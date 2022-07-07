U.S. markets closed

Glo Fiber Enterprise to Offer Comprehensive Telecommunications Services to Massanutten Resort

·4 min read
In this article:
  • SHEN

New Partnership brings Voice and Internet Services to Year-Round Destination in Virginia

EDINBURG, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber Enterprise, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), recently completed installation of a new multi-site enterprise network for Massanutten Resort, a popular travel destination located in Massanutten, VA. "Now, more than ever, we need a communications infrastructure across multiple sites that gives us a fast, reliable network with the capacity to accommodate our technology needs", said Phillip Langeberg, Corporate CTO for Massanutten Resort. "The Glo Fiber Enterprise team was able to customize the network solution specifically for us, rather than selling us an off-the-shelf product." The advanced internet network connects six geographic locations to optimize operations for the resort. Glo Fiber Enterprise also created a comprehensive voice solution for the resort including guest rooms, call center, and the administrative offices.

(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)

"This is one of the most comprehensive partnerships for commercial communications services," said Craig Venable, Vice President of Commercial Sales at Glo Fiber Enterprise. "Our Contact Center solution is a sophisticated and state-of-the-art offering that can provide more advanced customer service, both throughout the resort and to outside customers. The technology is ideal for hospitals and business centers, and we look at Massanutten as a showcase for this part of our business."

Shentel's Glo Fiber services have been flourishing as they continue to expand their reliable and affordable services throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware.

"We are very excited about this project and our collaboration with Glo Fiber Enterprise," says Langeberg. "This has been one of our most physically demanding projects for both the maintenance and IT departments, but the Glo team has been able to seamlessly incorporate this package with minimal disruption to our day-to-day operations. We're looking forward to a long partnership working together with Glo Fiber Enterprise."

For more information about Glo Fiber Enterprise, please visit www.GloFiberEnterprise.com or call 1-866-858-2GLO (1-866-858-2456).

About Glo Fiber Enterprise
Glo Fiber Enterprise provides data networking and advanced voice services for businesses, municipalities and educational institutions. Glo Fiber Enterprise solutions include fiber-optic connectivity, dedicated internet access, VoIP, managed services and network security options prepared via customized quotes based on businesses' needs. As part of Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), Glo Fiber Enterprise delivers cost-effective and quality internet solutions via their 7,600 fiber route miles, MEF-certified fiber network to commercial customers of all sizes in VA, PA, MD and WV.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

About Massanutten Resort
Set on 6,000 acres of sprawling land in the heart of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten Resort is a premier all-season Resort destination that offers every type of traveler an unforgettable experience. Outdoor enthusiasts and adventure buffs will enjoy Massanutten's Mountain Bike Park, offering exciting jump trails for beginners and veteran riders alike, and hiking Massanutten's Western Slope. For those seeking a relaxing escape, the Resort Spa delivers a wide menu of services including manicures, pedicures, detoxifying massages, and more. The Resort is a paradise for adventurous families, featuring an indoor/outdoor waterpark complete with a triple-jet FlowRider® Endless Wave, three escape rooms, the Family Adventure Park, and a petting zoo. Seasonal sports activities include two challenging 18-hole golf courses, skiing, ice skating, and snow tubing. Nothing works up an appetite like an active vacation and with 12 on-site dining options, showcasing variety from mouthwatering barbecue to campfire treats, Massanutten offers something for every taste, season, and occasion. At Massanutten Resort, there is something for everyone, all within reach – located just two hours from Washington, D.C. and 50 minutes from the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glo-fiber-enterprise-to-offer-comprehensive-telecommunications-services-to-massanutten-resort-301582535.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

