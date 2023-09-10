Glitches with county budgeting software postpone council budget workshop

The Lake County Council quickly adjourned its first budget workshop Thursday without hearing any presentations from department heads in order to provide a little more time to get a few glitches worked out with the new software.

Scott Schmal, the county’s financial advisor, said he is working with the consultant for Oracle, the county’s new accounting system, to build out a budget module in an effort to automate some of the process.

The program should be able to properly calculate things like salaries and raises, but currently when a figure for a percentage raise is entered in, the resulting numbers generated are not correct.

“We are trying to work with them to get this automates stuff done. We are trying to take advantage of the bells and whistles available with Oracle,” Schmal said.

The data entry issue involving the auditor’s office and the conversion to the Oracle software is unrelated to the issues prompting the delay in the budget process, he said.

Schmal said the budget issue with the software will be resolved by Tuesday’s next budget workshop, but the data entry issue will not be resolved for some time.

The data was entered in a way that prevents it from being generated into a report. The State Board of Accounts in August ended a routine audit of the county’s finances after investigators could not find the information needed.

At the time, county officials said investigators could not find the information available or the cash balances they needed to successfully complete the audit.

Kendra Leatherman, SBOA general counsel, said at the time SBOA policy is to not comment on audits before they are complete and the office considers the Lake County audit ongoing.

The fact that the county is entering the budget process without a firm grasp of what its actual cash balance is due to the data entry issue. County officials say the information was entered into the system, but the State Board of Accounts said the information is not there, so it is unable to determine where the county’s accounts currently stand.

Schmal said he does not expect the numbers to be wildly different than they were last year, but officials need to be conservative in approving this year’s budget requests in order to maintain a strong cash reserve.

“I’m hopeful if there are any changes to the beginning balances it will be absorbed by the reserves,” Schmal said.

Michael Repay, D-Hammond, president of the Board of Commissioners, said the body solicited proposals and interviewed several firms before selecting Baker Tilly US LLP. He said the firm was deemed the most qualified to do the job because of its past experience with the county, the state, the area of government finance and the Oracle accounting system.

“They should be able to come up with the right solution quickly,” Repay said,

The company has been engaged on an hourly basis not to exceed $60,000 for the first phase of the work, which is analyzing the existing situation.

“The idea is they will form from that experience the full-blown solution or solutions to the issues,” Repay said, adding implementing the solution is expected to cost between $69,000 and $76,000.

The hope is Baker Tilly will come a long way toward coming up with a game plan and start to implement some solutions in the first phase, he said. Work is expected to begin next week and take several months to complete in full. Repay said he expects the first stage to be complete in about six weeks.

“One of the things Baker Tilly will be able to point to is where we erred, whether it was somebody on the council, commissioners, auditor, treasurer or data processing. Where was the component that went wrong? Maybe all of them went wrong,” Repay said.

Moving forward any errors can be rectified, he said.

In consulting with Baker Tilly, Repay said he has learned these types of glitches transitioning to new accounting software are not uncommon and does not mean the software is bad. He has faith in the numbers that the county has been using as it enters the budget season, but said it is time a system is put in place that provides verifiable confirmation, which the State Board of Accounts then can use to complete its audit.

“I have full confidence in the numbers being thrown around. This is a quality control issue. This is not a wasteful exercise. It’s a needed thing,” Repay said.

The SBOA needs an assurance the cash balances as stated are accurate, he said. In the past, officials have provided that assurance. Now that assurance needs to be verifiable, he said.