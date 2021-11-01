Global $1.45 Bn Glass Logistics Market by Service and Geography - 2021-2025
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst has been monitoring the glass logistics market and it is poised to grow by $1.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The report on the glass logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for glass from the end-users and increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry.
The glass logistics market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of glass production facilities.'
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for glass from end-users.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
The glass logistics market is segmented as below:
By Service
Transportation
Warehousing and VAS
By Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
This study identifies the expansion of glass production facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the glass logistics market growth during the next few years.
The report on glass logistics market covers the following areas:
Glass logistics market sizing
Glass logistics market forecast
Glass logistics market industry analysis
The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass logistics market vendors.
Companies Mentioned
BASAMRO Logistics Group
Bonded Logistics Inc.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Emons Group BV
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
Lannutti Spa
Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV
Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp.
sedak GmbH and Co. KG
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he3e8q
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-1-45-bn-glass-logistics-market-by-service-and-geography---2021-2025--301412997.html
SOURCE Research and Markets