U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,644.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,553.25
    +8.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.10
    -10.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.38
    -1.27 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5670
    -0.5620 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,115.95
    -3,732.88 (-5.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,419.77
    -85.39 (-5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.95
    -23.67 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Global $1.14 Billion Transformer Winding Machines Markets to 2025 & 2030: Focus on Power, Automobile, Electrical, Electronics, Healthcare, & Aerospace and Defense Industries

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Winding Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transformer winding machines market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The market is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Major players in the transformer winding machines market are SILMEK SRL, ACME Electronics, Synthesis Winding Technologies, Sagar Industries, Specific Mechatronics, Transwind Technologies, Tesca Technologies, Keshav Precision Products, KB Machineries, Young Technocrafts, Formertron Engineering Pvt Ltd, Transwind Technologies, Sanghani Electricals, Associated Technocrats, and H. K. Enterprises.

The main types of transformer winding machines are automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Automatic transformer winding machines are digitally controlled winding machines that are efficient. These automatic transformer winding machines help to cut down on electricity waste. The different applications of transformer winding machines include power, automobile, electrical, electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others.

North America was the largest region in the transformer winding machines market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the transformer winding machines market. Major companies operating in the transformer winding sector are focused on developing technological solutions for the transformer winding market to strengthen their position.

In June 2021, KAMIC Group AB, a Sweden-based company that manufactures communication equipment acquired Talema Group for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, KAMIC Group AB expands its geographical presence which adds value to the existing business. Talema Group is a US-based manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors, and chokes with associated design work.

The increase in demand for electric vehicles is contributing to the growth of the transformer winding machines market over the coming years. In electric vehicles, the auxiliary battery provides electricity to power the vehicle, and the car charger port is used to connect to an external power source to charge the vehicle.

Charging stations are connected to the grid, which requires transformers to efficiently operate the power supply. The increased demand for transformers propels the requirement for transformer winding machines. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the transformer winding machines market.

The countries covered in the transformer winding machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Transformer Winding Machines Market Characteristics

3. Transformer Winding Machines Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Transformer Winding Machines

5. Transformer Winding Machines Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Transformer Winding Machines Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Transformer Winding Machines Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Transformer Winding Machines Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Transformer Winding Machines Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Automatic

  • Semi-Automatic

  • Manual

6.2. Global Transformer Winding Machines Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Power

  • Automobile

  • Electrical

  • Electronics

  • Healthcare

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Others

7. Transformer Winding Machines Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Transformer Winding Machines Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Transformer Winding Machines Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • SILMEK SRL

  • ACME Electronics

  • Synthesis Winding Technologies

  • Sagar Industries

  • Specific Mechatronics

  • Transwind Technologies

  • Tesca Technologies

  • Keshav Precision Products

  • KB Machineries

  • Young Technocrafts

  • Formertron Engineering Pvt Ltd

  • Transwind Technologies

  • Sanghani Electricals

  • Associated Technocrats

  • H. K. Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zgacf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • Jack Ma Tours Netherlands in Farming Technology Quest, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is visiting research institutions in the Netherlands to further his interest in agriculture-related technology, South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Oil Edges Lower After Mixed Industry Report on U.S Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped after an industry report showed a mixed picture for movements in U.S. crude inventories, with an increase nationally but another decline at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Figh

  • The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot

    With the exception of a major breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the EU, there is very little downside risk for oil prices this week

  • Stocks Struggle Amid Mixed Earnings; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in European stocks faded on Wednesday amid mixed earnings reports, a decline in commodity prices and renewed concerns about the region’s econom.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeMin

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Drop on Strong Confidence Report

    Home sales rise

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • China Gas Stations Ration Diesel Adding to Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuel retailers in parts of China are rationing diesel volumes to customers as the nation ramps up efforts to avert a similar supply crunch that’s engulfing the coal and natural gas sectors.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Volvo IPO Prices Lower Than Expected Despite Ambitious EV Plans

    The Swedish auto maker’s pricing highlights investors’ unwillingness to lend traditional car makers the valuations enjoyed by younger electric-vehicle companies.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Chalco posts best profit in almost 8 years on high aluminium prices

    The state-controlled company, known as Chalco, said third-quarter net income was 2.23 billion yuan ($349 million), up around 430% from an adjusted 421.25 million yuan a year earlier. Profits were also up almost 6% from a bumper second quarter and marked Chalco's best result since net income of 2.79 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2013, Refinitiv Eikon data show. Third-quarter revenues meanwhile rose 51.3% year-on-year to 74.19 billion yuan as Shanghai aluminium prices soared to their highest since 2008.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • China traders hunt for coal price directions as Beijing reins in data providers

    Chinese coal traders say they are scrambling for price information on spot transactions, relying on personal communications as Beijing steps up scrutiny amid efforts to tame prices. The country's top economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission said this week it would investigate coal and energy index providers over spreading "fabricated" price information. The agency is also studying a new mechanism to guide coal prices within a reasonable range over the long term.

  • Bottled water, vaccines and electric vehicles propel China's biggest earners

    Bottled water, vaccine development, short video platform TikTok and electric vehicle technology propelled the big earners on China's rich list this year, as embattled property moguls and others facing regulatory scrutiny slipped down the rankings. Zhong Shanshan was No. 1 on the Hurun China Rich List 2021 published on Wednesday, with personal wealth of $60.6 billion thanks to a surge in the value of his listed companies, Nongfu Spring and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise. ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, battery maker CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, Tencent Holdings Pony Ma, and Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and Ant Group, rounded out the top five.

  • Google Growth Overshadowed by Slower YouTube and Cloud Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates, reflecting robust advertiser spending, but disappointing results from its YouTube and cloud-computing divisions weighed on the stock.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talki

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.