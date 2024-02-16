Glimpse Group Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.08m (down 30% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$738.4k (down by 156% from US$1.31m profit in 2Q 2023).

US$0.044 loss per share (down from US$0.095 profit in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Glimpse Group Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 60%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 69%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 31% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the IT industry in the US.

Performance of the American IT industry.

The company's shares are up 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Glimpse Group has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.