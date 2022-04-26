U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Glo Fiber Announces Plans to Expand its High-Speed Fiber-Optic Network to York County, VA

·3 min read
In this article:
  • SHEN

Expansion will bring internet speeds of up to 2 Gbps to Northern York County

EDINBURG, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN) has reached an agreement with county officials to bring its fiber-optic network to the northern part of York County, Virginia. Construction will start in York County in the beginning of 2023 and will ultimately provide a 100% fiber network to nearly 5,000 homes and businesses in the County. To check the status of their neighborhood and receive updates, interested residents can pre-register at www.glofiber.com and businesses can pre-register at www.glofiberbusiness.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)

"The Internet has become a vital tool for everyone, from students to homeowners to businesses. York County is happy to welcome Shentel's Glo Fiber network as an option for our community's communication needs," said Tim Wyatt, Director of Information Technology at York County.

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Using WiFi 6 technology, customers can enjoy faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for multiple devices throughout the home with the assurance of advanced protection and automatic updates.

"York County is a diverse community with many of its residents running small businesses, attending nearby academic institutions, and serving in our armed forces. We're proud to help better meet their communications needs by bringing Glo Fiber's connectivity to this market," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "We look forward to providing high-speed internet and exceptional customer service as we broaden our offerings to the Tidewater region."

Using Shentel's 7,400-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Glo Fiber will offer three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service to the area. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes, making it an affordable option for one or more individuals relying on the Internet for work, school, and play.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber
Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,400 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glo-fiber-announces-plans-to-expand-its-high-speed-fiber-optic-network-to-york-county-va-301531797.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

