longer-than-envisioned time frame for Chinese bonds’ inclusion in FTSE indexes. China is also looking to curb a rapid buildup in financial leverage, which means the central bank may guide borrowing costs higher.“I would not yet call them a safe haven,” said Jim Veneau, head of Asian fixed income at AXA Investment Managers. “The market is still partially closed/controlled and China is still in the very early stages of deleveraging, a process that was put on hold due to the trade war and Covid.”(Updates with currency performance in 6th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • BlackRock Raises $4.8 Billion to Invest in Renewable Power

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has raised $4.8 billion for a new fund to invest in renewable power assets around the world - almost double its initial target.The company’s real assets division closed on its third global renewable power fund, drawing money from over 100 institutional investors. It’s the latest sign of increasing interest from investors to buy into the surging green power sector.“You’re seeing a major shift in institutional interest in decarbonization and wanting to allocate into it,” said Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternatives Investors. “The pandemic has only sustained and added to that momentum.”The fund’s managers had originally targeted about $2.5 billion when they started raising money in the second half of 2019. They continued beyond that goal last year and added another $1.2 billion in the first three months of this year. The demand is driven partially by investors wanting to tap into the fastest growing part of the power sector as well as a hunt for yield, Barry said.This is the largest renewable power fund to date for BlackRock Real Assets, nearly triple the size of the previous fund.BlackRock has already started investing the fund’s money, including an American solar company and a solar power developer in Taiwan.The company plans to invest mostly in wind and solar assets in Europe, the U.S. and some countries in the Asia Pacific region like South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. BlackRock has already signed a deal linked to offshore wind in Asia.While in the past the company mostly bought construction-ready or operational renewable power assets, this time they are diversifying to earlier-stage projects and also buying into developers. The fund will also look to invest in other technologies like smart meters, smart power grids and infrastructure to support electric vehicle.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Euro zone business activity returns to growth in March - PMI

    Euro zone business activity returned to growth last month, underpinned by a record expansion in the manufacturing sector, according to a survey on Wednesday that showed the service industry was coping with new lockdowns better than expected. As Europe battles a third wave of coronavirus infections, governments have re-imposed restrictions on citizens and forced swathes of the dominant services industry to remain closed. But IHS Markit's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in March from February's 45.7, much higher than a flash estimate of 48.8 and only just shy of the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • Credit Suisse's investment banking to be scrutinized by new chairman: CEO

    The structure of Credit Suisse's investment bank will be scrutinised closely by incoming chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, CEO Thomas Gottstein told a newspaper, as the bank aims to boost risk management after billions in losses on U.S fund Archegos. "That is with certainty one of the core strategic themes that the board under the new chairman, together with the bank's executive leadership, will be focusing on," Gottstein told Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Tuesday. Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced it was overhauling risk and investment banking leadership as it booked a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from deals with U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital Management that imploded.

  • Shell to Make First Profit From Oil Output Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it expects to make the first profit from pumping oil since the start of the pandemic.Shell’s upstream unit, which largely handles the exploration and production of crude, was able to capture “the upside from the current commodity price environment” in the first quarter, according to a statement Wednesday.While earnings from natural gas, refining and chemicals helped Shell post an overall profit last year, its core business reported consistent losses after energy prices plunged due to Covid-19. The return to profit in the upstream is another signal that the industry is recovering from the historic slump.The turn of fortune isn’t limited to Shell. European peer BP Plc on Tuesday said that it had achieved its target of reducing net debt to $35 billion a year earlier than expected, a threshold at which it can restart share buybacks.Shell’s B shares rose 0.7% to 1,365.40 pence as of 12:02 p.m. in London. They’re 8.4% higher this year.While the industry is recovering, it still has some way to go before it has fully healed.Despite Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden saying Shell was on the “right side” of moves in the market for liquefied natural gas in January -- when prices rose to record highs -- first-quarter trading and optimization results in its integrated gas unit will be “significantly below average.”The company’s guidance on cash flow was disappointing, said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.Shell said working capital will increase as a result of higher commodity prices, which will affect cash flow in its integrated gas, upstream and chemical units. In the fourth quarter, the Anglo-Dutch major was unable to cover spending and its dividend with free cash flow, even as oil prices continued their recovery from historic lows.“Operationally, the business appears to be performing below expectations,” Borkhataria said. This is a probably a short-term issue and “we do not think it materially alters the investment case into 2021,” he said.Performance at the division that refines and markets fuels, which was profitable for most of 2020, improved slightly compared with the fourth quarter, Shell said. Oil trading results will be average.The severe winter storms in Texas, which crippled the state’s infrastructure and shut down a swath of oil and gas fields, will have an adverse impact on adjusted earnings of about $200 million, Shell said. It will report first-quarter results on April 29.Lobby, SustainabilityIn a separate statement, the company said that it wouldn’t walk away from any trade associations, including the influential American Petroleum Institute, despite some difference on climate policies. The lobby group’s board voted last month to endorse putting a price on CO2 emissions, a decision Shell says it was closely involved with.French rival Total SE left the API earlier this year, criticizing in particular the group’s support for candidates in the last U.S. elections who backed leaving the Paris climate agreement.Shell also published its annual sustainability report on Wednesday. It reiterated its carbon foot print declined last year as a result of the pandemic-induced demand drop and asset sales. The company has promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and has linked the pay of more than 16,500 staff to a target of reducing the carbon intensity of its products by 6% to 8% by 2023.(Updates with comments on lobby groups, sustainability from the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The U.S. Cut Its Oil Supply Outlook While OPEC+ Boosted Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. slashed its oil production forecast through next year just as OPEC and its allies begin to rollback their production cuts in the coming months.U.S. oil output is set to reach 11.04 million barrels day this year, down from last month’s forecast at 11.15 million after a deep freeze in February that shutdown the oil industry in Texas, according to U.S. government data. The Energy Information Administration also lowered its output forecast for 2022 by 100,000 barrels a day.The lower output forecast comes as Wall Street has grown reluctant to fund growth while shale operators are focused on increasing cash flow and return to investors rather than adding production. With the U.S. unlikely to return to previous output levels, OPEC+ is moving to roll back part of their supply cuts in the coming months.“It would be very hard for the US oil and gas industry to get back to over 13 million barrels a day. I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at a conference Tuesday. “Too much investment would be required,” she said, reiterating her view that U.S. has past peak oil production.The OPEC+ decision expressed growing confidence in the economic recovery and higher oil prices. In the past four months, benchmark U.S. crude oil prices have gained over 36%.Even though the EIA is lowered its forecast, production will likely expand modestly from current levels. American explorers are still moving to add supply, last week they to add the most rigs in more than a year. Still, the oil rig count stands at about half of what it was when the pandemic began.With the U.S. unlikely to return supply to pre-pandemic levels, some market observers don’t expect global crude supplies to grow fast enough to satisfy demand as vaccinations proliferate and economies reopen.Oil supply is proving to be “mostly inelastic” in the very near-term, as shown by the lack of production growth after Saudi Arabia’s cut prices rallied this year, Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a Bloomberg Television interview last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jokowi Backs Central Bank Mandate to Aid Indonesia’s Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is backing a push to expand Bank Indonesia’s mandate to include bolstering the economy, throwing his public support behind a legislative move that some analysts see as risking the central bank’s independence.Bank Indonesia shouldn’t just manage the currency, but also should support sustainable economic growth and job creation, Jokowi, as the president is known, said Wednesday in an interview in Jakarta. After a year when Indonesia struggled with its first recession in two decades, the economy is set to grow as much as 7% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, he added.“Of course I support Bank Indonesia to add growth and job creation to its mandate,” he said in a discussion at the presidential palace, where anti-virus measures included masks, face shields and clear screens on the table. He added: “Bank Indonesia will remain independent.”The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index of shares on Thursday rose as much as 0.4%, extending Wednesday 0.6% advance. The rupiah slipped 0.5%, reversing three straight days of gains.The president’s comments will be finely parsed by global investors, who last year were shaken by a similar attempt to increase government oversight of the central bank. Any pushback could worsen pressure on the rupiah and government bonds, which in recent months have been battered by a sell-off in emerging-market assets.Deliberations should continue on financial-sector reform to ensure a quick response by all authorities, including the central bank, during times of crisis, Jokowi said.The discussion hasn’t reached the issue of whether there should be a supervisory board to oversee the central bank and the Financial Services Authority, known as OJK, he added.Independent Target“Adding growth and jobs creation to the BI’s mandate is unlikely to be a problem for the market as long as their ability to set their targets independently is maintained,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore.Indonesia is not alone in reexamining the burden-sharing arrangements that arose between governments and central banks amid the pandemic. New Zealand and Brazil have told monetary authorities to expand their mandates, while Turkey fired its monetary policy chief over disagreements on the interest rate.A government expanding the central bank’s mandate doesn’t necessarily mean its independence is threatened, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“Even if Bank Indonesia were to be formally tasked with supporting economic growth, I doubt it would materially change the way they currently conduct monetary policy,” he said. “The bank has been clear that maintaining a stable rupiah and keeping inflation low provides the best environment for economic growth.”Others foresee difficulties if the bank’s mandate is expanded.“Markets will be worried that Bank Indonesia will have to shift the goal posts and tolerate higher inflation and a weaker rupiah to support growth and employment,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore. “This may backfire and result in greater volatility and unpredictable policies, especially in times of crisis.”Aggressive StimulusIndonesia has been able to limit the economic fallout from Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak thanks to aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Gross domestic product shrank 2.1% in 2020, Indonesia’s first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis, but that was a shallower slump than what most countries in the region experienced.GDP is likely to contract 0.5% in the first three months of the year before this quarter’s rebound, Jokowi said.In addition to expanding the monetary authority’s mandate, the president is pushing for financial-sector reform that supports better coordination between Bank Indonesia, the OJK and the Deposit Insurance Agency for a faster response in times of crisis. The reform should also prepare the country to regulate the digital economy, he added.Vaccine PriorityIndonesia may find it tricky to convince investors the central bank’s autonomy will be protected, according to Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. The proposed changes to the bank’s mandate come at a time when the government is still relying on Bank Indonesia to buy up a significant amount of debt in the face of waning market appetite.“A better way to time these reforms is when things are a lot more normal and the government has more time to focus on discussing these issues in detail,” Paracuelles said.The vaccine program takes priority in the president’s mind. Indonesia has vaccinated close to 9.2 million people so far, the most in Southeast Asia, helping rein in new infections from their record levels in January.The government can expect the program to slow down in the next few months as supply dwindles due to vaccine nationalism elsewhere, before picking up in July when the country is set to receive as many as 80 million doses a month, Jokowi said. That supply boost will lead cases to drop drastically -- a boon for consumer sentiment.“Manufacturing, factories, industries are already working,” he said. “What hasn’t risen drastically and returned to normal is consumption.”(Updates to add Covid-19 statistics in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Analysis: Investments get 'real' as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds

    Electric vehicle infrastructure, top-end offices and industrial metals - with a resurgence in inflation seemingly on the horizon, investors are slashing their exposure to bonds in favour of "real" assets. But with rock-bottom yields, G7 sovereign debt is offering neither substantial income in normal times nor much safety when things turn rough, and inflation may prove an even bigger headwind. Guilhem Savry, head of macro and dynamic allocation at $22 billion asset manager Unigestion, has slashed bond exposure to nearly the lowest since October 2019, instead favouring energy, industrial metals and commodity-linked currencies.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Biden Softens Tax Plan Aimed at Profitable Companies That Pay Little

    The administration’s $2 billion income threshold for a proposed 15% minimum tax on profitable companies that pay little would affect only an estimated 45 businesses.

  • Early Retirement is Not as Good as it Sounds. Advisors Need to Persuade Clients To Keep Working.

    In a typical year, come summertime, a few teachers in western Pennsylvania would contact Brad Hindman’s office, wanting to talk about the feasibility of retiring in a year or maybe two. “This is the first year that in June and July we got people coming to our office seeking out our advice [when] it wasn’t, ‘Can I retire next year,’ ” says Hindman, a Wells Fargo advisor based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Clients who want to retire before they are ready are a perennial challenge for advisors.

  • Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'

    Jim Cramer, known for his "Mad Money" program on CNBC, shared with viewers his thoughts on the market as a whole on "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. His main points revolve around how the market is in a back-and-forth with the CDC, and how the CDC practically controls many industries’ markets. A few “tell stocks” are indicators for the market right now, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Cramer said. “Roku is a great measure of sentiment," he said. "Yesterday it was up huge, which means we’re going back with the stay-at-homes. Just watch Roku, because it really is the market. There are these tell stocks, and it’s just kind of absurd.” Cramer gave the cruise ship industry as an example of how the CDC can put out notices and alerts that completely fluctuate the markets. For instance, he said cruise ship companies have been talking about sailing for three days now, and with the CDC’s confirmation that “they’ll sail someday soon,” the stocks continue to rise. “I wish I could tell people who’ve never traded or invested before how stupid this market is. There are just these themes, and the themes just don’t stop.” Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) is leading the S&P thanks to the CDC’s optimistic view on the pandemic, the vaccine and the notion that the masses will one day again want to get onto a cruise ship with hundreds of strangers post-pandemic, the CNBC host said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials SectorWhy It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘We’ve reached a tipping point’ on bitcoin adoption, Fidelity’s Tom Jessop says

    Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity Investments, says that the maturation and adoption of digital assets as a class of investments will continue at a rapid race in coming years, signally that crypto may have turned a corner in the world of traditional finance.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.