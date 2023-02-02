U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Glo Fiber Announces Partnership with Ford's Colony at Williamsburg, VA

·3 min read

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to the Award-Winning Planned Community

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced that they have formed a partnership with the Homeowner's Association of Ford's Colony to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Ford's Colony residents. Ford's Colony is an award-winning community in Williamsburg, Virginia, situated on 3,200 acres with more than 2,700 homes.

(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)

Construction will begin the second quarter of 2023, with plans to complete the project in early 2024. Glo Fiber enables multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds. Using Shentel's 8,000-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and increased reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware.

"Glo Fiber will provide our residents with another choice for internet and related services and we are excited to welcome them into our community," commented Daphne Kinkel, President, Ford's Colony Homeowner's Association.

"We are thrilled to be working with Ford's Colony as we bring our 100% fiber internet service to the community," said Dara Leslie, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Glo Fiber offers incredible speed and reliability along with local customer service, allowing residents to experience a competitive all-fiber choice for their internet, TV and phone."

Glo Fiber provides a reliable, high-bandwidth connection that can handle multiple devices and users within a home or business without buffering while streaming, gaming or video conferencing. Wall-to-Wall WiFi is also available, allowing customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. There are no contracts, and pricing is straightforward with affordable options for individuals and families relying on the internet for work, school and play.

Ford's Colony residents will receive communications approximately 30 days prior to construction activity in their neighborhood.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-800-IWANTGLO (1-877-492-6845). For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber
Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable and fiber-optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glo-fiber-announces-partnership-with-fords-colony-at-williamsburg-va-301737493.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

