Global $1.42 Bn Coastal Surveillance Radar Markets to 2028
DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Band Type (X-Band, S-Band, X and S-Band, and Others), Platform (Ship Borne, Land Based, and Airborne), and End User (Ports Harbor Oil & Gas Companies and Maritime Patrol Agencies)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coastal surveillance radar market was valued at US$ 964.61 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,423.59 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.
The coastal surveillance radar is mainly used by the naval forces and coast guards to secure the coastlines from various marine threats. Following the marine disputes, the demand for constant and efficient maritime surveillance is being emphasized by all countries.
The need for coastal surveillance radar is driven by several factors, such as rising marine conflicts including at-sea piracy and drug and people trafficking through waterways. While water bodies have remained vital for trade between countries, their security has been a source of concern over time.
As it is simpler for smugglers to operate through the waterways, there has been an increase in the number of anti-social actions carried out on the bodies of water. As a result, the coastal surveillance radar market is expected to grow as more of these systems are installed by coastal guards and naval organizations.
In 2020, Europe accounted for the highest coastal surveillance radar market share in the global coastal surveillance radar market. Europe has been facing an increasing threat of immigrants from terrorist states over the years.
The biggest frontier of the continent, i.e., the sea, has seemed to be the most vulnerable front against these threats. As per the new statistics revealed by the defense authorities in the European region, unusual coastal stop-offs, smuggling, inexplicable voyages, and fake shipping logs have been on the rise across the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, with little or nothing being done to combat the trend.
As per the latest statistics of the EU, the percentage of illegal immigrants to Europe has plummeted by 60% compared to 2017, owing to increased security at these countries' borders and coastline borders. However, the countries are perceived to have fortified their land borders, although the security at the coastal routes remains a matter of concern for the European authorities. These factors have contributed to the growing adoption of coastal surveillance radar across the region, thereby contributing to the coastal surveillance radar market growth.
Key players operating in the market and profiled in the market study include
Aselsan A.S.
Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc
Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.
Easat Radar Systems Limited
GEM electronica
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Teledyne FLIR LLC
HENSOLDT
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Terma A/S
Thales Group
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Coastal Surveillance Radar - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Military Expenditure across the Globe
5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Coastal Surveillance Radar System Across Emerging Economies
5.2 Market Restraint
5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) for Surveillance Purposes
5.2.2 Low Infrastructures in Third World Country
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Strategic Initiative by Major Players
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Coastal Surveillance Radar Systems
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Overview
6.2 Global Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - Band Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Coastal Surveillance Radar Market, By Band Type (2020 & 2028)
7.3 X-Band
7.4 S-Band
7.5 X and S-Band
7.6 Others
8. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - Platform
8.1 Overview
8.2 Coastal Surveillance Radar Market, By Platform (2020 & 2028)
8.3 Ship Borne
8.4 Land Based
8.5 Airborne
9. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Coastal Surveillance Radar Market, By End User (2020 & 2028)
9.3 Ports Harbors and Oil & Gas Companies
9.4 Maritime Patrol Agencies
10. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
11. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Key Facts
13.2 Business Description
13.3 Products and Services
13.4 Financial Overview
13.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6 Key Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqkf4b
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-1-42-bn-coastal-surveillance-radar-markets-to-2028--301504441.html
SOURCE Research and Markets