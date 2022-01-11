Global $1.57 Bn Automatic Soap Dispenser Market Outlook & Forecast to 2026: Increasing Demand for Smart Bathroom Solutions with IoT Revolutionizing the Industry

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Soap Dispenser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automatic soap dispenser market was valued at USD 778.06 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1574.02 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.46%.



The market is witnessing increased demand from healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporates, and various government agencies and militaries. The market saw a surge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. North America region dominated the smart soap dispenser market. Vendors must focus on meeting end-user requirements, and product diversification is the key to customer acquisition in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Increased awareness of hand hygiene drives governments of different companies to install automatic soap dispensers in public toilets, airports, and other public gathering places. This is helping the countries to frame new laws regarding hand hygiene, helping to handle the outbreaks, pandemics in the countries.

The e-commerce sector is thriving, especially after the pandemic outbreak. Products such as automatic soap dispensers are bought online because of the convenience and various product choices available.

The global commercial automatic hand soap dispenser segment will witness an absolute growth of over 95% during the forecast period. Many countries will be in the unlock phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in the forecast period. Also, there is an increased awareness about hand hygiene amongst the public. Thus, public places such as shopping centers, malls, etc., will see a surge in demand and propel the electronic soap dispenser market.

AUTOMATIC SOAP DISPENSER MARKET SEGMENTATION

In 2020, the passive infrared segment accounted for the highest share in the global automatic soap dispenser market. The increasing trend of IoT coupled with the growing number of connected devices is anticipated to propel the growth of the infrared sensor market. Also, infrared sensors are becoming affordable and light with very little power consumption because of product innovations.

Story continues

Wall-mounted automatic soap dispensers are preferred among healthcare settings, public toilets, airports, and more because they occupy less space and are usually fixed to the wall. On the contrary, countertop soap dispensers are widely preferred in the residential segments.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

APAC: In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global automated soap dispenser market. The increase in disposable income of these countries, along with government initiatives to improve health and sanitation facilities in public places, will drive the market demand in this region. The Indian soap dispenser market, driven by the increase in the number of cases of healthcare infections, will witness growth with a high CAGR by 2026.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key leading vendors in the global automatic soap dispenser industry are Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Euronics, GOJO Industries, and Kimberly Clark.

Key Market Dynamics

Increased infectious disease outbreaks across the world

Growing health consciousness among consumers

Upsurge in the E-Commerce platform

Increasing demand for smart bathroom solutions

IoT revolutionizing the automated soap dispensers

Expansion of real estate & hospitality industry

Key Vendors

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Euronics

GOJO Industries

Kimberly-Clark

Other Prominent Vendors

Ableman International

Accent Controls

American Specialities

Askon Hygiene Products

Bobrick

Bradley

Brightwell Dispensers

Bright Pancar

Cera Sanitaryware

Deb (SC Johnson)

Dihour

Dreumex

Ecolab

Essity

FontanaShowers

Hokwang Industries

Hi-Genie

Hypuz

Jaquar Group

JVD Group

Kohler

Kutol

Lovair

MARC Systems

Newell Brands

Palmer Fixture

PHS Group

Revensa

Toshi Automatic Systems

Toto

Saraya

Secura

Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares

Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology

Simplehuman

Sloan Valve Company

Spartan Chemical Company

Stern Engineering

Terramica

VOLI

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Demand For Smart Bathroom Solutions

8.2 Iot Revolutionizing Automatic Soap Dispensers

8.3 Expansion Of The Real Estate & Hospitality Industry



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Infectious Disease Outbreaks Across The World

9.2 Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

9.3 Prevalence Of E-Commerce Platforms



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Lack Of Adequate Awareness And Facilities In LMICs

10.2 Covid-19 Disrupting The Supply Chain

10.3 Volatility In Raw Material Prices



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Sensor

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Passive Infrared

12.5 Photo Sensor

12.6 Radar Sensor



13 Mount

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Wall-Mounted

13.5 Countertop



14 Refill

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Liquid

14.5 Foam

14.6 Spray



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Commercial

15.5 Hospitality

15.6 Residential

15.7 Healthcare

15.8 Corporate Spaces

15.9 Education

15.10 Government & Defense

15.11 Industrial



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)

16.3 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnpvl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



