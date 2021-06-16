U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,249.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,043.75
    +13.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.70
    -6.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.36
    +0.24 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.50
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    27.91
    +0.22 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.25
    +0.86 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4122
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8460
    -0.1880 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,994.02
    -1,110.40 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.43
    -43.18 (-4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.70
    +0.22 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     
Webinar:

Biden's budget and policy priorities

Yahoo Finance and The Bipartisan Policy Center on the budget and what may come on taxes, infrastructure, and more on 6/16 at 10 a.m. ET

Gloat raises $57M to reinvent the internal job board

Ingrid Lunden
·7 min read

A lot of the focus in recruitment these days has been on better technology to connect people to job opportunities at new organizations, but that also leaves a wide opening to focus on one of the other big funnels for finding work: internal transfers. Today, a startup that is building tools to improve that experience is announcing a big round of funding to expand its business.

Gloat, which has built an AI-based platform that it sells to organizations to power their internal job boards, has picked up $57 million in funding, money that it will be using both to continue both for business development, but also to continue adding more features to its own platform, for example to expand deeper into openings for contractors and to open up more opportunities for secondments at other businesses, and to extend into front-line positions alongside the knowledge worker roles for which the AI is currently optimized -- in short, to improve career agility for people embedded at, and valued by, an organization, who may want to explore opportunities there instead of, or even alongside, looking elsewhere.

Accel is leading this Series C round, with previous backers Eight Roads (a part of Fidelity), Intel Capital, Magma Venture Partners, and PICO Partners also participating.

Gloat is not (ahem) gloating about its valuation, but we understand that it is in the region of around $400 million (but note, it's a wide region so might be as low as $300 million or as high as $500 million: we'll update when and if we learn more). The Tel Aviv-based startup has raised $92 million to date and counts big companies like Unilever, Pepsi, MetLife, HSBC and ADP among its customers.

Ben Reuveni, Gloat's CEO who co-founded the business with Amichai Schreiber and Danny Shteinberg, said he got the idea for the company while working as an engineer focusing on storage at IBM after IBM acquired a smaller company where he was working. This was his first job after spending time in the Israel's IDF, and so after six years of working first for the startup and then IBM in effectively a similar role, he had itchy feet and wanted to do more.

But the problem, he said, was that although IBM did have internal job boards, it was hard to see how his expertise mapped on to the opportunities that were available. And that is before you consider the interface or any of the other aspects of user experience of using these tools. On top of this, when you are considering large enterprises the size of IBM, chances are that they are not focusing too much on individualized career development or talent retention for most people at the lower end of the wider pay scale.

"I really had only two options available to me," he said. "Look for new jobs outside the company, or try to look internally. The fact was that exploring outside was easier than looking internally."

It turns out that his experience was not unique. Internal job boards, he said, typically have atrocious engagement, in the single-digit percentage of staff.

Reuveni eventually did move on from IBM, to start Gloat. The company's central premise is to build a job board tool that it sells to bigger enterprises -- the kind that employ thousands of people and already have job boards -- so that they can better hold on to talent rather than losing it to others because they -- the employee and the employer -- haven't found the right role for a particular person who wants to switch gears.

It does this first of all by way of making the barrier to using Gloat very low: it initially can be integrated with whatever recruiting software or tools that an organization might already be using to source and internally advertise their job openings, which it then channels through its system and algorithm.

Secondly, it starts to build profiles not just of jobs, but of people in the organization and the skills that they have to match with those jobs. That is to say, Gloat's taken what has typically been a very one-sided, and one-directional effort and turned it into one that goes both ways. To source information on employees -- who can signal to Gloat that they would like to look for new opportunities -- it looks at employment records, resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and perhaps a little input from the employee directly: all of this is ingested into its AI to help match a person to openings.

In cases where those skills are not quite right for what an employee wants to do, they get guidance on what they need to learn, and might also get options for "part-time" work within the organization where they can pick up experience they may still lack. (This is not unlike the career development tools that LinkedIn has built to bolster job hunting on its platform.)

Meanwhile, the department looking for a new person is getting sent referrals through the system, but it can also proactively use the Gloat database to find people to tap.

All of this is interesting but it leaves out a tricky variable, in the form of a manager.

What if you are working in a tense environment or simply don't get along with the person to whom you directly report? Or what if the manager is possessive and doesn't want to encourage you to leave? Considering that management is often evaluated not just on their own performance but on how well their teams do, it can be a risk to lose someone good.

Gloat's system requires managers to endorse a worker as part of the process, so while some might be genuinely happy to see people they value continue to go upwards and onwards, couldn't that also blow up this whole system in a bad way in those other cases?

Reuveni brushed that scenario aside when I brought it up, describing Gloat as a "win win situation" for managers, too, who will be motivated to help because the platform helps them find the right replacements. "Every manager can open a part-time project or internal job with their product," he said.

I'm not fully convinced that may always be the case. But on the other hand, if you're in a tough situation in your current placement, maybe looking at other organizations, or just using the more standard job board approach (which remains active, from what I understand), both would be better options anyway.

In the meantime, the company is looking to keep stretching the concept of "internal hires" into a much wider set of circumstances.

That will include providing openings to existing contractors looking for new contract roles when their current assignments end; or moving from a company to a similar role at another organization, as long as it's non-competitive with your current employer (something that also comes up, Reuveni said, when a company is conducting a mass restructuring and is attempting to help affected employees find jobs elsewhere); or providing more analytics to HR teams, managers and other higher-ups who want a better look at the state of talent at their companies.

With talent retention and brain drain continuing to be big issues in a number of industries, it seems like a ripe time to address all of that.

"As companies are adapting their workforces to be more flexible and take advantage of remote workers, new tools are needed to optimise productivity and ensure equality of opportunities," said Philippe Botteri, Partner at Accel, in a statement. “Gloat pioneered the Talent Marketplace to solve that, and it’s now becoming a strategic tool for global enterprises. Some of the world’s largest, most forward-looking companies are benefiting from the workforce agility enabled by Gloat’s AI-powered platform. The Accel team is looking forward to partnering with Gloat on the next stage of its journey, bringing this fundamentally new way of developing talent and managing work to every global enterprise.”

Recommended Stories

  • Polestar to build its first all-electric SUV in the United States

    Polestar, Volvo Car Group’s standalone electric performance brand, will manufacture its first all-electric SUV in the United States. The automaker said Wednesday that the Polestar 3 will be assembled at a plant shared with Volvo Cars at a factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina. The Polestar 3 follows the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan and the hybrid grand tourer Polestar 1.

  • BMW and Ford-backed Solid Power will go public via SPAC merger in $1.2B deal

    The company said Tuesday it would head to the NASDAQ via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III at a post-deal implied market valuation of $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to generate around $600 million in cash, including a $165 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction from investors Koch Strategic Platforms, Riverstone Energy Limited, Neuberger Berman and Van Eck Associates Corporation.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling Fast, Turning Hoarders Into Sellers

    Prices have dropped from record highs spurred by the economic reopening, potentially pointing to an eventual return to normalcy.

  • 5 Key Retirement-Planning Steps Everyone Should Take

    Retirement planning is a multistep process that evolves over time. To have a comfortable, secure—and fun—retirement, you need to build the financial cushion that will fund it all. Planning for retirement starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet them.

  • When Will Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) Become Profitable?

    Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Federal judge in Louisiana lifts Biden suspension of new oil and gas leases on U.S. land and water

    Judge orders that plans be resumed for lease sales that were delayed for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

  • Exxon Stock Could Rise 40%, With Big Dividend Growth

    Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate says the oil company is likely to raise its dividend by the fourth quarter, capping a turnaround for the stock.

  • DraftKings slammed by Hindenburg Research

    Hindenburg Research has chosen DraftKings as its next target.

  • China’s Campaign to Control Commodities Goes Into Overdrive

    (Bloomberg) -- China has stepped up its campaign to rein in commodity prices and reduce speculation in a bid to ease the threat to its pandemic rebound from soaring raw material costs.State-owned enterprises were ordered to control risks and limit their exposure to overseas commodities markets by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The companies have been asked to report their futures positions for Sasac to review, s

  • Semiconductor Companies: Where Are They In The Chip Cycle?

    The chip industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, but hit a soft patch in late 2018. What you need to know about this cyclical industry.

  • Workers sue over mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Alexis Keenan reports the latest on vaccination mandates and bans on vaccination proof.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q3 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2021.

  • Texas Targets Wall Street in Fight Over ESG Investing

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is drawing battle lines in a fight against investors and companies turning their backs on fossil fuels.Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on Monday banning state investments in businesses that cut ties with the oil and gas industry. The underlying message, according to one of the most powerful energy regulators in the state, is simple: Boycott Texas, and we’ll boycott you.The new measure is Texas’ Republicans latest rebuke of ESG investing as the state clings to its

  • Inflation Is Here: Fast Food Bosses Make $5,460 An Hour

    S&P 500 investors are debating if an uptick in inflation is "transitory" — or here to stay. But higher paychecks are already here for fast-food bosses.

  • Shopify Expands E-Commerce Pact With Google and Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. will open up its e-commerce checkout system to all retailers selling through Google and Facebook Inc., expanding an existing collaboration with the two U.S. giants and marking the first time the Canadian technology company has offered a product to merchants that don’t use its platform.Retailers who sell products through Facebook or Google properties such as Instagram, YouTube or Google Maps will be able to offer shoppers the chance to pay for their purchase using Shop

  • Rolls-Royce boss under fire for saying workforce is 'a bit too old'

    The chief executive of Rolls-Royce has come under fire for remarking that its workforce is “frankly a bit too old”. Speaking at a technology conference in London, Warren East said one of the challenges he faced when he joined the jet engine maker was its older workforce. His comments were in response to a question about inspiring young engineers at the company and ensuring it had an “exciting” atmosphere. However, the remarks sparked a furious backlash with critics calling his comments "disgrace

  • Boeing, Airbus Get Trade Truce As U.S. Eyes 'Common Threat'

    The U.S. and EU suspended tariffs related to Boeing and Airbus subsidies as the Biden administration looks to target China's practices.

  • LVMH Strikes Deal With Google Cloud to Ramp Up AI Efforts

    A wide-ranging deal between LVMH and Google Cloud includes codeveloping algorithms.

  • U.S., Europe end Airbus-Boeing dispute, Chobani’s IPO, Southwest tech glitch

    Julie Hyman&nbsp;breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including:&nbsp;The U.S. and the EU agreeing to end a 17-year trade dispute over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus, Chobani reportedly working with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America on an initial public offering for second half of 2021, Southwest resuming flights following a weather data outage, and the FAA cracking down on unruly passengers after receiving over 3,000 incident reports.&nbsp;

  • Silicon Valley Insider Trading Bust Nets Biology Teacher-Bookie

    (Bloomberg) -- A Silicon Valley high school teacher who moonlighted as a sports bookmaker was tagged by federal authorities with another moniker: inside trader.U.S. prosecutors want Benjamin Wylam, a 42-year-old biology teacher in Santa Clara, California, to pay back $999,000 of more than $1 million they claim he earned using inside information given to him by his best friend who was an executive at Infinera Corp., a small-cap digital optical network maker.The Securities and Exchange Commission,