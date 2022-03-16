U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.72
    +61.75 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.36
    -1.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1035
    +0.0081 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0115 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7480
    +0.4480 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,052.67
    +1,552.65 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.82
    +43.26 (+4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Global $1.42 Bn Coastal Surveillance Radar Markets to 2028

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Band Type (X-Band, S-Band, X and S-Band, and Others), Platform (Ship Borne, Land Based, and Airborne), and End User (Ports Harbor Oil & Gas Companies and Maritime Patrol Agencies)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The coastal surveillance radar market was valued at US$ 964.61 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,423.59 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The coastal surveillance radar is mainly used by the naval forces and coast guards to secure the coastlines from various marine threats. Following the marine disputes, the demand for constant and efficient maritime surveillance is being emphasized by all countries.

The need for coastal surveillance radar is driven by several factors, such as rising marine conflicts including at-sea piracy and drug and people trafficking through waterways. While water bodies have remained vital for trade between countries, their security has been a source of concern over time.

As it is simpler for smugglers to operate through the waterways, there has been an increase in the number of anti-social actions carried out on the bodies of water. As a result, the coastal surveillance radar market is expected to grow as more of these systems are installed by coastal guards and naval organizations.

In 2020, Europe accounted for the highest coastal surveillance radar market share in the global coastal surveillance radar market. Europe has been facing an increasing threat of immigrants from terrorist states over the years.

The biggest frontier of the continent, i.e., the sea, has seemed to be the most vulnerable front against these threats. As per the new statistics revealed by the defense authorities in the European region, unusual coastal stop-offs, smuggling, inexplicable voyages, and fake shipping logs have been on the rise across the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, with little or nothing being done to combat the trend.

As per the latest statistics of the EU, the percentage of illegal immigrants to Europe has plummeted by 60% compared to 2017, owing to increased security at these countries' borders and coastline borders. However, the countries are perceived to have fortified their land borders, although the security at the coastal routes remains a matter of concern for the European authorities. These factors have contributed to the growing adoption of coastal surveillance radar across the region, thereby contributing to the coastal surveillance radar market growth.

Key players operating in the market and profiled in the market study include

  • Aselsan A.S.

  • Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc

  • Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

  • Easat Radar Systems Limited

  • GEM electronica

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Teledyne FLIR LLC

  • HENSOLDT

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Terma A/S

  • Thales Group

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research

4. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Coastal Surveillance Radar - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Military Expenditure across the Globe
5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Coastal Surveillance Radar System Across Emerging Economies
5.2 Market Restraint
5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) for Surveillance Purposes
5.2.2 Low Infrastructures in Third World Country
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Strategic Initiative by Major Players
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Coastal Surveillance Radar Systems
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Overview
6.2 Global Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - Band Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Coastal Surveillance Radar Market, By Band Type (2020 & 2028)
7.3 X-Band
7.4 S-Band
7.5 X and S-Band
7.6 Others

8. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - Platform
8.1 Overview
8.2 Coastal Surveillance Radar Market, By Platform (2020 & 2028)
8.3 Ship Borne
8.4 Land Based
8.5 Airborne

9. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Coastal Surveillance Radar Market, By End User (2020 & 2028)
9.3 Ports Harbors and Oil & Gas Companies
9.4 Maritime Patrol Agencies

10. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview

11. Coastal Surveillance Radar Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Key Facts
13.2 Business Description
13.3 Products and Services
13.4 Financial Overview
13.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqkf4b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-1-42-bn-coastal-surveillance-radar-markets-to-2028--301504441.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from Bloomberg7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk RecedingUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketLuxury Cruise Ship

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • A growing number of Googlers are questioning the competitiveness of their compensation

    Only a slim majority of Google employees now considers the company's compensation competitive with its peers.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsXi Spurs Frantic Stock

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Oil Market Faces Biggest Supply Crisis in Decades Unless OPEC Boosts Output, IEA Says

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will tighten energy markets even further unless major producers increase output, the International Energy Agency said.

  • A worker objected to Google's Israel military contract. Google told her to move to Brazil

    More than 500 Google workers are backing a colleague who alleges the tech giant retaliated against her by ordering her to move to another continent.

  • Oil prices hold below $100 a barrel as U.S. supplies rise, demand destruction concerns emerge

    Oil futures end lower Wednesday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices holding below the $100 mark after U.S. government data reveal the first rise in domestic crude supplies in three weeks, and traders show concern that high fuel prices will lead to demand destruction.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from Bloomberg7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk RecedingUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketUkraine Update: Biden Off

  • Will Trading in Micron Technology Ever Settle Down?

    Chip maker Micron Technology has seen some big up and down swings in recent weeks in reaction to global events and analyst actions. Buy and hold investors have probably had some sleepless nights and even number traders have probably been challenged. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has slowly turned lower from the middle of February telling us that traders have become more aggressive sellers.

  • Unless OPEC increases output, oil market will fall into deficit after Russian invasion, IEA says

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will weigh on the global economy and push the oil market into a deficit unless major producers increase output, according to the International Energy Agency.