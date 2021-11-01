U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Global $1.45 Bn Glass Logistics Market by Service and Geography - 2021-2025

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The analyst has been monitoring the glass logistics market and it is poised to grow by $1.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The report on the glass logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for glass from the end-users and increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry.

The glass logistics market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of glass production facilities.'

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for glass from end-users.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The glass logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

  • Transportation

  • Warehousing and VAS

By Geography

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

This study identifies the expansion of glass production facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the glass logistics market growth during the next few years.

The report on glass logistics market covers the following areas:

  • Glass logistics market sizing

  • Glass logistics market forecast

  • Glass logistics market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass logistics market vendors.

Companies Mentioned

  • BASAMRO Logistics Group

  • Bonded Logistics Inc.

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

  • Emons Group BV

  • Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

  • Lannutti Spa

  • Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV

  • Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp.

  • sedak GmbH and Co. KG


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he3e8q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-1-45-bn-glass-logistics-market-by-service-and-geography---2021-2025--301412997.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

