U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,250.00
    -40.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.25
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.10
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    -0.26 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -1.3020 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -16.48 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0130
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,442.14
    +2,285.85 (+4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,290.24
    +77.08 (+6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,524.21
    +73.19 (+0.26%)
     

Glitch in Amazon cloud service hits Japan brokers, airline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen in Toronto
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese firms, from major online brokerages to the top mobile phone carrier and a leading airline, reported system troubles on Thursday over problems with Amazon's Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Online brokerages, such as SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities, reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

NTT Docomo, the mobile phone arm of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, said some of its services were also affected.

The largest airline company, ANA Holdings, said some flights were delayed after a temporary outage hit its ticketing and check-in system, though it was later restored.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company was working to restore its system, but declined to comment on how many customers were affected.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia, Singapore and South Africa to test cross border central bank digital payments

    Central banks in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa will conduct a cross border payments trial using different central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to assess if this allows transactions to be settled more cheaply and easily, the banks said on Thursday. Many governments and central banks around the world are exploring the use of CBDCs, which are digital forms of existing currencies.

  • YouTube’s Music Service Eclipses 50 Million Subscribers

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube has signed up more than 50 million paid subscribers to its music service, a major milestone for Google’s video site that has long been criticized by record labels and Hollywood studios for giving away their work for free. That 50 million figure includes people paying for YouTube Music, customers for YouTube Premium, who get music as part of their subscription, as well as customers still on a trial basis. The company didn’t disclose how much revenue it was generating from i

  • Central Bank Digital Currencies to Be Tested in BIS Experiment

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank for International Settlements will test the use of central bank digital currencies with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa in an experiment that could lead to a more efficient global payments platform.Codenamed “Project Dunbar,” the study aims to develop prototypes for a common platform that will enable international settlement in digital fiat currencies issued by central banks, BIS said in a release Thursday. The system would allow direct transactions in cen

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Asian markets mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report

    Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as investors waited for U.S. jobs data that might influence when the Federal Reserve starts to wind down its stimulus.

  • Apple to Let Media Apps Avoid 30% Fee After Global Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will allow developers of some apps like Netflix to link from their software to external websites for payments by users, addressing a longstanding App Store complaint and settling an investigation by Japan’s Fair Trade Commission.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said the change will go into effect globally early next year for so-called reader apps spanning content like magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music and video. To date, Apple has forced such ap

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • Hershey sued by California cookie maker in Hershey's Kisses dispute

    A California cookie maker on Tuesday sued Hershey Co for the right to keep using a stylized chocolate chip teardrop on its packaging, after Hershey complained it looked too much like its famous Hershey's Kisses. The Cookie Department Inc said Hershey's threatened trademark lawsuit accusing it of borrowing Kisses' "conical configuration" without permission was in retaliation for its own lawsuit accusing Hershey of infringing its "Tough Cookie" mark. Cookie Department said the teardrop it has used since 2009 merely depicts the "universally known" shape of a chocolate chip, and called Hershey's threatened lawsuit a "strategic ploy" to have it soften its stance in the Tough Cookie case.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • China Evergrande Says Construction of Some Projects Has Stalled, Warns of Possible Default

    The cash-strapped developer said work has been suspended on some of its real-estate projects after it delayed payments to its suppliers and contractors.

  • China’s Top Oil Producer Prepares to Revive Venezuela Operations

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top oil producer is laying the groundwork to revive output in Venezuela as President Nicolas Maduro finalizes legislation to attract more international investment.Once a major investor in the OPEC nation, China National Petroleum Corp. is sending engineers and commercial staff there and vetting local companies for maintenance work at an oil-blending facility it operates with Petroleos de Venezuela SA, according to people with direct knowledge of the firm’s actions, who ask

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • UK competition watchdog clears National Grid acquisition of WPD

    The deal for Britain's largest electricity distribution company was first announced in March this year in a bid to transition from gas to electric power.

  • 5 Key Retirement Planning Steps to Take

    Retirement planning is a multistep process that evolves over time. To have a comfortable, secure—and fun—retirement, you need to build the financial cushion that will fund it all. Planning for retirement starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet them.