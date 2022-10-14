Global 1-Butene Market Market Report 2022-2027: Lucrative Opportunities Due to Rising Sales of Disposable Protective Clothing, PPE Kits, and Uses in Pharmaceutical Packaging

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 1-Butene Market: Analysis By Production Process, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2017-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 1-Butene Market is valued at USD 5.80 Billion in the year 2027 with the Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

The 1-butene market has seen enormous prospects due to rising sales of disposable protective clothing, PPE kits, and uses in pharmaceutical packaging.

The growth of the medical and pharmaceutical industries encourages small and medium-sized businesses to compete with established market leaders to raise sales. Improved disposable income and changing lifestyles have influenced consumption patterns, resulting in increased demand for packaged beverages and other FMCG products.

E-commerce platforms also cater to all liquid-packaged consumer goods. Personal care, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, topical solutions, and household care products are all included. Due to the rising demand for PPE kits from customers worldwide, 1-butene market manufacturers have gained from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Butene-1 market is anticipated to be driven by factors like the rising demand for polythene due to the numerous plastics uses in daily lives. Additionally, butene-1 is used to make LDPE, and it is anticipated that HDPE will drive the Butene-1 market throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Global 1-Butene Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Global 1-Butene Market by Production Process (Butane Dehydrogenation, Separation of Crude C4, Ethylene Dimerization).

The report analyses the Global 1-Butene Market by Application (Butadiene, Maleic Anhydride, Polyethylene/Polypropylene co-polymers, Polyethylene (LLDPE and HDPE), Secondary Butyl alcohol/Methyl Ethyl Ketone).

The Global 1-Butene Market has been analysed By Region and By Country.

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Production Process, by Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The report presents the analysis of Global 1-Butene Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and forecast period of 2022-2027.

Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)



Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Linde plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

China National Petroleum Corporation

SABIC

Mitsui Chemicals Group.

Shell Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global 1-Butene Market: Product Overview



4. Global 1-Butene Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

4.2 Global 1-Butene Market: By Volume

4.3 Global 1-Butene Market: Import By Value

4.4 Global 1-Butene Market: Export By Value

4.5 Global 1-Butene Market: Import By Volume

4.6 Global 1-Butene Market: Export By Volume

4.7 Global 1-Butene Market: Growth & Forecast

4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on 1-Butene Market



5. Global 1-Butene Market: Analysis By Production Process

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global 1-Butene Market: By Production Process (2021 & 2027)

5.2 By Butane Dehydrogenation- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 By Separation of Crude C4- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Ethylene Dimerization- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global 1-Butene Market Segmentation: Analysis By Application (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global 1-Butene Market: By Application (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Butadiene- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Maleic Anhydride- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Polyethylene/Polypropylene co-polymers- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.5 By Polyethylene- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.6 By Polyethylene, By LLDPE- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.7 By Polyethylene, By HDPE- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.8 By Secondary Butyl alcohol/Methyl Ethyl Ketone- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



7. Global 1-Butene Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global 1-Butene Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

