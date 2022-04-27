Global $0.02 Bn 3D Printing Building Construction Market to 2026 - Leading Players are Al build, Cazza Construction Company, Contour Crafting Corporation & XtreeE

Company Logo

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing building construction market is expected to grow from $0.01 billion in 2021 to $0.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 177.0%. The market is expected to reach $0.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 169.3%.

Major players in the market are XtreeE; Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique); Skanska; Apis Cor; Al build; Branch Technology; Zhuoda Group; Cazza Construction Company; Contour Crafting Corporation.

The 3D printing building construction market consists of the sales revenue earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that construct buildings through 3D printers and offer related services. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is a computer-controlled sequential layering of materials to create three-dimensional shapes. In the construction industry, 3D printing is used to build components of building or to create a whole building. It helps to construct faster and more accurate structures with reduced labor costs and less wastage.

The main types of 3D printing building construction are modular, and full building. Modular building entails generating standardized structural components in an off-site factory and then assembling them on-site. The processes used are extrusion, powder bonding, and others and the materials used are concrete, plastic, metal, hybrid, and others. The 3D printing building construction includes residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the 3D printing building construction market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the global utility system construction market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The capability to build complex structures within a stipulated time for a reasonable cost is a major factor driving the demand for 3D printing building construction market. 3D printing building construction is cost-effective, saves time, provides more precision, safe, cuts labour costs, is environmentally friendly, and easily helps build complex building structures.

3D printing in construction is economical in terms of material usage when compared with the traditional manufacturing process. Moreover, 3D printing reduces the labour costs by 50%-80%, production time by 50%-70%, and construction waste by 30%-60%. Therefore, the economic benefits offered by 3D printing construction is expected to significantly boost the market growth.

Increasing flexibility in 3D printing operations using advanced software is a major trend shaping the growth of the 3D printing building construction market. In November 2019, AMFG, a UK-based provider of MES software, announced a strategic partnership with EOS to enable machine connectivity and end-to-end workflow automation for additive manufacturing.

The companies together plan to offer customers the management of their entire additive manufacturing operations with AFMG's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and direct connectivity to machines with the software platform. EOS is a technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of polymers and metals.

A high initial capital investment requirement is anticipated to impact the growth of the 3D printing building construction market over the coming years. The high cost of 3D printers and their maintenance is a major challenge for industry players. According to Winsun 3D Builders, a 3D printing construction company, the high initial investment of 3D concrete printers is currently at a level that requires high capital and decent construction projects in order to support small and medium companies to overcome the capital requirements for expansion and growth. The requirement of high initial capital to set up the process is expected to hinder the growth of the 3D printing building construction market in the forecast period.

In January 2019, Apis Cor, a company engaged in 3D printing in construction, announced a strategic collaboration with Gerdau, supplier of long and special steel worldwide. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating Apis Cor's ability of 3D printing in the construction industry in the USA and South America. Gerdau previously supported Apis Cor in the "3D printing habitat challenge" organized by NASA. Gerdau was founded in 1901 and is a long steel producer based in Brazil.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Characteristics

3. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On 3D Printing Building Construction

5. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Segmentation

6.1. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Construction, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Modular

Full Building

6.2. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

Others

6.3. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Printing Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Concrete

Plastic

Metal

Hybrid

Others

6.4. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

7. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

XtreeE

Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique)

Skanska

Apis Cor

Al build

Branch Technology

Zhuoda Group

Cazza Construction Company

Contour Crafting Corporation

Monolite UK

Sika

Cybe Construction

Mx3D

Centro Sviluppo Progetti

Icon

Imprimere Ag

BatiPrint

Be More 3D

WASP

