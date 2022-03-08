U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Glo Fiber Expands into Salisbury, Maryland

Expansion will bring multi-gigabit internet speeds to the Capital of the Eastern Shore

EDINBURG, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced an agreement with the City of Salisbury to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband services. Construction is set to begin in early 2023 to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to over 11,000 homes and businesses. This expansion marks the company's second fiber community in Maryland, joining the City of Frederick.

New Glo Enterprise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
New Glo Enterprise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)

Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Wi-Fi is optimized via automatic updates and intelligent routing that "learns" the layout of the building – enabling outstanding coverage during a time when connectivity is crucial. Glo internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes. Residents can check if Glo Fiber is coming to their home, and pre-register for service and updates by visiting www.glofiber.com.

"We continue to expand our coverage areas throughout the Mid-Atlantic region with a mission to provide future-proof, reliable internet service to communities where choice is limited," says Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "With a 100% fiber network, businesses and residents will be able to take advantage of high definition quality video, plus symmetrical download and upload speeds for virtual learning, video conferencing, gaming, and e-commerce."

Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,400-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and straightforward pricing. The company has been recognized for providing superior local customer service throughout its growing list of communities in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber
Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,400 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glo-fiber-expands-into-salisbury-maryland-301497113.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

