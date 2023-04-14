Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Analysis Report 2023: Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecasts, 2021-2031

Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 8MM for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early to late clinical stage pipeline products, with a launch date assessment by market for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

In addition to PBF sales data for the 8MM, this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 7 geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 major markets (15MM). These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the publisher's World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of GBM, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell & gene therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology.



Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessment, and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.



Cell & gene therapies (CGTs) constitute a moderate proportion of the overall GBM pipeline. Cell therapy, consisting mostly of autologous dendritic cell-based therapies, is the third most-abundant modality type in the GBM pipeline behind monoclonal antibodies and small molecules.



Dendritic cell-based therapies and oncolytic viruses are the most promising CGT classes for treating GBM. Oncolytic viruses and dendritic cell vaccines have both demonstrated small but clinically relevant overall survival advantages in GBM, surpassing other CGT and non-CGT modalities in the pipeline.



The publisher's patient-based forecast projects the GBM market across the 8MM to reach $3.1 billion in annual sales by 2031, while across the 15M overall GBM sales are projected to reach a peak of $3.2 billion. CGT is predicted to be the most valuable GBM market segment by 2031, with total peak CGT sales of $2.3 billion in the same year. This is due to high clinical uptake and high annual costs of therapy.



CGT agents show promise for partially meeting unmet needs in GBM and can provide the most value by demonstrating an overall survival benefit in recurrent GBM patients. GBM exhibits one of the highest levels of unmet need across all of oncology, which is likely to be partially met by CGT agents, contingent on whether these agents can elicit an improvement in overall survival over the standard of care.



Key Highlights

Forecast includes 8 countries

Forecast covers 2021-2031

Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all GBM therapeutics

Our indication specific forecast models answer questions such as:

What is the target patient pool for cell & gene therapies in each cancer indication?

Which patient groups are more likely to receive these therapies?

What does the cell & gene therapy clinical stage pipeline look like in each cancer indication

What is the anticipated breakdown between autologous and allogeneic cell therapies?

When will cell & gene therapies launch in each market?

What is the total market value projected for the forecast end, in 2031?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Report Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Etiology & Epidemiology

3.2. CRC Treatment Algorithm



4. Pipeline Drugs Overview

4.1. Pipeline Analysis

4.2. Target Analysis and Clinical Benchmarks



5. Market Outlook

5.1. 10-Year Market Analysis with Drivers and Barriers

5.2. 10-Year Market Outlook Across the 15 Markets



6. Unmet Needs



7. Likelihood of Approval Analysis and Phase Transition Success Rate Analysis



8. Competitive Assessment



9. Future Players and Catalyst



10. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Epitopoietic Research Corporation

Istari Oncology

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdp8wi



Source: GlobalData

