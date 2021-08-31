Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report 2021-2027: Increase in Demand for Eco Friendly and Bio Based Products

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in polyurethane penetration across various end use industries is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market growth.

Furthermore, increase in demand for eco friendly and bio based products will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in usage of 1,3-propanediol (PDO) in resin application will propel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in research and development activities to develop bio based products will fuel the market growth.



Market Restraints



However, availability of substitutes with comparatively low cost is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global 1, 3 propanediol (PDO) market growth. Lack of awareness will affect the market growth.



Market Segmentation



Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is segmented into type such as Bio-Based PDO, and Petrochemical-Based PDO, by application such as Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT), Polyurethane, Personal Care, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Synthetic Drugs, Engineering Plastics, Textile Dyeing & Finishing, and Others.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd.

Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Merck KGgA

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources



3 Executive Summary



4 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Bio Based PDO

5.3.2 Petrochemical Based PDO



6 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

6.3.2 Polyurethane

6.3.3 Personal Care

6.3.4 Others



7 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3.1 Synthetic Drugs

7.3.2 Engineering Plastics

7.3.3 Textile Dyeing & Finishing

7.3.4 Others



8 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market, By Region

8.1 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



10 Europe 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



11 Asia Pacific 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



12 Latin America 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



13 Middle East 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Overview

15.2 Offerings

15.3 Key Financials

15.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5 Key Market Developments

15.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/433cbz

Story continues

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



