GLO FIBER BRINGS BLAZING FAST INTERNET TO BLACKSBURG

Next Generation Fiber-To-The-Home Broadband Services Available Early 2022

EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq:SHEN), announced the 2022 arrival of their fiber optic network to Blacksburg, VA. The company will launch services in the first half of 2022, delivering blazing fast internet to more than 7,000 serviceable homes and businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Using WiFi 6 technology, customers can enjoy faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for multiple devices throughout the home with the assurance of advanced protection and automatic updates.

"We are continuously investing in our fiber network infrastructure to keep it best in class, both for residential and business customers," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "The expansion to Blacksburg aligns with our strategic growth goals and commitment to our customers to provide the fastest, most reliable and affordable internet to homes and businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic region."

Using Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Glo Fiber will offer three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service to the area. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes, making it an affordable option for one or more individuals relying on the internet for work, school, and play.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber
Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glo-fiber-brings-blazing-fast-internet-to-blacksburg-301457191.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

